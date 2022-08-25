Read full article on original website
Related
cdcgamingreports.com
California: Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria donate $3.5 million to Roseland Regional Library
The Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria in Rohnert Park, California, Tuesday announced a donation of $3.5 million to the Sonoma County Public Library Foundation. The donation will fund construction of a new library in Roseland in Southwest Santa Rosa, about eight miles to the north of Rohnert Park where the Tribe operates the Graton Resort & Casino.
Comments / 0