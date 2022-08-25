Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
Dove hunters asked to watch for abandoned or deteriorated water wells by TDLR
TEXAS — Ahead of dove season, Texas hunters are urged to keep an eye out for dilapidated or abandoned water wells. Report any they come across to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR). In Texas, there may be as many as 150,000 abandoned or damaged water wells,...
KFDM-TV
Governor adopts TxDOT $2.1 billion plan for US69/96 corridor and other projects
BEAUMONT — The Governor has approved a Texas Department of Transportation $85 billion, 10-year roadway construction plan that allocates nearly $2.1 billion in projects for the Beaumont District with the bulk of the projects focusing on the US69 and US96 corridors. The projects will aid in freight movement as...
KFDM-TV
Lamar University ranks among top 10 most affordable online college in Texas
TEXAS — Lamar University, a member of the Texas State University System, has some of the lowest university system tuition and fees in Texas, according to their website. LU was recently ranked among the most affordable online colleges in Texas, according to the Center for Online Education. All colleges on the list offer at least one bachelor’s program available completely online.
KFDM-TV
Texas Medical Association recommends having physical copies of vital medical records
TEXAS — The Texas Medical Association (TMA), one of the country's largest nonprofit medical societies, is advising Texans to obtain a copy of their vital medical information to have on hand in case of emergencies. Read the message from the TMA below:. As flooding hit parts of Texas last...
