Central Virginia Auto Auction closing down

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After 34 years in business, Central Virginia Auto Auction is closing its doors. The auction place says it had a loyal group of customers ranging from used car dealers, sellers, buyers, and car lovers. The once weekly auction was scaled down to twice monthly. “We did...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Louisa County reminding voters of redistricting changes

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County election officials are reminding people redistricting means there may be some changes for the fall election. You may not be going to your usual polling place. “Louisa County has a new congressional district that we haven’t been in before for,” Electoral Board Chair...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Study says rent in Charlottesville seems to be leveling off

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rent in the Charlottesville area is starting to level off, according to a new study by apartmentlist.com. Virginia Apartment Management Association CEO Patrick McCloud says this is due to the season: Summer tends to be a higher leasing season, and now we are coming to the end of that period.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Rockbridge County cleared

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has now been cleared. Those driving on I-81N in Rockbridge County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash in Augusta County, according to VDOT. At about 4 a.m. Tuesday, crews were called near the 211 mile marker in the Greenville area...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Average gas prices fall in Virginia for the last week of Aug.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Average gas prices in Virginia have fallen almost $0.06 per gallon in the last week, averaging at $3.62, according to Gas Buddy. Although prices are falling, gas prices are $0.69 higher per gallon than they were one year ago. AAA says the average gas price in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wina.com

Officers shoot and kill fugitive on Fontaine Avenue at the bypass

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle Police say members of a multi-jurisdictional U.S. Marshal’s Task Force shot and killed a fugitive in a shootout Monday night on Fontaine Avenue at the bypass. U.S. Marshals, along with an Albemarle police officer, located a wanted fugitive with outstanding federal warrants shortly before 10 Monday night driving north on 29. When task force officers initiated a traffic stop, the fugitive attempted to evade officers and crashed on Fontaine Avenue. The suspect reportedly emerged from the vehicle and shot at officers, who returned fire.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Police increasing presence around UVA Grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are increasing their presence within the UVA community to help keep students safe. The university’s police department also wants to build trust and relationships through it’s Community Oriented Policing Squad (COPS). “Just to have an extra footprint out there, but also it’s the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

50 years on, Hurricane Agnes remembered in Occoquan

A small gathering at Occoquan’s River Mill Park sat in silence last Saturday, with only the soft sounds of the footbridge waterfall in the background, as the crowd remembered the widespread flooding, destruction and death that Hurricane Agnes wrought on Prince William County in late June 1972. Earnie Porta,...
OCCOQUAN, VA
WHSV

New affordable housing complex preparing to open in Luray

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - A new affordable housing complex will soon be open in Luray. On Friday morning, an open house was held for Luray Meadows, a 52-unit apartment community with rent costs averaging 40% less than the average achievable market rate in the area. The complex across from the...
LURAY, VA
WHSV

Man arrested on multiple charges following Waynesboro burglary

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Jerry Marcus Kesterson II on a felony charge and two misdemeanor charges after a burglary at a Waynesboro ice cream shop. On August 10 around 9:50 a.m., Waynesboro officers were dispatched to Willy’s Ice Cream along West Main Street for a...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

With just six bus drivers, more than 3,000 Charlottesville City Schools children are making their own ways to school this year

A group of girls holding brand new sneakers in their hands, giggled and chatted as they walked up Cherry Avenue toward Buford Middle School on Wednesday morning. A crossing guard held up a stream of cars, many of them waiting to drop off students, to allow the girls to cross Tenth Street SW onto the school grounds. As the girls approached school doors they were surrounded by children streaming out of cars, or arriving on foot and bicycles.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Center for Politics: 2022 election season unique compared to previous years

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Kyle Kondik with the UVA Center for Politics says that the big factor in this year’s midterm elections is the overturn of Roe v. Wade. He says that because this was not a decision made by the President or congress, it makes it more difficult to analyze how people will vote, especially since both elected offices are already held by Democrats.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
theriver953.com

Stanley Fire Department respond to a major house fire

Stanley Fire Chief Terry Pettit reports by email that Stanley Fire Fighters responded to a major house fire. Six units and 29 firefighters from the Stanley Fire Department responded to the house fire in the Susan Lane area of the Roundhead Mountain Subdivision. Because of its remote location there was...
STANLEY, VA

