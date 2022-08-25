T.J. Finley’s hair bounced with each subtle movement of his head as he dropped back in the pocket. His father, David, still laughs when he goes back to watch the video. It was during a 7-on-7 tournament before Finley’s sophomore year of high school, when he played quarterback for EPS Blaze just before starting at Ponchatoula High. They don’t wear helmets in 7-on-7, so Finley’s hair was on full display, bobbing as he went through his progressions at quarterback.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO