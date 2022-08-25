Read full article on original website
Here’s what the Great American Outdoors Act will bring Idaho
Idaho public lands and forests are in line to receive $28 million for the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management to put toward improvements and upgrades through the first two years of funding from the Great American Outdoors Act. Enacted in August 2020, the Great American Outdoors Act...
Opinion: Arco medical students: Idaho WWAMI provides necessary rural training for future doctors
Idaho consistently ranks at the bottom of U.S. states for the lowest numbers of physicians per capita. Growing up in the very small town of Arco, Idaho (population 758), we have seen how rural communities are disproportionately affected by inadequate health care systems. When Idaho WWAMI third-year medical student Carly...
Fencing developed for U of I ranch a win for wildlife and ranchers
While visiting a rancher on the Idaho and Montana border, Wyatt Prescott gleaned the basic idea behind the rangeland fencing design he’s using to better protect wildlife while still enabling cattlemen to save on staff hours and material costs. The rancher devised the special fencing to withstand heavy snow...
Heat advisories issued as hot temps kick in
BOISE, IDAHO (CBS2) — A strong upper ridge will bring temperatures into the triple digits today and for several days this week. A heat advisory in Idaho and parts of eastern Oregon have been put in effect beginning Tuesday at 6 a.m. until Friday at midnight. Boise is on...
If lawmakers pass inflation bill, how should the education dollars be spent?
Idaho's special session begins Thursday. The inflation bill at the center of Thursday's special session would mean one-time tax rebates for Idahoans, a new flat income tax and ongoing investment in public K-12 schools and higher education. The plan has 62 cosponsors - both Democrats and Republicans. Education leaders say...
Opinion: Federal bureaucrats should not dictate social policy affecting Idahoans
I have long fought efforts to politicize financial decisions. Sadly, this is something we continue to see at the federal level. For example, look at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC’s primary focus should be shoring up the strength and stability of the U.S. capital markets. Instead, under the direction of Chairman Gary Gensler, the agency has proposed regulations that would require all publicly-traded companies to disclose climate change-related information.
Preliminary bond election results for Middleton, Vallivue
MIDDLETON, Idaho (CBS2) — Two Treasure Valley School Districts held bond elections on Tuesday. Middleton School District: $59 million bond (66.67 percent supermajority needed) AGAINST: 994 | 44.26%. IN FAVOR: 1,252 | 55.74%. Vallivue School District $55 million bond (66.67 percent supermajority needed) IN FAVOR: 1,388 | 68.54%. AGAINST:...
With football nearing, Idaho gamblers will have to travel
BOISE, Idaho — Both college football and the National Football League are gearing up, but bettors in Idaho are going to have to look to other states to place their bets. Many betting apps like Draft Kings, Fanduel, and Caesars geo-locate users when making a wager. However, because of Idaho's laws on sports betting, those apps won't work in the state for those looking for a little action.
Narcan now required at California colleges and universities
Students at state colleges will now have greater access to medication that could reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The Campus Opioid Safety Act was created by State Senator Melissa Hurtado and signed by Governor Newsom on Monday. This requires schools to distribute Narcan in campus orientation materials and...
