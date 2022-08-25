The Marty Smith Podcast: The Guys Take Part in a Unique College Football Draft as They Celebrate the Upcoming Season

Read full article on original website
College GameDay’s Desmond Howard Gets Absolutely Roasted for Crazy Playoff Prediction
With the college football season kicking off on Saturday, the College GameDay crew made their… The post College GameDay’s Desmond Howard Gets Absolutely Roasted for Crazy Playoff Prediction appeared first on Outsider.
Georgia Bulldogs: Tips and Tricks to Tailgating in Athens on Gameday
Outsider has teamed up with On3 to create the most in-depth Gameday guides. UGA Gameday Guides: Restaurants | Bars | Activities | Tailgates | Parking. No Saturday in the SEC is complete without a great tailgating scene. When Georgia has a home game in the fall months, a sea of red and black paints the town of Athens. Smoke from grills across the Classic City fills the sky. The savory aroma of burgers, bratwurst, wings and other gameday goodies replaces the crisp, autumn air.
Rece Davis Sticks Up for Lee Corso Amid Concerns From Recent ‘College GameDay’ Appearance
There’s a collection of college football fans who are concerned about ESPN “College GameDay” analyst Lee Corso. The 87-year-old Corso is one week into his 35th year on the panel, making an appearance on Saturday’s remote telecast. Fans were concerned after Corso appeared to struggle his way through a segment where he made his College Football Playoff predictions.
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Teases Running for President in Future
ESPN‘s Stephen A Smith could soon be looking to take his top-notch debate skills to a bigger audience. Smith has mastered the art of the sports debate, but for his next endeavor (potentially) he’ll have to master the art of the political debate. Appearing on Tuesday’s edition of “First Take,” Smith said he would one day consider running for President — should the American people demand it.
SB Nation
The biggest names released during NFL cut day 2022
It’s a grim day in the NFL for dozens of players. At 4 p.m. ET, teams must submit their 53-man rosters to the league, ending the dreams of playing pro football for a lot of people. Some players will find a second life on practice squads, or late signings before the season starts — but for most this will be the last they’ll be a part of an NFL team.
NFL・
Neena Pacholke, Former USF Bulls Women’s Basketball Player, Dies of Apparent Suicide
Former USF Bulls women’s basketball player Neena Pacholke died Saturday of an apparent suicide, her sister Kaitlynn told the Tampa Bay Times. Pacholke, who was also a television news anchor for WAOW in Wausau, Wisconsin, was 27 years old. She was engaged to be married. “My sister was by...
Bear Necessities: Rookies reflect on 'stressful' roster cutdown day
This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day. The Chicago Bears trimmed their roster to 53 players on Tuesday, which meant saying some hard goodbyes to 27 players. It was especially emotional for Chicago’s rookies, who experienced...
Jon Gruden Breaks Silence on Email Controversy Which Resulted in His Resignation From Las Vegas Raiders
Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has broken his silence on the emailgate which resulted in his resignation last October. Jon Gruden spoke Tuesday at the Little Rock Touchdown Club in Arkansas and promised to be “honest” with the gathering. Gruden asked for forgiveness and said he hopes to get another shot in the NFL in the future.
NFL・
GolfWRX
Cam Smith reveals his primary reasons behind decision to join LIV Golf
LIV Golf made their monumental signing of Cameron Smith official this morning, which still feels enormous despite how long the rumors have been circulating. The number two ranked player in the world initially sent shockwaves throughout the golf world when he refused to shoot down rumors of his joining LIV Golf after his victory at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews.
GOLF・
NASCAR: Martin Truex Jr. Reacts to Missing the Cup Series Playoffs By Three Points
While fans of Austin Dillon celebrate, fans of Martin Truex Jr., and the NASCAR driver himself, will be wondering what could have been. When a former champion misses out on the playoffs, it’s a bit of a letdown. When it happens by only three points — well that’s a pill that’s hard to swallow.
Seriously Injured Little League World Series Player Heading Home Following Successful Skull Surgery
Easton Oliverson, the Little League World Series player seriously injured in a bunk bed fall in mid-August, is heading home. The great news comes after the 12-year-old underwent successful skull surgery. The family announced Monday that they’ll be leaving Pennsylvania and heading home to Utah. Oliverson had been in the...
