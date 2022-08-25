Read full article on original website
Related
WPFO
Maine wardens find missing Fort Kent man deep in woods
FORT KENT (WGME) -- An elderly man missing since the weekend in northern Maine is now recovering after wardens found him Tuesday. The warden service says 81-year-old Stanley Flagg was last seen Sunday morning at his home. Three game wardens found him deep in the woods Tuesday without any shoes...
The 2022 Goughan’s Corn Maze in Caribou Celebrates ACAP’s 50th
Goughan's Farm in Caribou has been creating corn maze's for families to enjoy the late summer and fall for several years and the yearly reveal has become a day to mark on the calendar. The 2022 corn maze at Goughan's Farm is a tribute to the Aroostook County Action Program (ACAP) as the agency celebrates its 50th year serving the area.
Washburn Soccer Splits in Mars Hill; Caribou Golf Dominates Links
The regular season schedule for high school soccer and golf teams will begin to pick up over the next two weeks with all schools back in session by next week. Of course, the potato harvest break will come into play around mid-September and interrupt the regularity of the schedule for some teams in Aroostook County.
Date Night – 15 Places to Go in Aroostook County, Maine
Aroostook County has some of the best restaurants you’ll find anywhere. Not only is the food and drinks good, but the service is so friendly and welcoming. That all adds up to a perfect date night with that someone special in your life. Ice Breakers. Drinks can be a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: 94-Year-Old Maine Fire Truck Amazingly Still Blasts Out Water from Its Hose
I'm a bit of a history buff. I love looking at old pictures of Maine in the days of passenger rail with steam-powered locomotives, old photos and postcards of the town I grew up in and seeing how things used to be done before the age of computer chips, smartphones and electric vehicles.
Ribbon Burn – There’s Nothing Like it at The Crown of Maine Balloon Fest
The 18th annual Crown of Maine Balloon Fest is Thursday, August 25 through Sunday, August 28 in Presque Isle, Maine at the Northern Maine Fairgrounds. Every year, the event draws thousands of people to see the balloons high in the sky and take part in all the fun events and activities.
3 Camps Each For Under $200k In Aroostook County
Ride the water, not the waves of the real estate market. We all know the real estate market has been on a wild ride in the last two years, with prices skyrocketing and inventory levels rising and falling like Maine temperatures in the fall. The price of homes and camps in our area has become a daily conversation at offices, restaurants, and community events.
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – August 22-28
Troop F of the Maine State Police included just a few incidents in their weekly report this week. Summaries may be minimally edited. State Police Issue 3 Summonses, 3 Warnings to Woman Pulled Over in Bridgewater. On August 26th, Corporal Quint was conducting traffic enforcement in Bridgewater when he observed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Remembrance Way & Pathway At Aroostook House of Comfort Ceremony
The Aroostook Hospice Foundation recently held a special ceremony at the Aroostook House of Comfort, honoring some who have spent time at the hospice care facility. This dedication and ceremony were held at the Aroostook House of Comfort on Saturday. "A life is a continuous thread. It weaves itself through...
Fire Marshal’s Office: Suspicious Device was a Pipe Bomb in Presque Isle, Maine
Device on Parsons Street in Presque Isle was a Pipe Bomb. The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office said a suspicious package found on August 18, 2022 at a residence on Parson’s Street in Presque Isle was a pipe bomb. Officials have determined that “the device belonged to the...
Silver Alert Issued for Presque Isle Man Reported Missing in Bangor
The Bangor Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 55-year old Presque Isle man. Officials say Joseph Dalessandris, Jr. was last seen on Monday, August 22 at around 2:49 p.m. as he was leaving Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor on foot. He has been hospitalized with a traumatic brain Injury since he was involved in a vehicle crash a month ago.
Aroostook County Is Much Colder, Rainier, Snowier Than the Rest of the Country
Aroostook County is considered one of the coolest places in the state of Maine, according to bestplaces.net. But wait, there’s more…. The sight details the climate and weather for northern Maine, taking a look at rainfall, snow totals, sunshine, temperatures and more. Average Rainfall Compared to the U.S. Starting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Sign of Fall Spotted in Northern Aroostook County
The colors of fall are beginning to pop in far northern Maine. While some are alarmed at the sight of pumpkin spice everything in mid-August, the changing of the seasons is becoming apparent. In northern Aroostook county, trees eager to blaze bright with fall colors are beginning to dot the canopy of mostly dark green.
Presque Isle Police Close Parsons Street During Investigation
A section of Parsons Street in Presque Isle was blocked off for several hours Thursday afternoon after police found a suspicious package inside a home. At around 2:00 PM, the Presque Isle Police Department responded to a call of a deceased male residing at 17 Parsons Street, police said in a news release late Thursday.
Pipe Bomb Discovery Is Taking A Mental Tax On Some Citizens
A deceased man and a pipe bomb discovered last week at an apartment building on Parsons Street in Presque Isle has some citizens feeling uneasy. As details continue to trickle out to the public many people are concerned about the nature of the circumstances. The fact that there was a pipe bomb in a heavily populated neighborhood is leading to anxiousness among citizens working in the area, and those who have children at nearby care facilities.
101.9 The Rock
Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
727K+
Views
ABOUT
The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0