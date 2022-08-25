Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
City of El Paso designates Cesar Chavez Day as city holiday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso City Council designated Cesar Chavez Day as an official City of El Paso holiday as part of continued efforts to celebrate and uplift communities of color. “More than 80 percent of our community is Hispanic and September is known as National...
Baby boy rushed to El Paso hospital in critical condition
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 6-month-old boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition Tuesday morning. El Paso Fire Department responded to the 14000 block of Honey Point in far east El Paso. The baby was found unresponsive. El Paso police are investigating the case, according to...
National, Socorro teachers union to distribute 4K free books in Socorro ISD
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The American Federation of Teachers and the Socorro AFT will distribute over 4,000 free books to students, educators and classrooms of the Socorro Independent School District. The back-to-school event is part of the AFT’s “What Kids and Communities Need” campaign that launched last week in...
Bishop Mark Seitz tests positive for COVID-19
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz has tested positive for COVID-19. The Diocese of El Paso confirmed his diagnosis on their Facebook Page Sunday. They wrote in a statement he tested positive after experiencing a sore throat, mild congestion, a cough, and a low-grade fever.
Barton Street residents in El Paso feared tragedy like deadly train accident would happen
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — People living in the neighborhood where a Union Pacific freight train derailed told KFOX14 they always feared of a train accident happening. Monday night the train's rail car crashed into a home's backyard at 7746 Barton Street. Larry Martes, whose lived in the area...
Karen Trujillo scholarship fund names first recipient
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The Karen Trujillo scholarship fund named its first recipient. Trujillo was a former superintendent of Las Cruces Public Schools who died in February 2021 after being struck by a van while walking her dogs. Following her death, there was an outpouring of love and...
Crash involving pedestrian reported on North Loop and Lafayette Drive
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving a pedestrian was reported on North Loop and Lafayette Drive Tuesday night. It's unknown if there are any injuries. We have a crew heading to the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Sign up to receive the...
El Paso Water appeals $1.2 million fine from NMED over raw sewage in Rio Grande
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — El Paso Water has requested a Compliance Order Hearing in response to the New Mexico Environment Department's Compliance Order for alleged violations of the New Mexico Water Quality Act (NMWQA.) Documents obtained by KFOX14 Investigates show El Paso Water denies that the NMED has...
El Paso police officer flagged down for assistance assaulted by man in central El Paso
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested and accused of assaulting an officer. Officers arrested 31-year-old Rogelio Licerio. An officer with the Crisis Intervention Team was called to assist at the 3900 block of Taylor last Monday. The officer was an 8-year-old veteran and was...
Body in late stage of decomposition found in Socorro
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in Socorro, according to city officials. Officials said they found the dead person along Berry Road. The Medical Examiner’s Office has been called in to help identify the body as it was found in a late stage of decomposition. The...
YISD superintendent says how long it will take students to recover from learning loss
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Multiple studies have shown that having to learn remotely from home instead of learning from the classroom led to learning loss in students around the world during the pandemic. In fact, a Harvard University study found that learning loss among public students was anywhere...
Organ Mountains High School football player hospitalized after getting injured during game
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A football player for the Organ Mountains High School was hospitalized after he was injured during a game. The player who was injured was senior Abraham Romero. Romero was injured during the game against Deming on Friday. Romero is currently in a semi-conscious state...
Beto O'Rourke pauses campaign events to recover from a bacterial infection
AUSTIN, Texas — The Democratic nominee governor candidate, Beto O'Rourke announced Sunday he had been diagnosed with a bacterial infection on Friday and will be postponing some campaign events as he recuperates back home. O'Rouke checked into Methodist Hospital in San Antonio on Friday, and he was given IV...
Union Pacific train conductor killed after rail car falls on him in accident
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso police identified the Union Pacific employee killed in Monday night's train accident and the cause of the incident. Mario Aurelio Navarro, 49, was the train conductor killed in the accident, according to El Paso police. The train derailed and caused one of...
CBP unveils 'Se Busca Información' campaign targeting five human smugglers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The United States and Mexico have announced five criminal targets for their “Se Busca Información” initiative. Launched in 2016 as a joint effort between the U.S. Border Patrol and the Government of Mexico, “Se Busca Información” identifies individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations wanted for crimes associated with human and drug smuggling on both sides of the border.
Woman wanted for murder in Tennessee arrested at El Paso port of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman who was wanted for murder out of Tennessee was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Paso Del Norte port of entry. The woman had an outstanding warrant for murder by the Nashville Police Department. CBP officers encountered 41-year-old...
Texas man accused of assaulting El Paso police officer while in custody
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man from Dallas who was in El Paso police custody for allegedly stealing a vehicle was charged after he attacked a police officer. Tony Wells, 29, was in custody at the Central Regional Command Center Friday when the attack happened, according to police.
Road closures happening the week of August 28th through September 03
Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road. Lane closures necessary to allow crews and equipment to safely enter and exit the work zone. Monday, August 29, through Saturday, September 3. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Occasional lane...
CISD hopes to pay for reconstruction of Canutillo Middle School if bond is approved
The Canutillo Independent School District is looking to move forward with several school improvement projects. The district is asking taxpayers to vote on a $264 million bond referendum in the November election. The spokesperson for the district, Gustavo Reveles, said $62 of the total amount they are asking for will...
1 person dies after train derails, hits gas line in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a train derailed and hit a gas line in the Lower Valley Monday night, officials said. Some homes in the area near the 7700 block of Barton Street were evacuated as a precaution after two train cars hit and damaged the gas line around 9:18 p.m.
