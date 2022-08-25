Read full article on original website
25-Mile Yard Sale & More Near Lake Wappapello This Holiday Weekend
(Wappapello) The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Wappapello in Wayne County have a few events planned for the upcoming Labor Day weekend. Becky Hayes with the corps says yard sale fans won’t want to miss this annual event. Hayes says water levels should be around normal at...
Desloge Labor Day Picnic; Four Days of Fun
In Desloge Labor Day is four days. It’s the annual Desloge Labor Day Picnic once again from Friday through Monday at the city park, put on by the Chamber of Commerce. Chamber board member Justin Wilkinson says the long weekend is packed with entertainment…. Past President of the Desloge...
Community Event Called “Oh, The Places You’ll Go” Hosted by Viburnum Parents as Teachers
(Viburnum) Viburnum Elementary School will host a community-wide event at the end of September. Michelle Merseal, now in her eighth year as principal at the elementary school in western Iron County, is excited about Leah Conaway who is the district’s new Parents as Teachers instructor. Principal Merseal says this...
Johnie E. Strickland – Service 9/3/2022 5 p.m.
Johnie E. Strickland of Ste. Genevieve died Saturday at the age of 81. A memorial visitation will be held this Saturday at 4 o’clock with the service to start at 5 o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington. Private burial will be at the Copeland Cemetery.
Byron Tucker – Service 1pm 9/2/22
The funeral service will be 1:00 Friday at Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob with burial in the Annapolis Cemetery. Visitation for Byron Tucker will be 11 to 12:30 Friday at the funeral home.
Cape Girardeau church holds clothing giveaway
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Saturday the Saint James AME Church in Cape Girardeau helped out those in the community by holding a free clothing giveaway. The church already feeds the homeless daily and offers them free showers as well. Recently they were given an abundance of clothes from...
New security cameras installed in Downtown Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - ”Shootings, break-ins, all kinds of stuff happening,” Heather Carmack, owner of Tried and True, said. That’s the activity downtown business owners have noticed. “Gangs of people hanging out after hours and that’s kinda scary,” Sherry Jennings, owner of Mississippi Mutts, said....
James Edward AuBuchon – Service Private
James Edward Aubuchon of Desloge died Monday at the age of 89. The funeral service will be private at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bonne Terre. Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Loud Boom Now Confirmed as F-15 Breaking Sound Barrier
(St. Francois County, MO) A loud boom heard and felt across the Parkland early Tuesday evening has been confirmed to be an F-15 that went supersonic across the Parkland Area. Reports came in from North St. Francois County to Iron County about a loud boom followed by a shaking of the ground. Data from the website Flightradar24 confirmed that flight went supersonic for 6 minutes from the Licking area across St. Francois County to Ste. Genevieve from 5:17pm-5:23pm CT. This data can be seen in the video below. Earlier reports indicated that this was believed to be an earthquake. Last week a similar sonic boom heard across mid-Missouri was confirmed by Boeing to be an F-15 breaking the sound barrier. KFMO/B104 News has reached out to Boeing for comment and is currently awaiting a response. We will update this story with the latest information as it becomes available.
Larry Dale Kinsey – Celebration of Life – 09/02/22 at 2 p.m.
Larry Dale Kinsey, formerly of Desloge, died August 9th at the age of 66. A celebration of life will be held Friday afternoon from 2 until 4 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Following the celebration of life, all are invited to meet at the V.F.W....
Drivers urged to use caution around 61-Mile Yard Sale
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to use caution over Labor Day weekend for the 61-Mile Yard Sale. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, visitors and residents will be out looking for bargains at the sale, which stretches from Bloomsdale to Jackson. “It’s a fun weekend that people...
Potosi Joins The Cole’s Tractor And Equipment Football Roundtable
(Farmington) Our first Cole’s Tractor and Equipment Football Roundtable was Tuesday night at Applebee’s in Farmington. Regional Radio was joined by the Potosi Trojans ahead of their matchup against Farmington this Friday. Potosi defeated St. Clair last Friday 27 -14. Trojans head coach Dylan Wyrick was pleased with...
BREAKING NEWS!!! Bryan No Longer with Desloge
(Desloge, MO) A press release from Desloge city officials shows Dan Bryan is no longer the City Administrator of Desloge after a special board of aldermen meeting Monday night. A press release from Desloge Mayor David Shaw indicates Bryan is removed from the position effective immediately. It also states the public is advised Bryan is no longer authorized to perform any business transactions on behalf of the City of Desloge, Missouri. Contracts and business transactions signed prior to August 29, 2022, will remain valid. Stay tuned to KFMO B104 News for more information as it becomes available.
Crews respond to 2-vehicle crash on N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on North Kingshighway on Monday morning, August 29. According to police, the crash happened in the 1900 block of N. Kingshighway. Traffic in the area was backed up, but has since cleared. No one was injured. According to police,...
Pastor releases statement on shots fired investigation near Cape Girardeau church
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A senior pastor released a statement after shots were fired near her church. The senior pastor at Centenary United Methodist Church, Reverend Jennifer Long, sent us this statement:. “Earlier today there was a gunfire incident near our church’s property at Bellevue and Ellis St. No...
Missouri Mom Says Clock Is Ticking to Figure Out How Her Son Died
Barbara Hall is trying to scrape together money for a private autopsy of her son, who died under mysterious circumstances
Desloge City Administrator Relieved of Duties
(Desloge) It looks like the City of Desloge is now looking for a new city adminstrator. The Daily Journal reports that Dan Bryan was relieved of his duties during a special city council meeting on Monday night. Bryan had been the Desloge city administrator for the past five years. The...
Suspect wanted in connection with Cape Girardeau business burglaries
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man in connection with two downtown business burglaries. They say two downtown businesses, Katy O’Ferrell’s restaurant and Threads & Trends clothing store, were burglarized overnight Saturday, August 27. According to Cape Girardeau police, the suspect is a white...
Cape Girardeau man found guilty of rape
Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was killed. Crews from several local departments responded to the 400 block of Monroe Street. Emergency groups come together to prepare for disasters. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Crews came together in Cape Girardeau to practice in case of a major disaster. Fighting crime...
