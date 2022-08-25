Singer Maureen McGovern reveals she has symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease

Two-time Grammy Award nominee Maureen McGovern revealed that she has been diagnosed with posterior cortical atrophy and is showing symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease.

“The Morning After” singer, 73, made the announcement in a Facebook post and on her official website. The video begins with a montage of photographs from her career, Entertainment Tonight reported. With her signature song from 1972 playing in the background, McGovern discussed her singing and acting career that has “filled my life with joy.”

“What I do, or what I am still able to accomplish, has changed,” McGovern says in the video. “I can no longer travel or perform in live concerts. In fact, I can no longer drive -- how’s that for a kick in the butt?

“Of course, it’s a challenge. But it’s certainly not going to keep me from living my life.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, posterior cortical atrophy refers to gradual and progressive degeneration of the brain’s cortex, or outer layer, in the part of the brain located in the back of the head.

It also can cause difficulty with eyesight and processing visual information, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“The Morning After” made McGovern a star after she recorded the song, written by Al Kasha and Joel Hirschhorn. The song, which won an Academy Award, came from the hit disaster film, “The Poseidon Adventure.” It also earned her the first of two Emmy Award nominations -- for best new artist -- in 1973.

“We May Never Love Like This Again,” McGovern’s song from another disaster movie -- “The Towering Inferno” -- also won an Oscar for best original song. Kasha and Hirschborn also wrote the music and lyrics for the song.

“I hope you will continue to join me on these next endeavors,” McGovern said in her video. “May all your lives be filled with music.”

McGovern’s video ended with her sitting in a recording studio, performing “How Can I Keep From Singing.”

