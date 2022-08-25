ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

TEXAS — Lamar University, a member of the Texas State University System, has some of the lowest university system tuition and fees in Texas, according to their website. LU was recently ranked among the most affordable online colleges in Texas, according to the Center for Online Education. All colleges on the list offer at least one bachelor’s program available completely online.
