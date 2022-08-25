Life expectancy in the U.S. fell in 2021, for the second year in a row. In 2019, someone born in the U.S. had a life expectancy of nearly 80 years. In 202o, because of the pandemic, that dropped to 77 years. In 2021 life-span dropped again — to 76.1 years. And for some Americans, life expectancy is even lower, according to a provisional analysis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 HOURS AGO