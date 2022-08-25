Read full article on original website
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting Back
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Email
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for America
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets married
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Michigan
Nearly 400,000 lose power after storms, and Oakland County communities asked to boil water
A fast-moving storm early Monday evening has left hundreds of thousands in the dark and another batch of communities contending with a boil water alert. In all, nearly 400,000 power outages have been reported in Michigan after storms brought wind gusts that exceeded 60 mph. DTE Energy reported at nearly...
Oakland County community calendar Aug. 28 and beyond
• P’s & Q’s Bakery and Cafe Customer Appreciation Block Party and community event to spotlight small businesses and provide information to parents about the school district, is noon-5 p.m. Sept. 3, at 526 N. Telegraph Road at Oakland Pointe Plaza, Pontiac. The event includes free food and games for children, and live entertainment by local artists. For information, find P’s & Q’s Bakery on Facebook.
Total cost of road repairs after Roadkill Nights to be determined
Roadkill Nights races are done for 2022, as is the Woodward Dream Cruise. While the Dream Cruise traffic is heavy at times the parade of cars doesn’t create the same damage to pavement as street racing, which can wear off road striping and damage the pavement and curbs. Woodward...
Teen drowns in Milford Township lake
An Indiana teenager drowned Sunday shortly after 8 p.m. in a Milford Township lake, officials said. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua David Auxier, 18, was swimming with friends in Sears Lake attempting to reach a floating platform about 25 feet from shore when he went under water and didn’t resurface.
Rutherford’s show their appreciation to their hometown
Melanie and Moriah-Taylor Rutherford credit Pontiac for making them who they are and both accomplished goals this year that would make the community proud. Melanie, a Grammy-winning singer and single mother, was sworn in as Pontiac’s 1st District City Council representative in January. Moriah graduated with a degree in Political Science from Howard University in May.
Second demonstration planned after rough arrest in Pontiac
A second demonstration in support of Pontiac resident Diressee Wilson is set for Sunday near the back door of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Pontiac substation in Pontiac. Videos of Wilson’s Aug. 18 arrest at the southwest corner of Franklin Road and Montana Avenue, went viral on social media last week. During the incident, she bit deputies trying to take her into custody and was punched in the face and neck several times as they tried to get her to stop. A deputy used a Taser to make noise to get her attention, but did not use the device on her, according to the sheriff’s office.
Oakland County football rankings: West Bloomfield still No. 1 after Week 1; A&T up to No. 4
The top 10 football teams in Oakland County after Week 1 of the 2022 regular season:. 1 West Bloomfield (1-0) — Expect junior linebacker Montele Johnson to have a huge season in the middle for the Lake Show this season. 2 Rochester Adams (1-0) — Shout out to senior...
Police: Woman who crashed car killing own child had blood alcohol content over 3 times legal limit
An Inkster woman accused in a wrong-way drunk driving crash that killed one of her six children in Farmington Hills will be released on personal bond once she can be fitted with an alcohol monitoring tether, a magistrate decided. Shelby Symone Ellis, 29, was arraigned Monday before 47th District Magistrate...
Photo gallery from Ortonville Brandon at Fenton boys soccer
Ortonville Brandon visited rainy Fenton on Monday afternoon for a Flint Metro League boys soccer contest. The game went back and forth, before the Tigers got the game-winner from Will Dickens with 9:46 to play, resulting in a 3-2 win.
Football preview: Oakland County’s top 65 players for the 2022 season
Every year, when the football schedules come out, college coaches and recruiting gurus bookmark their dates to come to Oakland County, and mine one of the most productive regions of the state for talent. There’s plenty of it for them to see this year, too. So much of it...
Man sentenced for killing youngest of his 4 children
A former Oxford Township man who admitted to killing his infant daughter was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to a reduced charge of second-degree homicide. Christopher Scott Williams, 29, was ordered to spend 25 to 75 years in prison for the death of Emily Williams, the youngest of his four children. Emily died April 12, 2019, the victim of Shaken Baby Syndrome.
Prep notebook: Southfield A&T puts on offensive show in two-day, OT win over Cass Tech
Southfield A&T’s football team put on a show in a crazy game that lasted over multiple days and ended with the Warriors claiming a colossal “program win” in an 56-54 overtime upset of Detroit Cass Tech in Week 1. Warriors junior quarterback Isaiah Marshall was a one-man...
