KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is asking the public to help them out as they investigate recent burglaries. The KCKPD says that they started receiving calls from citizens around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 regarding two people breaking into vehicles in the area of the Legends Outlets. They say that, based off those calls, they were able to identify the suspect vehicle, ascertain a description of the suspects, and take two people into custody.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO