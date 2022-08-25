WABAUNSEE COUNTY - The Kansas Department of Transportation(KDOT) has announced a resurfacing project in Wabaunsee County has been scheduled to begin on Tuesday, August 30th. The project begins on K-99 just south of Wamego at the Wabaunsee/Pottawatomie county line and goes to the K-99/K-4 junction. The resurfacing project does not...

WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO