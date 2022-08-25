ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

wolf party
5d ago

I think she should rewatch all the videos. crazy boyfriend attacked someone that had a gun? who does that? if someone is walking with a gun you walk the other way. you don't try to take the gun from the person physically yourself.

31
liberals are mentally ill
5d ago

She described it as a non violent protest? Was she even there? Was she so high on dope she didn’t see the building’s on fire or businesses being broken into? Just another nut trying to justify why her boyfriend decided to attack a guy with a gun. Remember, the only one’s that got hurt or died that night attacked Kyle first. No one else. Non violent protest, yeah right! 🙄

38
Cole Leader
5d ago

Anthony should have stayed home too then 🤷 all of this nonsense because Jacob Blake felt he didn't need to listen smh

25
 

CBS 58

Milwaukee man sentenced to 8 years for fatal West Allis hit-and-run

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 54-year-old Milwaukee man will spend eight years in prison after a deadly hit-and-run in West Allis. Twenty-year-old Donniesha Harris was killed in January of this year. She was hit after getting off a bus near 108th and Morgan. Martin Aurelio Martinez Rodriguez was...
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man wanted; homicide, fire near 83rd and Vienna

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been charged in connection to a homicide and house fire that happened on the city's north side Aug. 25. A warrant is out for his arrest. Prosecutors accuse 47-year-old Ernest Terrell Blakney of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend before setting his home on fire near 83rd and Vienna.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Kenosha, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Kenosha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
CBS 58

1 killed, 1 injured in double shooting near 44th and Glendale

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Authorities are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another man injured Tuesday night, Aug. 30. Milwaukee police say it happened near 44th and Glendale around 6:09 p.m. A 47-year-old Milwaukee man suffered fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at an area...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Chicago

Woman carjacked by three men in Marquette Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police caught a carjacker in Gresham Tuesday morning. A woman was carjacked in Marquette Park Tuesday morning. Police said the 49-year-old woman parked her car in the 3100 block of West 65th Street when three men approached. Police said the armed offenders demanded her keys. The men drove off in the victim's car. No injuries were reported.The the girlfriend of the victim's son said it all happened as they were getting ready to go to bed at 1 a.m."I just hear a whole bunch of commotion and I head towards the door and I see my boyfriend's mom crying in tears and she can't even breathe she's all shaken up," she said. The family told CBS 2 police found stolen car at 76th and Carpenter streets. They family said at least one suspect was taken into custody. Police have not confirmed further details on the car or possible arrest. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Funeral Monday for family of 6 killed in McHenry County crash

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A funeral will be held Monday for a Rolling Meadows family of six that was killed last month in a Visitation held for family of 6 killed in McHenry County crash.  Tom and Lauren Dobosz and their children, ranging in age from 5 to 13, all died as a result of the crash. The crash happened July 31 when a wrong-way driver crashed into their car on Interstate 90.  Thirteen-year-old Kat Koziara, who was with the family, also died in the crash.The funeral for the Dobosz family will be held at 10 a.m. at Saint Ferdinand Catholic Church in Chicago. Saturday's public visitation was held at Salerno's Galewood Chapels on Chicago's Northwest Side. Those paying respects gathered to remember the family. 
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
wlip.com

Lake County Brothers Get Prison in Wide Ranging Home Improvement Store Scam

(Waukegan, IL) Two Round Lake men are on their way to prison, after their sentencing on a guilty plea from earlier this year. Both John and Michael Miotke entered the plea back in June to one count of continuing a financial crimes enterprise. The duo was accused of stealing several high priced items from Home Depot stores throughout the Chicago suburbs in a scam involving purchase and return receipts. The twin brothers were hit Monday with 4 years behind bars each. The 45-year-old duo must also repay nearly 1-million-dollars in restitution.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Father charged with felony for shooting son

OAK LAWN, Ill. —  A man was shot by his father during a domestic altercation Friday morning. Police responded to a call that a 19-year-old man was shot in the abdomen around the 9500 block of South Kenneth Avenue at approximately 2:30 a.m. According to police, first-aid was administered and the man was transported to […]
OAK LAWN, IL
CBS 58

29-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash in Pewaukee

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Waukesha County Medical Examiner confirms they were called to the scene of a crash early Tuesday morning, Aug. 30. It happened near WIS 16 eastbound at WIS 190 in Pewaukee around 2:30 a.m. Officials say a motorcycle lost control and crashed. The 29-year-old operator...
PEWAUKEE, WI

