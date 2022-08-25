ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Oak, MI

The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Aug. 28 and beyond

• P’s & Q’s Bakery and Cafe Customer Appreciation Block Party and community event to spotlight small businesses and provide information to parents about the school district, is noon-5 p.m. Sept. 3, at 526 N. Telegraph Road at Oakland Pointe Plaza, Pontiac. The event includes free food and games for children, and live entertainment by local artists. For information, find P’s & Q’s Bakery on Facebook.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Total cost of road repairs after Roadkill Nights to be determined

Roadkill Nights races are done for 2022, as is the Woodward Dream Cruise. While the Dream Cruise traffic is heavy at times the parade of cars doesn’t create the same damage to pavement as street racing, which can wear off road striping and damage the pavement and curbs. Woodward...
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Teen drowns in Milford Township lake

An Indiana teenager drowned Sunday shortly after 8 p.m. in a Milford Township lake, officials said. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua David Auxier, 18, was swimming with friends in Sears Lake attempting to reach a floating platform about 25 feet from shore when he went under water and didn’t resurface.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Rutherford’s show their appreciation to their hometown

Melanie and Moriah-Taylor Rutherford credit Pontiac for making them who they are and both accomplished goals this year that would make the community proud. Melanie, a Grammy-winning singer and single mother, was sworn in as Pontiac’s 1st District City Council representative in January. Moriah graduated with a degree in Political Science from Howard University in May.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Second demonstration planned after rough arrest in Pontiac

A second demonstration in support of Pontiac resident Diressee Wilson is set for Sunday near the back door of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Pontiac substation in Pontiac. Videos of Wilson’s Aug. 18 arrest at the southwest corner of Franklin Road and Montana Avenue, went viral on social media last week. During the incident, she bit deputies trying to take her into custody and was punched in the face and neck several times as they tried to get her to stop. A deputy used a Taser to make noise to get her attention, but did not use the device on her, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Oakland Press

Photo gallery from Ortonville Brandon at Fenton boys soccer

Ortonville Brandon visited rainy Fenton on Monday afternoon for a Flint Metro League boys soccer contest. The game went back and forth, before the Tigers got the game-winner from Will Dickens with 9:46 to play, resulting in a 3-2 win.
FENTON, MI
The Oakland Press

Man sentenced for killing youngest of his 4 children

A former Oxford Township man who admitted to killing his infant daughter was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to a reduced charge of second-degree homicide. Christopher Scott Williams, 29, was ordered to spend 25 to 75 years in prison for the death of Emily Williams, the youngest of his four children. Emily died April 12, 2019, the victim of Shaken Baby Syndrome.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

