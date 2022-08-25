Read full article on original website
WR Jacolby George headlines scout team offense
A look at the players on the scout team leading up to the game against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday (3:30 p.m., ACCN).
Bennett will play both; Zvada named kicker
All spring and in preseason camp Arkansas States Kivon Bennett was listed at linebacker but when the Red Wolves unveiled r their first depth chart the all-conference performer.
PSU 2022 NFL 53-Man Roster Tracker: McSorley among final cuts
There were 45 former Penn State players on NFL rosters at the start of 2022 training camps. But over the past several weeks, as rosters dropped from 90 men to 85 to 80 and the ultimately the regular-season 53-man limit Tuesday, that number obviously declined. It stood at 34as of...
VMI Players to Watch
Folks, It’s that time again. Time to welcome fans back into the stands for the fall, as the Deacs open their season at home on Thursday at 7:30 against the Virginia.
Jordan Perryman Is Looking Forward To Playing In Front Of The Husky Faithful
Most college football pundits brushed over Washington's acquisition of former UC Davis All-American DB Jordan Perryman over the winter. Those who overlook him will pay the price though. He's had a great eight months so far with the team and has emerged as a starter at one of the two corner spots and he said he can't wait to get on the field in a stadium the size of Husky Stadium...
Preps to Pros: Michigan State is the team to beat for 4-Star TJ Capers
In this excerpt from Preps to Pros, Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna discuss how Michigan State is the frontrunner to land 4-Star TJ Capers (2024)
