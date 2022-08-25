ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

wcyb.com

Tennessee Hills Distillery to break ground on Bristol location Tuesday

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: Tennessee Hills Distillery broke ground Tuesday on a $21.3 million project to add a Bristol location which will serve as the company's new headquarters. This will be the third location, with the other two being in Jonesborough and Johnson City. The company plans to...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Washington County, Virginia jury convicts woman of first-degree murder

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A jury in Washington County, Virginia, found a woman guilty of murder Tuesday, according to Commonwealth's Attorney Josh Cumbow. The jury took about 40 minutes to find Karen Holmes guilty in the January 16, 2020 murder and robbery of Alberta Sue Warren. Holmes was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Adopted Southwest Virginia pup now helping children as a therapy dog

MARION, Va. (WCYB) — A four-legged employee is helping kids of all ages overcome challenges. "It's awesome, it's bring your dog to work day everyday -- but he is going to help so much, I think." That's how Brianna Blevins, an occupational therapist at Kidz at Play Therapy in...
MARION, VA
Jonesborough, TN
wcyb.com

Hope to Dream hosts water park day for deserving families

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — A fun day for a phenomenal cause. Hope to Dream held an event at Wetlands Water Park for deserving families on Sunday. Hope to Dream is an organization developed by Ashley to ensure children have beds to sleep in. Since the organization began in 2010, more...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wcyb.com

ETSU's planetarium observatory re-opens

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — East Tennessee State University is opening back up its planetarium observatory after being closed for two years due to the pandemic. The public will have the opportunity to look beyond our world through a high-quality telescope. Dr. Gary Henson, professor of astronomy and physics...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Manufacturing company to add 86 new jobs in Hawkins County

SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Commissioner Stuart McWhorter visited Hawkins County Tuesday to announce the expansion of a manufacturing company, Symmco. Symmco is a Pennsylvania-based company that specializes in the production of powdered metal. McWhorter says communities like Surgoinsville need economic development like this. This community has been ready for...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Levi Jones
wcyb.com

Top 5 Tuesday rankings (August 30)

There are no changes in the top spot of the Top 5 Tuesday rankings this week. Greeneville and Abingdon continue to hold onto the number 1 spot. Top 5 Tuesday rankings (August 30) 1. Greeneville (2-0) 2. Daniel Boone (2-0) 3. Dobyns-Bennett (2-0) 4. David Crockett (2-0) 5. Hampton (2-0)
GREENEVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Therapy dog brings excitement to kids in Marion

MARION, Va (WCYB) — Kidz at Play in Marion recently welcomed a new 4-legged employee. Archie, a 2 year old beagle was adopted from the Smyth County Animal Shelter and earned his title of therapy dog through Pet Partners. “It’s awesome, it’s bring your dog to work day every...
MARION, VA
wcyb.com

Trivia night is about to get spooky in Jonesborough this October

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — Trivia night is expected to get spooky as the Heritage Alliance teams up with the McKinney Center this October. The event will take place at 7 p.m. October 1st, at the McKinney Center, where participants will test their knowledge of all things ghostly and historical.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wcyb.com

Appalachian State ready for in-state rivals to kick off the season

The Appalachian State football team will kick off year three of the Shawn Clark Era Saturday at home when they host in-state rivals, North Carolina. The Tar Heels have already played one game this season, a win over Flordia A&M. Facing a team that already has a game under their belt is a tough test in the opener, but App State is excited for the challenge, especially in a home game against a rival.
BOONE, NC
wcyb.com

Interstate crash slowing traffic

Emergency crews were called to a tractor trailer crash Wednesday morning in Glade Spring, VA. The crash happened before 6:00 a.m. The southbound exit ramp at exit 29 is closed. Multiple vehicles are involved. There is no word on the conditions of those involved in crash. VDOT cameras in the...
GLADE SPRING, VA

