Tennessee Hills Distillery to break ground on Bristol location Tuesday
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: Tennessee Hills Distillery broke ground Tuesday on a $21.3 million project to add a Bristol location which will serve as the company's new headquarters. This will be the third location, with the other two being in Jonesborough and Johnson City. The company plans to...
Remains of 'Baby Girl' found in Tennessee nearly 40 years ago finally identified
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — After nearly 40 years of calling her "Baby Girl," a young child whose skeletal remains were found in Tennessee have been identified as Tracy Sue Walker, of Indiana. But investigators are still working to find out what happened to her. The Tennessee Bureau of...
Washington County, Virginia jury convicts woman of first-degree murder
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A jury in Washington County, Virginia, found a woman guilty of murder Tuesday, according to Commonwealth's Attorney Josh Cumbow. The jury took about 40 minutes to find Karen Holmes guilty in the January 16, 2020 murder and robbery of Alberta Sue Warren. Holmes was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Adopted Southwest Virginia pup now helping children as a therapy dog
MARION, Va. (WCYB) — A four-legged employee is helping kids of all ages overcome challenges. "It's awesome, it's bring your dog to work day everyday -- but he is going to help so much, I think." That's how Brianna Blevins, an occupational therapist at Kidz at Play Therapy in...
Local volunteer firefighter planning to host a formal first responder ball
TRI-CITIES (WCYB) — A local volunteer firefighter is planning to host a formal first responder ball. The event came after volunteer firefighter Jimmy Pierce wanted to come up with a way to honor those who keep us safe and bring them together. He plans to make the event free...
Hope to Dream hosts water park day for deserving families
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — A fun day for a phenomenal cause. Hope to Dream held an event at Wetlands Water Park for deserving families on Sunday. Hope to Dream is an organization developed by Ashley to ensure children have beds to sleep in. Since the organization began in 2010, more...
ETSU's planetarium observatory re-opens
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — East Tennessee State University is opening back up its planetarium observatory after being closed for two years due to the pandemic. The public will have the opportunity to look beyond our world through a high-quality telescope. Dr. Gary Henson, professor of astronomy and physics...
Manufacturing company to add 86 new jobs in Hawkins County
SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Commissioner Stuart McWhorter visited Hawkins County Tuesday to announce the expansion of a manufacturing company, Symmco. Symmco is a Pennsylvania-based company that specializes in the production of powdered metal. McWhorter says communities like Surgoinsville need economic development like this. This community has been ready for...
Top 5 Tuesday rankings (August 30)
There are no changes in the top spot of the Top 5 Tuesday rankings this week. Greeneville and Abingdon continue to hold onto the number 1 spot. Top 5 Tuesday rankings (August 30) 1. Greeneville (2-0) 2. Daniel Boone (2-0) 3. Dobyns-Bennett (2-0) 4. David Crockett (2-0) 5. Hampton (2-0)
Therapy dog brings excitement to kids in Marion
MARION, Va (WCYB) — Kidz at Play in Marion recently welcomed a new 4-legged employee. Archie, a 2 year old beagle was adopted from the Smyth County Animal Shelter and earned his title of therapy dog through Pet Partners. “It’s awesome, it’s bring your dog to work day every...
Trivia night is about to get spooky in Jonesborough this October
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — Trivia night is expected to get spooky as the Heritage Alliance teams up with the McKinney Center this October. The event will take place at 7 p.m. October 1st, at the McKinney Center, where participants will test their knowledge of all things ghostly and historical.
Investigation underway following shooting in Johnson City, police asking for public's help
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Authorities are investigating following a shooting in Johnson City early Sunday. Johnson City officers responded to the 100 block of Spring Street at around 1:30 a.m. Officers said an altercation between an employee and someone standing in line to enter took place. Witnesses told...
Appalachian State ready for in-state rivals to kick off the season
The Appalachian State football team will kick off year three of the Shawn Clark Era Saturday at home when they host in-state rivals, North Carolina. The Tar Heels have already played one game this season, a win over Flordia A&M. Facing a team that already has a game under their belt is a tough test in the opener, but App State is excited for the challenge, especially in a home game against a rival.
TDOT to halt lane closures on interstates and state highways over Labor Day weekend
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways for the Labor Day holiday weekend. Construction crews will stop all lane closure activity at noon on September 2. This will last until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6.
Interstate crash slowing traffic
Emergency crews were called to a tractor trailer crash Wednesday morning in Glade Spring, VA. The crash happened before 6:00 a.m. The southbound exit ramp at exit 29 is closed. Multiple vehicles are involved. There is no word on the conditions of those involved in crash. VDOT cameras in the...
