KCTV 5
Jackson County executive issues statement after Ordinance 5656 is not passed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. has issued a statement Monday in light of the county legislature not passing Ordinance 5656. According to a press release from his office, the ordinance “would have placed an advisory referendum on the November ballot asking voters if they think Missouri’s abortion ban should be repealed to ensure safe and legal access to abortion.”
KCTV 5
KU begins process to reaffirm accreditation
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas will begin the process to reaffirm its accreditation, which is done every decade. In just over two years, the University of Kansas says it will be evaluated by the Higher Learning Commission to reaffirm its accreditation. On Monday, Aug. 29, it said members from all of its campuses will meet in the Kansas Union’s Big 12 Room to formally begin the process.
KCTV 5
Washburn School of Law welcomes most diverse class ever
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University School of Law has reached a historic milestone as it welcomed its most diverse class of students ever. Washburn University announced on Monday, Aug. 29, that it has reached a historic milestone this year as it welcomed its newest students. Out of the 103 new students in the School of Law, it said 43% self-reported as a member of at least one under-represented population - including ethnic identity, gender identity and sexual orientation.
KCTV 5
New Week, New You: Healthy eating at school
KCTV5 and Optum Care - Kansas City are helping you start the week on the right foot with New Week, New You. Tune in every Monday for tips to keep your health on track. Sponsored by Optum Care - Kansas City.
KCTV 5
Missing inmate reported at Lansing Correctional Facility, nearby schools were on lockout
LANSING, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lansing School District (USD 469) announced Tuesday afternoon all of its schools were on a lockout. The school stated an inmate was reported missing at the Lansing Correctional Facility after the prison reported an emergency headcount. More about the missing inmate. The Kansas Department of...
KCTV 5
KCKPD asks for public to share video as they investigate burglaries
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is asking the public to help them out as they investigate recent burglaries. The KCKPD says that they started receiving calls from citizens around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 regarding two people breaking into vehicles in the area of the Legends Outlets. They say that, based off those calls, they were able to identify the suspect vehicle, ascertain a description of the suspects, and take two people into custody.
KCTV 5
Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas psychiatric hospital captured
OSAWATOMIE, Kan. (KCTV) - Multiple agencies helped capture a hospital employee and patient reported missing Monday morning from a state psychiatric hospital. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated 20-year-old Jamey Anderson, who works at Osawatomie State Hospital, left in her vehicle with 18-year-old Salvador Reyes III. Law enforcement found...
KCTV 5
More than 500 without power in River Market area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - More than 500 customers in the River Market area are without power tonight. Evergy’s outage map says the estimated restoration time is 10:30 p.m. The exact cause of the outage is unknown, but they did find downed power lines in the area of W. 3rd Street and Delaware Street.
KCTV 5
Kansas City police conducting suspicious death investigation at park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is conducting a suspicious death investigation at Kessler Park. The police said that they were called to the park in the 200 block of Wabash at about 7:15 p.m. That is near the intersection of Wabash and Pendleton avenues, on the city’s northeastern side.
KCTV 5
5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri
HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
KCTV 5
KCPD looking for missing, endangered woman not seen since Monday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a missing and endangered woman who has not been seen since Monday morning. According to the police, Kimberly Gater is 46 years old. Her family last saw her at 7 a.m. on Monday. At that time,...
KCTV 5
Blue Valley Northwest locked down as precautionary measure following police presence in area
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Blue Valley Northwest was locked down Tuesday as a precautionary measure after police were seen in the area looking for possible auto burglary suspects. The Overland Park Police Department told KCTV5 News that officers were looking into potential auto burglaries around 3:30 p.m. at the...
KCTV 5
Authorities still looking for inmate who escaped Lansing Correctional Facility
LANSING, Kan. (KCTV) - An escaped inmate at the minimum-security unit of Lansing Correctional Facility led to lockdowns at area schools. Kansas Department of Corrections spokesman David Thompson said the inmate was reported missing Tuesday morning. Lansing police later posted on their Facebook page about two possible sightings of the...
KCTV 5
Homeless camp catches fire in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The cause of a fire that destroyed a homeless camp this weekend in Kansas City, Kan., is under investigation. Kansas City, Kan., fire crews reported to an area near 43rd and State Avenue to combat a fire in a homeless camp. Crews said they had...
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Low humidity continues Wednesday
Enjoy the break from the humidity for all your evening plans, Kansas City! Low humidity will hold again on Wednesday. Expect highs in the upper 80s. Into the holiday weekend, the heat is back on with highs near 90. Rainfall chances look to remain very low the next five to seven days. Stay connected with us via our apps.
KCTV 5
Community heartbroken after teacher on bicycle is killed in hit-and-run
New law could put school staff in jail over what books they provide. The law is specific to public and private elementary and secondary schools, but it is outraging some librarians in general. KCK couple caught in middle of police chase ends up in hospital. Updated: 1 hour ago. |
KCTV 5
KCK issues Silver Alert for missing man not seen since Aug. 18
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man with dementia who has not been seen since Aug. 18. The KCKPD said Larry Greene, 69, was last seen near the University of Kansas Health System at 6 p.m. on Aug. 18.
KCTV 5
One dead in fatal pedestrian incident in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a fatal pedestrian incident. KCPD said the incident occurred at 5:53 a.m. Sunday morning on southbound 71-Highway and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard. According to the police, the pedestrian suddenly ran out into the southbound lanes of 71 Highway, directly in...
KCTV 5
Person dies following crash in KCMO last Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person has died after being injured in a crash in Kansas City, Missouri, last Thursday. Police said the crash happened in the area of 79th and Oak streets at about 6 p.m. on Aug. 25. They said a dark green Mercury Grand Marquis was...
KCTV 5
No injuries following fire at horse stable in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) -- There were no injuries reported following a fire Sunday afternoon at an Overland Park horse arena. The fire was reported at 183rd Street in Overland Park at around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The response was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm fire. According to the Overland...
