El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

City of El Paso designates Cesar Chavez Day as city holiday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso City Council designated Cesar Chavez Day as an official City of El Paso holiday as part of continued efforts to celebrate and uplift communities of color. “More than 80 percent of our community is Hispanic and September is known as National...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Baby boy rushed to El Paso hospital in critical condition

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 6-month-old boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition Tuesday morning. El Paso Fire Department responded to the 14000 block of Honey Point in far east El Paso. The baby was found unresponsive. El Paso police are investigating the case, according to...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

National, Socorro teachers union to distribute 4K free books in Socorro ISD

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The American Federation of Teachers and the Socorro AFT will distribute over 4,000 free books to students, educators and classrooms of the Socorro Independent School District. The back-to-school event is part of the AFT’s “What Kids and Communities Need” campaign that launched last week in...
SOCORRO, TX
KFOX 14

Bishop Mark Seitz tests positive for COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz has tested positive for COVID-19. The Diocese of El Paso confirmed his diagnosis on their Facebook Page Sunday. They wrote in a statement he tested positive after experiencing a sore throat, mild congestion, a cough, and a low-grade fever.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Karen Trujillo scholarship fund names first recipient

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The Karen Trujillo scholarship fund named its first recipient. Trujillo was a former superintendent of Las Cruces Public Schools who died in February 2021 after being struck by a van while walking her dogs. Following her death, there was an outpouring of love and...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Body in late stage of decomposition found in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in Socorro, according to city officials. Officials said they found the dead person along Berry Road. The Medical Examiner’s Office has been called in to help identify the body as it was found in a late stage of decomposition. The...
SOCORRO, TX
KFOX 14

Beto O'Rourke pauses campaign events to recover from a bacterial infection

AUSTIN, Texas — The Democratic nominee governor candidate, Beto O'Rourke announced Sunday he had been diagnosed with a bacterial infection on Friday and will be postponing some campaign events as he recuperates back home. O'Rouke checked into Methodist Hospital in San Antonio on Friday, and he was given IV...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

CBP unveils 'Se Busca Información' campaign targeting five human smugglers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The United States and Mexico have announced five criminal targets for their “Se Busca Información” initiative. Launched in 2016 as a joint effort between the U.S. Border Patrol and the Government of Mexico, “Se Busca Información” identifies individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations wanted for crimes associated with human and drug smuggling on both sides of the border.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Woman wanted for murder in Tennessee arrested at El Paso port of entry

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman who was wanted for murder out of Tennessee was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Paso Del Norte port of entry. The woman had an outstanding warrant for murder by the Nashville Police Department. CBP officers encountered 41-year-old...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening the week of August 28th through September 03

Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road. Lane closures necessary to allow crews and equipment to safely enter and exit the work zone. Monday, August 29, through Saturday, September 3. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Occasional lane...
ANTHONY, TX
KFOX 14

1 person dies after train derails, hits gas line in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a train derailed and hit a gas line in the Lower Valley Monday night, officials said. Some homes in the area near the 7700 block of Barton Street were evacuated as a precaution after two train cars hit and damaged the gas line around 9:18 p.m.
EL PASO, TX

