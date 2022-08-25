Read full article on original website
wolf party
5d ago
I think she should rewatch all the videos. crazy boyfriend attacked someone that had a gun? who does that? if someone is walking with a gun you walk the other way. you don't try to take the gun from the person physically yourself.
liberals are mentally ill
5d ago
She described it as a non violent protest? Was she even there? Was she so high on dope she didn’t see the building’s on fire or businesses being broken into? Just another nut trying to justify why her boyfriend decided to attack a guy with a gun. Remember, the only one’s that got hurt or died that night attacked Kyle first. No one else. Non violent protest, yeah right! 🙄
Cole Leader
5d ago
Anthony should have stayed home too then 🤷 all of this nonsense because Jacob Blake felt he didn't need to listen smh
Man Sentenced to Prison After "Claiming Thousands of Dollars In Fraudulent Refunds"TaxBuzzWaukegan, IL
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel Maven
Shooting At Six Flags in Gurnee, Illinois Left 3 People InjuredBri HGurnee, IL
Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
CBS 58
Milwaukee man sentenced to 8 years for fatal West Allis hit-and-run
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 54-year-old Milwaukee man will spend eight years in prison after a deadly hit-and-run in West Allis. Twenty-year-old Donniesha Harris was killed in January of this year. She was hit after getting off a bus near 108th and Morgan. Martin Aurelio Martinez Rodriguez was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man wanted; homicide, fire near 83rd and Vienna
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been charged in connection to a homicide and house fire that happened on the city's north side Aug. 25. A warrant is out for his arrest. Prosecutors accuse 47-year-old Ernest Terrell Blakney of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend before setting his home on fire near 83rd and Vienna.
cwbchicago.com
16 months after having murder sentence commuted, Chicago man is caught driving a stolen van, prosecutors say
Gerald Reed, whose life sentence for two Chicago murders was commuted by Gov. JB Pritzker last year, is facing new felony charges after Chicago police allegedly caught him in possession of a stolen van that belongs to the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin. Pritzker purportedly commuted Reed’s murder sentence in April...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man guilty of murdering 23-year-old to boost clout in street gang
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was convicted last week of fatally shooting a man in 2014 to increase his position in a violent street gang. A federal jury found Pierre Robinson, 29, guilty on Thursday after a four-day trial in U.S. District Court in Chicago, according the U.S. Attorney's Office.
wlip.com
Man Reportedly Pleads Guilty to Throwing Brick At Officer After Blake Shooting
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man has reportedly pleaded guilty to charges of throwing a brick at a police officer. It happened as crowds gathered near the shooting scene of Jacob Blake two years ago. Now 29 year old Ashton Howard has reportedly pleaded guilty to obstructing a law enforcement...
CBS 58
1 killed, 1 injured in double shooting near 44th and Glendale
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Authorities are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another man injured Tuesday night, Aug. 30. Milwaukee police say it happened near 44th and Glendale around 6:09 p.m. A 47-year-old Milwaukee man suffered fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at an area...
cwbchicago.com
Twice convicted of shooting people, parolee is now accused of killing a man in Humboldt Park
A man who has twice been convicted of shooting people in Chicago tried to shoot and kill his estranged girlfriend two times last week, prosecutors said. In the second attempt, a bullet allegedly fired by Charlie Moreno struck and killed a man seated at the bar in the restaurant where the woman works.
Woman carjacked by three men in Marquette Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police caught a carjacker in Gresham Tuesday morning. A woman was carjacked in Marquette Park Tuesday morning. Police said the 49-year-old woman parked her car in the 3100 block of West 65th Street when three men approached. Police said the armed offenders demanded her keys. The men drove off in the victim's car. No injuries were reported.The the girlfriend of the victim's son said it all happened as they were getting ready to go to bed at 1 a.m."I just hear a whole bunch of commotion and I head towards the door and I see my boyfriend's mom crying in tears and she can't even breathe she's all shaken up," she said. The family told CBS 2 police found stolen car at 76th and Carpenter streets. They family said at least one suspect was taken into custody. Police have not confirmed further details on the car or possible arrest.
Funeral Monday for family of 6 killed in McHenry County crash
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A funeral will be held Monday for a Rolling Meadows family of six that was killed last month in a Visitation held for family of 6 killed in McHenry County crash. Tom and Lauren Dobosz and their children, ranging in age from 5 to 13, all died as a result of the crash. The crash happened July 31 when a wrong-way driver crashed into their car on Interstate 90. Thirteen-year-old Kat Koziara, who was with the family, also died in the crash.The funeral for the Dobosz family will be held at 10 a.m. at Saint Ferdinand Catholic Church in Chicago. Saturday's public visitation was held at Salerno's Galewood Chapels on Chicago's Northwest Side. Those paying respects gathered to remember the family.
CBS 58
Man sentenced to 80+ years in prison for shooting two police officers in 2020
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man who shot two police officers in Delafield in 2020 was sentenced Monday to more than 80 years in prison. Nathanael Benton shot a Delafield officer and a Hartland officer in November of 2020 when they stopped to talk to him. Both officers survived.
Killer of McHenry County deputy gets 55-year prison sentence
A federal judge on Monday sentenced a Springfield man to 55 years in prison for the shooting death of a McHenry County sheriff’s officer back in March 2019.
wlip.com
Lake County Brothers Get Prison in Wide Ranging Home Improvement Store Scam
(Waukegan, IL) Two Round Lake men are on their way to prison, after their sentencing on a guilty plea from earlier this year. Both John and Michael Miotke entered the plea back in June to one count of continuing a financial crimes enterprise. The duo was accused of stealing several high priced items from Home Depot stores throughout the Chicago suburbs in a scam involving purchase and return receipts. The twin brothers were hit Monday with 4 years behind bars each. The 45-year-old duo must also repay nearly 1-million-dollars in restitution.
Father charged with felony for shooting son
OAK LAWN, Ill. — A man was shot by his father during a domestic altercation Friday morning. Police responded to a call that a 19-year-old man was shot in the abdomen around the 9500 block of South Kenneth Avenue at approximately 2:30 a.m. According to police, first-aid was administered and the man was transported to […]
CBS 58
29-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash in Pewaukee
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Waukesha County Medical Examiner confirms they were called to the scene of a crash early Tuesday morning, Aug. 30. It happened near WIS 16 eastbound at WIS 190 in Pewaukee around 2:30 a.m. Officials say a motorcycle lost control and crashed. The 29-year-old operator...
'I'm heartbroken': 5-year-old boy shot in head, dad also critically hurt in Rogers Park, police say
A 5-year-old boy and his father were critically hurt in a shooting on Chicago's North Side, police said.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine man with developmental disability charged for stabbing his brother outside of Culver’s | Crime and Courts
CALEDONIA — A Racine man has been charged in the Friday stabbing outside of the Douglas Avenue Culver’s. Austin J. Fugarino, 24, of the 3700 block of 10th Ave., was charged with a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. According to a...
Woman who witnessed daylight theft on Milwaukee's east side left shaken up
A typical lunch outing for one woman turned violent on Milwaukee's east side Friday. It all happened at Café Hollander-Downer around 2 p.m.
Driver arrested for DUI after slamming into suburban office building: Skokie police
A heavily damaged wall was left behind.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police search for driver in 6th & Juneau hit-and-run pedestrian death
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police are reporting that at around 12:34 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, a driver ran a red light, striking and killing a pedestrian in the crosswalk of 6th St. and Juneau Ave. According to police, the driver fled the scene, continuing northbound on 6th St. in...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha allies rallied around Jewish community, said Rabbi Dena Feingold, after man caught for delivering antisemitic fliers
A 56-year-old man got much more than he likely bargained for when, according to police, he decided to drop leaflets containing anti-Semitic speech on several occasions in Kenosha over the last eight months. In addition to getting slapped with 23 tickets for littering, which could cost him $4,300, the man...
