The Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria in Rohnert Park, California, Tuesday announced a donation of $3.5 million to the Sonoma County Public Library Foundation. The donation will fund construction of a new library in Roseland in Southwest Santa Rosa, about eight miles to the north of Rohnert Park where the Tribe operates the Graton Resort & Casino.

ROHNERT PARK, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO