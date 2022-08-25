Thomas Tuchel believes scrutinising Chelsea’s attacking set-up is the “wrong question” in the wake of Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat at Southampton.The Blues let a 1-0 lead slip through their fingers at St Mary’s Stadium, for their second defeat in five Premier League games.Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong condemned Chelsea to a chastening defeat, with boss Tuchel later insisting mentality had been the key cause of the loss.Chelsea will continue to push to bring in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona ahead of Thursday night’s transfer deadline.The Blues are continuing to remodel their squad under ambitious new owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali,...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO