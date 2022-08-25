ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Andrew Zow

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes the field in only five days, so let's look back at another former Bama quarterback, Andrew Zow.
What Nick Saban said about the Utah State Aggies

This coming Saturday, Utah State will be at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to play the Alabama Crimson Tide, the top-ranked team in the country entering the 2022 college football season. It isn’t often the Aggies play on such a national stage, and they will be facing off against arguably...
Tuscaloosa Thread

Six Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Blake Sims

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide kicks off in just six days, so let's back look at former Bama quarterback Blake Sims. Blake...
WATCH: Alabama kicker commit Conor Talty kicks 51-yard field goal

Alabama football’s kicker commit, Conor Talty nailed a 51-yard field goal in St. Rita High School’s 35-3 loss Friday. Talty committed to Alabama in July over interest from Tennessee and others. His previous long was from 42 yards out. You can watch Talty hit his new career long below.
Alabama student cut, stabbed during fight on campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A fight between two students resulted in one of them being cut and stabbed at the University of Alabama, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports. According to Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers were called to campus at 3 a.m. Monday regarding two students who had been injured after […]
