A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
Inside the rise of 'stealerships' and the shady economics of car buying
Recently, my truck was stolen, forcing me to get some new wheels. And, for the first time in my life, I've been looking to buy a new car. The process has involved hours of searching. Painful haggling. And encounters with many dealerships that, quite frankly, have been downright duplicitous. The whole thing has been kind of a nightmare.
CARS・
Many Sri Lankans have switched to cycling due to fuel shortages
We have a story of adaptation next, adaptation to an economic crisis in Sri Lanka. The country has run short of electricity and food and fuel, the last of which makes it hard to get to work. So some people are pedaling. NPR's Lauren Frayer reports from Colombo. LAUREN FRAYER,...
Morning news brief
NASA is ready to launch a new rocket to orbit the moon. If the countdown gets to zero as planned, a rocket launches today from the Kennedy Space Center. It will carry a spacecraft called Orion. It doesn't carry people this time, but it's designed to. Orion is the follow-up to the famous Apollo space capsules that first carried people to the moon in 1969. Several Apollo missions followed, the last of which was 50 years ago in 1972.
Beef prices are down right now. But that may not last
Supermarket shoppers are seeing something unusual these days, discounts in the meat department. Steak prices have actually fallen in each of the last three months. But as NPR's Scott Horsley reports, bargain beef may not last. SCOTT HORSLEY, BYLINE: My neighborhood Safeway is advertising top sirloin this week for 4.99...
This Massachusetts startup wants to track your sweat
An old commercial for deodorant says, never let them see you sweat. NPR's Science Desk begs to differ. They've been studying sweat this summer, and Ari Daniel has the latest in sweat-sensing technology. ARI DANIEL, BYLINE: To learn about all that our individualized sweat has to tell us, I headed...
Murphy calls for investments in technology, diplomacy to curb drug and gun trafficking
U.S. Sen, Chris Murphy from Connecticut recently returned from a visit to Colombia and Mexico, where he discussed the "vicious cycle" of drug and weapons trafficking across the U.S.–Mexico border. “There is a vicious cycle of guns moving south and drugs moving north,” Murphy said. Drug overdoses are...
