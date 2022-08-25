Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Update: Driver issued summons in tanker truck crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Update: Tuesday, 5:55 p.m. The Virginia State Police has issued a summons to a Pennsylvania truck driver for making an unsafe lane change resulting in an accident on Interstate 81 in Augusta County that closed the northbound lanes of the highway for several hours.
Augusta Free Press
Inspector General report: Virginia wasn’t, but should’ve been, prepared for Jan. 3-4 snowstorm
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Lessons learned from a 2018 snow event near Bristol were not applied by Virginia leaders before the disaster on Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg area earlier this year. This is according to an independent review from the...
I-81 reopens after crash, HAZMAT spill caused big delays in Virginia
"Northbound Interstate 81 is closed in Augusta County near mile marker 211 in the Greenville area," a VDOT spokesperson advised.
WJLA
SEE IT: Severe storm in Virginia sends 25 power poles crashing into street near school
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. — A severe storm with powerful winds tore through a portion of Frederick County, Virginia, on Tuesday afternoon, sending a string of power poles crashing into the street. Power crews from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) were on site and reported damage similar to what occurs during...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC 29 News
Central Virginia Auto Auction closing down
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After 34 years in business, Central Virginia Auto Auction is closing its doors. The auction place says it had a loyal group of customers ranging from used car dealers, sellers, buyers, and car lovers. The once weekly auction was scaled down to twice monthly. “We did...
NBC 29 News
Louisa County reminding voters of redistricting changes
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County election officials are reminding people redistricting means there may be some changes for the fall election. You may not be going to your usual polling place. “Louisa County has a new congressional district that we haven’t been in before for,” Electoral Board Chair...
NBC 29 News
Study says rent in Charlottesville seems to be leveling off
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rent in the Charlottesville area is starting to level off, according to a new study by apartmentlist.com. Virginia Apartment Management Association CEO Patrick McCloud says this is due to the season: Summer tends to be a higher leasing season, and now we are coming to the end of that period.
NBC Washington
‘He's Got No Experience': Spotsylvania Parents Raise Questions on Superintendent Candidate
A debate is brewing in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, as a group of parents rally together to try and stop the appointment of a new superintendent for the public school system while officials stay tight-lipped about his connection to the school board chair. The potential nominee in question is Mark Taylor,...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Rockbridge County cleared
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has now been cleared. Those driving on I-81N in Rockbridge County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash in Augusta County, according to VDOT. At about 4 a.m. Tuesday, crews were called near the 211 mile marker in the Greenville area...
NBC 29 News
Average gas prices fall in Virginia for the last week of Aug.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Average gas prices in Virginia have fallen almost $0.06 per gallon in the last week, averaging at $3.62, according to Gas Buddy. Although prices are falling, gas prices are $0.69 higher per gallon than they were one year ago. AAA says the average gas price in...
Virginia 19-year-old faces charges after wild set of events leads to multiple crashes
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A 19-year-old Virginia man is facing, what could be considered a plethora of charges after he caused serious accidents on Kings Highway on Sunday, according to the Stafford Sheriff's office. Just before 6 p.m., Stafford Deputy Richardson was on their way to a reported multi-vehicle...
wina.com
Officers shoot and kill fugitive on Fontaine Avenue at the bypass
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle Police say members of a multi-jurisdictional U.S. Marshal’s Task Force shot and killed a fugitive in a shootout Monday night on Fontaine Avenue at the bypass. U.S. Marshals, along with an Albemarle police officer, located a wanted fugitive with outstanding federal warrants shortly before 10 Monday night driving north on 29. When task force officers initiated a traffic stop, the fugitive attempted to evade officers and crashed on Fontaine Avenue. The suspect reportedly emerged from the vehicle and shot at officers, who returned fire.
NBC 29 News
Police increasing presence around UVA Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are increasing their presence within the UVA community to help keep students safe. The university’s police department also wants to build trust and relationships through it’s Community Oriented Policing Squad (COPS). “Just to have an extra footprint out there, but also it’s the...
Motorcyclist killed in crash with tractor-trailer in Fauquier County
It was determined that a 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer and a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle were both heading north on Route 17 when the two collided. The motorcyclist, a 77-year-old Bealeton man, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.
Inside Nova
50 years on, Hurricane Agnes remembered in Occoquan
A small gathering at Occoquan’s River Mill Park sat in silence last Saturday, with only the soft sounds of the footbridge waterfall in the background, as the crowd remembered the widespread flooding, destruction and death that Hurricane Agnes wrought on Prince William County in late June 1972. Earnie Porta,...
WHSV
New affordable housing complex preparing to open in Luray
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - A new affordable housing complex will soon be open in Luray. On Friday morning, an open house was held for Luray Meadows, a 52-unit apartment community with rent costs averaging 40% less than the average achievable market rate in the area. The complex across from the...
WHSV
Man arrested on multiple charges following Waynesboro burglary
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Jerry Marcus Kesterson II on a felony charge and two misdemeanor charges after a burglary at a Waynesboro ice cream shop. On August 10 around 9:50 a.m., Waynesboro officers were dispatched to Willy’s Ice Cream along West Main Street for a...
With just six bus drivers, more than 3,000 Charlottesville City Schools children are making their own ways to school this year
A group of girls holding brand new sneakers in their hands, giggled and chatted as they walked up Cherry Avenue toward Buford Middle School on Wednesday morning. A crossing guard held up a stream of cars, many of them waiting to drop off students, to allow the girls to cross Tenth Street SW onto the school grounds. As the girls approached school doors they were surrounded by children streaming out of cars, or arriving on foot and bicycles.
NBC 29 News
UVA Center for Politics: 2022 election season unique compared to previous years
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Kyle Kondik with the UVA Center for Politics says that the big factor in this year’s midterm elections is the overturn of Roe v. Wade. He says that because this was not a decision made by the President or congress, it makes it more difficult to analyze how people will vote, especially since both elected offices are already held by Democrats.
theriver953.com
Stanley Fire Department respond to a major house fire
Stanley Fire Chief Terry Pettit reports by email that Stanley Fire Fighters responded to a major house fire. Six units and 29 firefighters from the Stanley Fire Department responded to the house fire in the Susan Lane area of the Roundhead Mountain Subdivision. Because of its remote location there was...
