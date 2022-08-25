ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, DE

Pires, 3 others paid $17K for anti-Greg Fuller mailer

By Charles Megginson
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 5 days ago

Attorney and businessman Alex Pires, left, was one of four prominent Sussex County men behind a negative campaign mailer about Greg Fuller, right, a candidate for Sussex County register of wills.

A Sussex County campaign mailer deemed racist by Republican Party officials was financed with money from four prominent county figures.

Some political observers say the mailer is an example of a schism in the Sussex County GOP.

The mailer , which criticized Greg Fuller, a Republican candidate for register of wills, was organized by the 35th Representative District Conservative Committee.

According to recent campaign finance filings , between July 15 and July 29, the committee collected $17,500 in contributions from four people: Alex Pires, founder of Highway One Group; Chris Hudson of Hudson Management; developer Elmer Fannin and homebuilder Scott Dailey — who is running for re-election as Sussex County recorder of deeds — through Caleb Ventures LLC, a company he owns.

Pires donated $5,000; Hudson donated $5,000; Fannin donated $6,000 and Dailey donated $1,500.

The group used that money to fund two mailers: one that criticized Fuller and another in support of Fuller’s opponent, Candice Green Wilkinson, daughter of former register of wills and current county Councilwoman Cindy Green.

Dailey’s Caleb Ventures LLC also contributed $600 — the maximum amount allowed by law — to Green’s campaign.

Fannin donated $600 to Green’s campaign, and at least six of his family members also donated the maximum for a grand total of $3,600.

The 3 5th Representative District Conservative Committee’s financial report says the committee spent $17,150 in two separate transactions on July 19 and July 22. The money went to a Florida-based campaign consultant named Jon Coley, who produced the mailers.

Other than one payment to M&T Bank, the payments to Coley are the group’s only transactions during this election cycle.

The mailer in question was sent by the 35th Representative District Conservative Committee.

Coley has done work for the Green family before.

In 2020, Green’s mother, Cindy Green, paid Coley $2,800 out of her County Council campaign account in two separate transactions . She also paid BullsEye Public Affairs, a company Coley owns, $2,172.62, according to a Department of Elections campaign finance report .

Keller Hopkins, who is running for Sussex County Council, paid Coley $750 in May 2022.

When asked for comment, Pires said, “No thank you, but thanks for calling” and ended the call. Pires was an Independent candidate for U.S. Senate in 2012. A lawyer, he is best known for owning beach entertainment venues and sponsoring music events in Sussex County.

Dailey said Caleb Ventures LLC is his company and he made the donation.

I absolutely donated it,” Dailey said.

Although the financial report says his donation came in the same day the group paid for the mailer criticizing Fuller, Dailey said he didn’t know what the mailer would say and he’s not interested in negative campaign tactics.

“I don’t support, endorse or want anything to do with any kind of negative campaigning,” he said. “If that’s the way that first mailer is — it has certainly been perceived — I wasn’t privy to that, but I was privy to unapologetically supporting the Green family in that process.”

Dailey said he couldn’t comment on the content in the campaign mailer about Greg Fuller and that he had intended his donation to go to a pro-Green mailer, which the group also issued.

Marilyn Booker, chair of the Sussex County Republican Committee, called the mailer “unhelpful and racist” earlier this month because it targets Fuller, who is Black, but not fellow candidate Ellen Magee, who is white, even though both left the Democratic Party to become Republicans.

“That’s above my paygrade,” Dailey said. “I don’t support negative campaigning.”

Efforts were unsuccessful to reach Hudson or Fannin for comment Thursday.

Green denied that she had anything to do with the mailer.

“I saw it the same time that everyone else did,” she said. “As far as the people that supported it, they seemed to be supporting me and my candidacy, so they would support the facts getting out about my opponent, so that would be up to them to say about what they knew about the postcard or not.”

Asked whether she had spoken to Pires, Hudson, Fannin or Dailey about donating to the PAC or the language of the mailer, Green said no.

“They’re supporting me as a conservative candidate — keeping the fees and the taxes low,” she said. “I’ve been a lifelong Republican and they’re just very supportive of that.”

She said she isn’t sure why anybody would be willing to donate so much money to a campaign for an office with such little influence over county policy.

“I think it’s something they just believe strongly about — having committed conservatives in even the smallest office,” she said.

Asked whether she thinks the mailer was racist, Green said “It seemed to be factual.”

“I saw it at the same time as everyone else did and everything on there seemed to be accurate, so that would be the only comment that I would have about that.”

Efforts were unsuccessful to reach Fuller for comment Thursday.

Asked if she ever asked anyone to donate to the PAC or send the mailers, Green said, “absolutely not.”

“I knew nothing about them,” she said. “The first time I saw the one about me I was in tears because it just felt like I was being seen and supported by a certain group and it just meant a lot to me to see the support side of it as well.”

Green said she thinks the Sussex County Republican Committee wants Greg Fuller to win.

“I do think that the committee has a preferred candidate,” she said.

The race is not the only one in Sussex County drawing attention for its lack of conviviality.

Sparks are flying in the GOP primary race for the 5th District Sussex County Council seat.

The contest between incumbent Councilman John Rieley and his opponent, Planning and Zoning member Keller Hopkins, has attracted attention for its vitriol .

Hopkins — who has loaned more than $100,000 to his own campaign — has also purchased campaign services from Coley.

According to his most recent campaign finance report, Hopkins paid Coley $750 in May 2022.

Booker called on all candidates to run positive campaigns.

“The Sussex County Republican Committee does not support the level of thuggish behavior and bullying rhetoric that we have seen in some of the local primary races,” the county GOP chair said.

“We have not taken a position endorsing one candidate over another, but we will continue to call out those who persist in ugly, false accusations. We expect candidates to run on their experience, credentials and what they can do for the citizens of Sussex County.”

Comments / 0

Related
Town Square LIVE News

The Royale Group to expand with $2 million Seaford site

Just two years after moving its operations from New Jersey to Delaware, The Royale Group has announced it will double down on the First State with a new facility in Seaford.  The $2.35 million expansion is expected to create 29 jobs in Southern Delaware. The Royale Group is a collection of specialty chemical companies that manufacture, formulate and distribute chemicals.  ... Read More
SEAFORD, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Sussex biogas facility expansion subject of upcoming workshop

Delaware’s environmental control agency will hold a virtual community workshop on Sept. 28 to discuss a proposal to expand a Seaford biogas facility. Biogas is a renewable fuel produced by the breakdown of organic matter, such as animal manure. The result is a mixture of gases, primarily consisting of methane, carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide. Bioenergy Devco, the company that ... Read More
SEAFORD, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Class 3A Preseason Super 7 Rankings

Last year the DIAA re-classified football into three groups of schools with Class 3A containing the 11 largest programs from the previous Division I. All 11 qualified for the state tournament as Middletown captured its first title since 2012 with a 28-22 win over Smyrna.  Many feel those two will meet again in this season’s championship game, but there are ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Black doulas aim to reduce ethnic birth disparities

  Adrienne Dawson’s breathing was becoming erratic and panicky as her contractions increased while she labored last month with her first child at Christiana Care. Doula Ariandra Clark leaned over and rested her hand calmly on Dawson’s chest, and they looked into each other’s eyes. “Calm down,” Clark said kindly. If Dawson kept breathing like that, she would pass out, ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sussex County, DE
Delaware State
Delaware Elections
Local
Delaware Government
Sussex County, DE
Government
Town Square LIVE News

Catch the Drift: Beach restaurant relaxed, refined

    In the late 19th century, Methodists traveled to Rehoboth Beach to renew their spirit beside the sea. These “campers” stayed in rudimentary wood houses known as tents. However, they spent most of their time listening to the Rev. Robert W. Todd’s sermons in the tabernacle. Things have changed. Zealous foodies have replaced the faithful, and the modern getaway to ... Read More
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Sussex GOP condemns ‘racist’ mailer sent by conservative group

The Sussex County Republican Committee has denounced a mailer sent by a conservative political action committee attacking a Black GOP candidate for county office. The mailer, sent by the 35th Representative District Conservative Committee, criticizes Greg Fuller of Lincoln, a candidate for Register of Wills.  A long-time Democrat, Fuller became a Republican in 2021 after the party “left [him] behind,” ... Read More
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Town Square LIVE News

10,000-mile walk includes stop in Delaware

He graduated from college, landed a well-paying job in corporate finance and bought his first home. Then, he dropped it all and embarked on a journey that would change his life forever.  Isaiah Glen Shields talked with Delaware LIVE News on his 400th day walking across the country.  Cars and trucks whizzed by — many of them offering friendly honks ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Migrant students educated, supported in summer program

Children of migrant workers who move to Delaware – whether from a different state or a different country – can spend the summer receiving educational and social emotional support through a state and federal program. Delaware’s Migrant Education Program is specifically for migrants whose parents work in agriculture and who have moved in the previous three years.  “It can be ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hudson
Town Square LIVE News

Dover northbound EZ-Pass lanes to close Wednesday

The northbound EZ-Pass highway speed lane through the Dover Toll Plaza will be closed from Wednesday. Aug. 10 from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11. The closure of the northbound lane will allow for loop and sensor replacement and preventative maintenance, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation. All traffic will use the cash lanes with no ... Read More
DOVER, DE
Town Square LIVE News

6 Delaware students cash in with digital maps

Six First State students each won a $100 cash prize in a state digital mapping competition with projects on Delaware’s poultry industry, estuaries, snow geese and more. The ESRI 2022 ArcGIS U.S. School Competition is an event for middle and high school students to create and present interactive mapping projects using ESRI software.  The Delawareans who competed developed a digital ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
2K+
Followers
929
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy