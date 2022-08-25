ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

The Marty Smith Podcast: The Guys Take Part in a Unique College Football Draft as They Celebrate the Upcoming Season

By Chris Haney
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Georgia Bulldogs: Tips and Tricks to Tailgating in Athens on Gameday

Outsider has teamed up with On3 to create the most in-depth Gameday guides. UGA Gameday Guides: Restaurants | Bars | Activities | Tailgates | Parking. No Saturday in the SEC is complete without a great tailgating scene. When Georgia has a home game in the fall months, a sea of red and black paints the town of Athens. Smoke from grills across the Classic City fills the sky. The savory aroma of burgers, bratwurst, wings and other gameday goodies replaces the crisp, autumn air.
ATHENS, GA
Outsider.com

Rece Davis Sticks Up for Lee Corso Amid Concerns From Recent ‘College GameDay’ Appearance

There’s a collection of college football fans who are concerned about ESPN “College GameDay” analyst Lee Corso. The 87-year-old Corso is one week into his 35th year on the panel, making an appearance on Saturday’s remote telecast. Fans were concerned after Corso appeared to struggle his way through a segment where he made his College Football Playoff predictions.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Teases Running for President in Future

ESPN‘s Stephen A Smith could soon be looking to take his top-notch debate skills to a bigger audience. Smith has mastered the art of the sports debate, but for his next endeavor (potentially) he’ll have to master the art of the political debate. Appearing on Tuesday’s edition of “First Take,” Smith said he would one day consider running for President — should the American people demand it.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Colorado State
State
Alabama State
SB Nation

The biggest names released during NFL cut day 2022

It’s a grim day in the NFL for dozens of players. At 4 p.m. ET, teams must submit their 53-man rosters to the league, ending the dreams of playing pro football for a lot of people. Some players will find a second life on practice squads, or late signings before the season starts — but for most this will be the last they’ll be a part of an NFL team.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Pittman
GolfWRX

Cam Smith reveals his primary reasons behind decision to join LIV Golf

LIV Golf made their monumental signing of Cameron Smith official this morning, which still feels enormous despite how long the rumors have been circulating. The number two ranked player in the world initially sent shockwaves throughout the golf world when he refused to shoot down rumors of his joining LIV Golf after his victory at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews.
GOLF
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

551K+
Followers
59K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy