Madawaska, ME

WPFO

Maine wardens find missing Fort Kent man deep in woods

FORT KENT (WGME) -- An elderly man missing since the weekend in northern Maine is now recovering after wardens found him Tuesday. The warden service says 81-year-old Stanley Flagg was last seen Sunday morning at his home. Three game wardens found him deep in the woods Tuesday without any shoes...
FORT KENT, ME
101.9 The Rock

3 Camps Each For Under $200k In Aroostook County

Ride the water, not the waves of the real estate market. We all know the real estate market has been on a wild ride in the last two years, with prices skyrocketing and inventory levels rising and falling like Maine temperatures in the fall. The price of homes and camps in our area has become a daily conversation at offices, restaurants, and community events.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
101.9 The Rock

Silver Alert Issued for Presque Isle Man Reported Missing in Bangor

The Bangor Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 55-year old Presque Isle man. Officials say Joseph Dalessandris, Jr. was last seen on Monday, August 22 at around 2:49 p.m. as he was leaving Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor on foot. He has been hospitalized with a traumatic brain Injury since he was involved in a vehicle crash a month ago.
BANGOR, ME
101.9 The Rock

A Sign of Fall Spotted in Northern Aroostook County

The colors of fall are beginning to pop in far northern Maine. While some are alarmed at the sight of pumpkin spice everything in mid-August, the changing of the seasons is becoming apparent. In northern Aroostook county, trees eager to blaze bright with fall colors are beginning to dot the canopy of mostly dark green.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
101.9 The Rock

Pipe Bomb Discovery Is Taking A Mental Tax On Some Citizens

A deceased man and a pipe bomb discovered last week at an apartment building on Parsons Street in Presque Isle has some citizens feeling uneasy. As details continue to trickle out to the public many people are concerned about the nature of the circumstances. The fact that there was a pipe bomb in a heavily populated neighborhood is leading to anxiousness among citizens working in the area, and those who have children at nearby care facilities.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

