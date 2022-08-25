Read full article on original website
Riley County Arrest Report August 30
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MICHAEL ANTHONY RIVERA, 29, Manhattan, Parole violation; Bond $5,000. CRYSTAL MARIE JAIMEZ, 30, Manhattan, Domestic battery; Knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person...
Police: 3 Kansas men jailed for weekend robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have three suspects in custody. Just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15th Street in Topeka on a report of a robbery, according to Lt. Kerry Connell. As a result of the investigation,...
RCPD investigates another overdose involving fentanyl
RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating another overdose involving fentanyl in Manhattan. Just after 11:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the report of an overdose in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. EMS transported a 20-year-old man to Via Christi for treatment after...
Police determine no threat after McPherson school briefly locked down
MCPHERSON — Law enforcement took a report of a possible armed subject Tuesday at McPherson High School, according to a media release. Just after 1:15 p.m., the School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified that a student overheard another student say they saw someone outside McPherson High School with a gun/firearm.
Sheriff's K9 Unit helps arrest 62-year-old Kan. drug suspect
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just before 2:30p.m. Thursday, an Osage County Sheriff’s K9 unit conducted a traffic stop at 125th and Topeka, near Carbondale, for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the...
Scammer email allows theft of Kan. man's direct deposit paycheck
SALINA —A different kind of computer scam struck a business in Salina's south industrial area. A human resources employee received an email she believed to be from an employee wanting to change the bank in which his paycheck was deposited, according to Sheriff Roger Soldan. The email included all...
Woman found Kan. drug suspect parked in her driveway
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a an arrest. Just after 5a.m. Friday, a citizen called the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center regarding a suspicious vehicle parked in her driveway with a male driver, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. A Drug Recognition Expert...
Search continues for Kansas murder suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal July 16 shooting continue asking the public for help to locate a Kansas felon. Just after 9:30 p.m. July 16, police were dispatched to report of a shooting in the 900 Block of SW 8th Street in Topeka, according to Police LT Ronnie Connell.
Manhattan woman jailed for alleged child endangerment
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman for crimes involving small children. Just after 2 p.m. Thursday, police arrested 26-year-old Maria Bryan of Manhattan on a Riley County District Court Warrant for aggravated battery and three counts of endangering a child, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
JCPD asking public to avoid Skyline Drive from Jackson St. to Crest Hill Dr.
JUNCTION CITY - Junction City police and Geary County Sheriff's Office authorities are working a case on the south side of the city. Police spokesman Cadin Sanner said it involves a barricaded subject. "All we know right now is that officers are responding to an individual refusing to leave their residence."
Two vehicles damaged, another stolen over the weekend
RILEY COUNTY - On August 27th, Riley County Police officers responded to the 700 block of Griffith Drive around 9:30 a.m. on the report of property damage. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a 57-year old female, who reported their car had been keyed, estimated loss is $4,000. . . .
UPDATE: Missing 73-year old male from Pottawatomie Co. has been found
UPDATE: Around 9:20 p.m. the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office announced they had the missing 73-year old man. Just before 8:00 p.m., the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office posted to their social media that 73-year old, Ronald Mccaffrey had gone missing from the 8700 block of Eagles Landing Drive in Manhattan. Mccaffrey,...
Charges filed in deadly KC-area crash into a woman sitting at hotel
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area woman has been charged in the death of a woman who was sitting on curb at a Lee's Summit hotel parking lot on Wednesday, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Camden E. Hager, 23, faces a charges of Driving While Intoxicated --...
Wabaunsee Co. man hospitalized after crash with a semi
WABAUNSEE COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before noon Tuesday in Wabaunsee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Volvo semi driven by Yadwinder Singh, 63, Richmond Hills, New York was westbound across Kansas 99 from the off ramp of Interstate 70 westbound. The driver...
KDOT resurfacing K-99 in Wabaunsee County
WABAUNSEE COUNTY - The Kansas Department of Transportation(KDOT) has announced a resurfacing project in Wabaunsee County has been scheduled to begin on Tuesday, August 30th. The project begins on K-99 just south of Wamego at the Wabaunsee/Pottawatomie county line and goes to the K-99/K-4 junction. The resurfacing project does not...
🎥: 'Foraging' opens at Manhattan Arts Center
Manhattan Arts Center hosted an artists reception for it's newest art show, Foraging, on Friday afternoon. Foraging is a group exhibit featuring eight female artists, seven from outside of Kansas, and the eighth, curator and artist, Kelly Yarbrough. Yarbrough says she had previous connections with 3 of the artists; the...
Commissioners outline plan to save Geary Community Hospital
JUNCTION CITY —Geary County Commissioners outlined the plan Thursday night to save Geary Community Hospital through an agreement with Stormont Vail Health. That company will oversee the operations at the hospital completely in January, and they are already providing assistance. Some of the key points during a public presentation...
K-State announces new grant program covering in-state tuition
MANHATTAN — A new grant program from Kansas State University provides eligible students with an award covering in-state tuition that remains after other grants and scholarships are applied to a student's account, helping those who need it most. The award, known as the Land Grant Promise, provides tuition-free undergraduate...
Ribbon cutting celebrates new location of Covetrus in MHK
Covetrus, a global animal-health technology and services company, with it's North America Contact Center located in Manhattan, held a ribbon cutting for the new location. Covetrus Contact Center is located on the 2nd floor above Rally House on North Manhattan Avenue. Covetrus' Contact Center interacts with clients via phone call,...
2022 Preseason Profile: Wamego Football
Fresh off a 9-2 2021 campaign complete with a trip to the 4A state quarterfinals, the Wamego Red Raider football team is reloaded and ready to run it back in 2022. Weston Moody enters his fifth year as the Raider's head coach, after leading the program to four consecutive winning seasons for the first time since the 1970s.
