ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Here’s Why Some Billboard Charts Blend Genres

By Billboard Staff
Billboard
Billboard
 5 days ago

As artists continue to break new ground in exploring multiple genres – often within a single song – the scope of sounds can feel boundless.

Because not every song fits perfectly in one category, Billboard offers some charts that measure a combination of several types of music, to better encompass the wide variety that currently defines hit music.

Here’s a primer on Billboard ‘s charts that blend genres, while also spotlighting individual styles – from R&B and hip-hop to rock and alternative, and more.

Meanwhile, you can browse all Billboard charts here .

R&B / Hip-Hop

Billboard publishes the combined Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, as well as the distilled Hot R&B Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts. These surveys measure streaming, radio airplay and sales using the same methodology as the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

Billboard also publishes Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums , Top R&B Albums and Top Rap Albums charts.

The combined R&B/hip-hop charts, whose history dates back nine decades, measure the consumption and popularity of those individual genres and celebrate the artists who create music and score success in both.

Both combined and distinct format charts for R&B (both mainstream and adult ) and hip-hop measure metrics covering streaming , airplay and sales , as well as the feats of songwriters and producers.

Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs originated in 1942 as the New York-focused Harlem Hit Parade and became the genre’s all-encompassing songs chart in October 1958 (concurrent with Hot Country Songs , whose similar earlier incarnations began in 1944, under the name Most Played Juke Box Folk Records). Top R&B Albums started in 1965.

As music takes new turns, Billboard has continuously sought industry feedback regarding chart menus and names. At times in its archives, Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs was known as Hot Rhythm & Blues Singles (1960s), Best Selling Soul Singles (’70s) and Hot Black Singles (’80s), among other iterations.

Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums received their most recent name changes in 1999, each adding “Hip-Hop.” According to a story announcing those updates in the Dec. 11, 1999, Billboard issue: “In four of the last five Billboard Year in Music spotlights, hip-hop titles were No. 1 in the Top R&B Albums category. The same label divisions that market and promote R&B fare also handle rap, and a number of leading R&B stations brand themselves as purveyors of both genres.”

Rock / Alternative

Billboard likewise publishes the combined Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, as well as the individualized Hot Rock Songs and Hot Alternative Songs lists, as well as the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. These surveys measure streaming, airplay and sales using the same methodology as the all-genre Hot 100.

Billboard also publishes Top Rock & Alternative Albums , Top Rock Albums , Top Alternative Albums and Top Hard Rock Albums charts.

As with the combined R&B/hip-hop charts, the blended rock and alternative tallies reflect the reach of acts who excel in music that straddles different sides of the ever-evolving rock and alternative genres.

Combined and individual format charts for rock, alternative, adult alternative and hard rock measure metrics spanning streaming, airplay and sales, as well as writers and producers.

Click here for background on the renamed Rock & Alternative charts, as announced in June.

Latin

Hot Latin Songs and Top Latin Albums , while billed as singularly “Latin,” highlight titles that fuse any combination of Latin music, from regional Mexican to pop, tropical and rhythm, along with individualized charts for those specific subgenres.

As with R&B and hip-hop, or rock and alternative, the same teams at record labels, streaming services, radio groups and more often work across a combination of these related, but distinct, genres.

The same holds true for Billboard ‘s Christian and separate gospel charts, even as their artists cross-pollinate and work in other genres.

Other Combined Genres

Billboard similarly spotlights artists, songs and albums on the combined dance/electronic charts, most prominently on the multimetric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs and Top Dance/Electronic Albums rankings.

Plus, Americana/Folk Albums measures the top titles by acts that may lean more Americana or folk, or blend both. As with changes noted above, the chart, originally named Folk Albums in 2009, changed to its current name in 2016, again based in large part on industry consultation.

Other charts measure traditional and contemporary jazz, and traditional and crossover classical music, both together and in the more specific genres themselves.

Ultimately, Billboard charts are just tools to help fans and industry stakeholders sift through data, and by no means are meant to confine the infinite creativity that the artists on all these charts share. As music evolves, Billboard continuously evaluates and refines its chart offerings to best reflect the ever-changing landscape.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Makes Record Return to No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” returns to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, rebounding from No. 2 for an 11th total week at No. 1. It claims the longest stay at the summit since Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” also ran up 11 weeks at No. 1 in January-March 2020. No song has led longer since Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, ruled for a record 19 weeks in April-August 2019. Meanwhile, “As It Was” logs its unprecedented fifth distinct run at No. 1 on the Hot 100, after it first reigned upon its debut...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Here’s When Camilo’s New Album ‘De Adentro Pa’ Afuera’ Is Coming

Just 12 days after releasing the highly anticipated “Alaska” in collaboration with Grupo Firme, Camilo revealed the release date of his forthcoming album De Adentro Pa’ Afuera. The official announcement was made on Good Morning America on Tuesday (Aug. 30). Set for a Sept. 6 release under Sony Music Latin and Hecho a Mano, the album marks his third studio album following his debut Por Primera Vez (2020) and Mis Manos (2021), each of which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart. The Colombian singer-songwriter said in a press statement that the album — whose title loosely translates...
MUSIC
Billboard

What Will Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Album Mean for Her Re-Recording Schedule? Plus More Quick Questions

When Taylor Swift announced at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards that she would release a new album on Oct. 21, she raised more questions than answers. The singer/songwriter revealed later that night that the new album will be called Midnights — and this isn’t one of her re-recorded Taylor’s Version albums; it’s a package of 13 brand-new songs. On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith are talking through all the questions we have about Swift’s upcoming 10th studio album. What does this mean for her re-recording schedule? What genre will the album be, following her pair of 2020...
MUSIC
Billboard

Fans Choose Elton John & Britney Spears’ ‘Hold Me Closer’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Elton John and Britney Spears‘ “Hold Me Closer” duet has topped this week’s new music poll. Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Aug. 26) on Billboard, choosing the superstar team-up as their favorite new music release of the past week. “Hold Me Closer,” Spears’ first major appearance on record since the end of her 13-year conservatorship, beat out new music by David Guetta and Bebe Rexha (“I’m Good (Blue)”), Rema featuring Selena Gomez (“Calm Down”), DJ Khaled (God Did), Lolahol (“Lock&Key”), and others. “Hold Me Closer” is a fresh take on John’s 1972 classic “Tiny Dancer.” Produced by Grammy winner Andrew Watt,...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Pardi
Person
Britney Spears
Billboard

Taylor Swift Announces New Album ‘Midnights’ at 2022 VMAs & Swifties Are in Shock: See the Fan Reactions

From getting interrupted onstage by Kanye West to winning video of the year in 2015 for “Bad Blood,” Taylor Swift has a long history of making career-defining moments at the annual VMAs. But during Sunday night’s (Aug. 28) show, she eclipsed them all by taking video of the year — one of the biggest awards of the night —  for her self-directed “All Too Well” music video and announcing her 10th studio album in one fell swoop. This, of course, sent shockwaves into the Swiftie community, whose residents just a few hours prior weren’t even certain that the “I Bet You...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Nicki Minaj Performs Career-Spanning Mash-Up of Her Biggest Hits at 2022 VMAs

Nicki Minaj is absolutely “the baddest alive,” and the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper celebrated her Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (Aug. 28) with a performance of her biggest hits. The Queen of the Barbz took the stage in a fitting Barbie dream house with “Nicki” written on the outside, dressed as the ultimate doll in a sparkly pink minidress and pink hair tied with a bow. She showed off the accomplishments of her illustrious career with high-energy performances of songs including “All Things Go,” “Roman’s Revenge,” “Monster,” “Beez in the Trap,” “Chun-Li,”...
NEWARK, NJ
Billboard

Lizzo Gets the Crowd ‘Ready’ by Performing a Pair of ‘Special’ Singles at the 2022 VMAs

Three years after celebrating her breakthrough season at the Video Music Awards for the first time, Lizzo returned to the award show’s stage at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sunday night (Aug. 28) to perform the first two official singles from her 2022 album Special. The versatile performer kicked off the performance with the first verse of her smash hit “About Damn Time,” before pivoting to follow-up single “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” — pounding out the song’s distinctive opening organ hook with a set of keys that appeared below her feet on stage, à la Tom Hanks...
MUSIC
Billboard

BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ Tops Hot Trending Songs Chart for Second Week

BLACKPINK‘s “Pink Venom” tallies a second week at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated Sept. 3), powered by Twitter, following its first full week of release. The track became the first to debut at the summit a week earlier ahead of its official Aug. 19 release. As previously reported, “Pink Venom” blasts in at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts with the biggest worldwide weekly streaming total since June 2021. Elsewhere on Hot Trending Songs, BTS’ 2020 smash “Dynamite” re-enters at No. 2, a new high (dating to the chart’s October 2021...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billboard Charts#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Classical Music#Latin Music#Harlem Hit Parade
Billboard

LeAnn Rimes: 10 Essential Tracks

Happy birthday to LeAnn Rimes, who celebrates her 40th birthday on Sunday (Aug. 28). Over the course of more than two decades and more than two dozen major label studio album releases, Rimes has proven herself not only as one of music’s most exquisite vocalists and song interpreters, but also as a heartfelt songwriter. Rimes is gearing up to release a new album, god’s work, on Sept. 16. Here, Billboard looks back at 10 of her essential tracks. “Blue” In 1996, Rimes landed her breakthrough hit with this throwback composition, which Bill Mack originally wrote for Patsy Cline. Though just 13 at the...
MUSIC
Billboard

10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: Joji, RAYE, Role Model & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered. These 10 tracks from artists including Role Model, Joji, Ashe, RAYE and Hope Tala will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10. Role Model, “Cross Your Mind” “Cross Your Mind,” the first single from alt-pop artist Role Model since releasing his debut album Rx earlier this year, rightfully...
MUSIC
Billboard

Nicki Minaj Adds ‘Likkle Miss’ Remix With Skeng to Her ‘Queen Radio: Volume 1’ Compilation

Nicki Minaj has added a new track to her surprise greatest hits compilation, Queen Radio: Volume 1. The Queen of Rap took to social media early Sunday morning (Aug. 28) to share cover art and reveal that a remix of Jamaican dancehall artist Skeng’s “Likkle Miss” has been officially added to her new 29-track release, which dropped on Friday. “Likkle Miss” was originally released by Skeng in early July, and the music video on YouTube for the track had amassed nearly 2.7 million views at press time. Minaj teased in a selfie video on Instagram earlier this month that she was “writing...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Which Is Your Favorite Kelly Clarkson Duet? Vote!

Kelly Clarkson can sing absolutely anything on her own as one of the most impressive vocalists in today’s music landscape — but she’s never shied away from teaming up with other artists to take a song to the next level. Her flawless vocals and credibility as an artist have allowed her to team up with fellow singers on a slew of jaw-dropping duets. Everyone from Reba McEntire to Jason Aldean to P!nk to Ariana Grande has paired up with Clarkson to perform beloved songs from her catalog, original material and classics by other artists. We’ve compiled our top 25 duets Clarkson has done here, but we want to know your top pick. Let us know by voting below. Take Our Poll More from BillboardLil Nas X Jokingly Denies Sweet Fan Story: 'I Am Very Mean in Person'Feist Is Donating Merch Proceeds From Arcade Fire Show to Women's Aid DublinConservative Commentator Nick Adams Wants Kid Rock to Drop an Album on the Same Day as Taylor Swift
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Billboard

All the 2022 VMAs Performances, Ranked

Pink clouds, Yankee Stadium, a lost drumstick, the metaverse, a surprise Fergie appearance and a surprise album announce. Oh, and how could we forget — a whole lot of a**, particularly by way of Brazil and Italy. Yes, there was a lot going on during the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards broadcast on Sunday (Aug. 28).
MUSIC
Billboard

Yungblud Samples The Cure on His New Single ‘Tissues’: ‘The Most Iconic British Beat of All Time’

Yungblud‘s new single “Tissues” samples The Cure‘s “Close to Me,” and on Tuesday (Aug. 30), the rock star explained in an interview how he got permission to use the song. “I remember when we were making it I was like, ‘I just want to dance!'” he recalled to Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1. “The session wasn’t going well … I was thinking about packing it in and going home, but then we opened a crate of Bud Light, started putting songs on that we loved and [The Cure’s “Close to Me”] came on, and I was just like, ‘Yo we...
MUSIC
Billboard

How Billboard Covered Beyoncé’s Game-Changing Career, From Destiny’s Child to ‘Single Ladies’ & Beyond

Beyoncé’s first notable appearance in Billboard came in the March 21, 1998, issue, which identified her as one-quarter of “the female foursome” that ended “the eight-week run of the 18-year-old crooner” Usher at No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart when “No, No, No” negated “Nice & Slow.” One-quarter of a century later, she’s one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, with eight Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s and 19 million albums sold in the United States (according to Luminate) as a solo act. In 2021, she became the most Grammy-awarded singer ever, with a career total of...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Here’s Why Yung Gravy Brought Addison Rae’s Mom to the 2022 VMAs

Yung Gravy sure is vicious, and the “Betty (Get Money)” artist proved that “all the mamas love him” when he brought TikTok star Addison Rae‘s mother, Sheri Easterling, as his date to the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (Aug. 28). For those who are unaware of the TikTok drama surrounding Yung Gravy and Addison Rae’s parents, the red carpet couple might seem random, but it all stems from Easterling’s estranged husband Monty Lopez — from whom she’s reportedly separated — allegedly seeing younger women. Amid the drama, 26-year-old Gravy began flirting with Easterling on an episode of the Jeff FM podcast...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Jack Harlow Brings Out Fergie for Surprise ‘First Class’ / ‘Glamorous’ Medley at 2022 VMAs

Jack Harlow arrived at the 2022 MTV VMAs with a “First Class” performance and surprise “Glamorous” appearance by Fergie on Sunday night (Aug. 28). Harlow — who is “anchoring” the show alongside Video Vanguard Award recipient Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J — first came onto the scene as a flight attendant serenading his A-list passengers, including Saucy Santana, Chlöe, Lil Nas X and Avril Lavigne, with his Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “First Class.” He later touched down at Prudential Center in New Jersey in a black sequined blouse, causing the live audience to swoon by signing autographs and holding...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

DNCE Wash Away Their Sanity With a Hilary Duff Cover: Watch

DNCE went back to the beginning on Monday (Aug. 29) and delivered a throwback cover of Hilary Duff‘s mid-2000s hit “Come Clean.” “‘Cause perfect didn’t feel so perfect/ Trying to fit a square into a circle was no life/ I defy/ Let the rain fall down and wake my dreams/ Let it wash away my sanity/ ‘Cause I wanna feel the thunder/ I wanna scream/ Let the rain fall down, I’m coming clean/ I’m coming clean,” frontman Joe Jonas crooned over his bandmates’ acoustic instrumentation. (Drummer Jack Lawless even used brushes on an empty Kleenex box for the cover’s percussion!) Originally released...
MUSIC
Billboard

BLACKPINK Delivers Biting First U.S. Award Show Performance With ‘Pink Venom’ at 2022 VMAs

Just after 2022 MTV Video Music Award co-host LL Cool J crowned this year’s event as the “most diverse and global ever,” Latto introduced K-pop sensation BLACKPINK to the stage. “This next group has not only dominated K-pop, they’ve taken over the world,” said Latto, a four-time VMA nominee this year. She then noted it was not only the girl group’s first time ever at the VMAs but also the act’s first ever U.S. award show performance. To celebrate, BLACKPINK treated BLINKs to a performance of its new hit single “Pink Venom.” The song is the first single from the group’s upcoming...
NEWARK, NJ
Billboard

Dove Cameron Wins Best New Artist at 2022 VMAs, Thanks ‘All of the Queer Kids Out There’

Multi-platform star Dove Cameron took home the Moon Person statue for best new artist at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (Aug. 28), her first win at the VMAs in her first nomination. Presented the award by Avril Lavigne, a former winner in the category herself for breakthrough hit “Complicated” back in 2002, Cameron declared herself “so floored, so moved” to be this year’s recipient. She went on to dedicate the award to “all of the queer kids out there, who don’t feel that they can take up space and inhabit the fullness of who they are,” and...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy