Salina, KS

Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report August 30

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MICHAEL ANTHONY RIVERA, 29, Manhattan, Parole violation; Bond $5,000. CRYSTAL MARIE JAIMEZ, 30, Manhattan, Domestic battery; Knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Police: 3 Kansas men jailed for weekend robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have three suspects in custody. Just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15th Street in Topeka on a report of a robbery, according to Lt. Kerry Connell. As a result of the investigation,...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD investigates another overdose involving fentanyl

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating another overdose involving fentanyl in Manhattan. Just after 11:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the report of an overdose in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. EMS transported a 20-year-old man to Via Christi for treatment after...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Woman found Kan. drug suspect parked in her driveway

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a an arrest. Just after 5a.m. Friday, a citizen called the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center regarding a suspicious vehicle parked in her driveway with a male driver, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. A Drug Recognition Expert...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Search continues for Kansas murder suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal July 16 shooting continue asking the public for help to locate a Kansas felon. Just after 9:30 p.m. July 16, police were dispatched to report of a shooting in the 900 Block of SW 8th Street in Topeka, according to Police LT Ronnie Connell.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Manhattan woman jailed for alleged child endangerment

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman for crimes involving small children. Just after 2 p.m. Thursday, police arrested 26-year-old Maria Bryan of Manhattan on a Riley County District Court Warrant for aggravated battery and three counts of endangering a child, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

KDOT resurfacing K-99 in Wabaunsee County

WABAUNSEE COUNTY - The Kansas Department of Transportation(KDOT) has announced a resurfacing project in Wabaunsee County has been scheduled to begin on Tuesday, August 30th. The project begins on K-99 just south of Wamego at the Wabaunsee/Pottawatomie county line and goes to the K-99/K-4 junction. The resurfacing project does not...
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

🎥: 'Foraging' opens at Manhattan Arts Center

Manhattan Arts Center hosted an artists reception for it's newest art show, Foraging, on Friday afternoon. Foraging is a group exhibit featuring eight female artists, seven from outside of Kansas, and the eighth, curator and artist, Kelly Yarbrough. Yarbrough says she had previous connections with 3 of the artists; the...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Ribbon cutting celebrates new location of Covetrus in MHK

Covetrus, a global animal-health technology and services company, with it's North America Contact Center located in Manhattan, held a ribbon cutting for the new location. Covetrus Contact Center is located on the 2nd floor above Rally House on North Manhattan Avenue. Covetrus' Contact Center interacts with clients via phone call,...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

2022 Preseason Profile: Wamego Football

Fresh off a 9-2 2021 campaign complete with a trip to the 4A state quarterfinals, the Wamego Red Raider football team is reloaded and ready to run it back in 2022. Weston Moody enters his fifth year as the Raider's head coach, after leading the program to four consecutive winning seasons for the first time since the 1970s.
WAMEGO, KS
