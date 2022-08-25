Read full article on original website
Riddick1
5d ago
So in other words, they're blatantly demanding censorship of any content that challenges the validity of their own false narrative.
Scott Harrington
4d ago
I admire the Democrats for this. They aren't even pretending that social media isn't biased anymore. They own it, they know it, and what's more, they're finally admitting it.
Jermey A Rhoad
5d ago
I other words. Don’t let any information be dread that we don’t agree with. If you dems can see that then you are blind.
