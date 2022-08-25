ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

VMI Players to Watch

Folks, It’s that time again. Time to welcome fans back into the stands for the fall, as the Deacs open their season at home on Thursday at 7:30 against the Virginia.
LEXINGTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
State
Texas State
City
Mississippi State, MS
City
Starkville, MS
City
Cleveland, MS
247Sports

Jordan Perryman Is Looking Forward To Playing In Front Of The Husky Faithful

Most college football pundits brushed over Washington's acquisition of former UC Davis All-American DB Jordan Perryman over the winter. Those who overlook him will pay the price though. He's had a great eight months so far with the team and has emerged as a starter at one of the two corner spots and he said he can't wait to get on the field in a stadium the size of Husky Stadium...
NFL
247Sports

247Sports

47K+
Followers
365K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy