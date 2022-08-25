Read full article on original website
Nick Saban Names Freshman Receiver as Starter, Can’t Decide at Cornerback
The Alabama Crimson Tide kicks off its 2022 campaign in five days against the Utah State Aggies in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama head coach Nick Saban released his initial depth chart of the season with a number of interesting notes. There's no surprise at quarterback, Mike linebacker and Jack linebacker as...
Five Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Andrew Zow
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes the field in only five days, so let's look back at another former Bama quarterback, Andrew Zow.
Everything You Need To Know for Game Day at Bryant-Denny Stadium
After 236 days, 5,664 hours and just shy of 340,000 minutes, Alabama football will be back on Sept. 3. There will be some differences for fans who plan to attend games in person. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Crimson Tide's inaugural game with the Utah...
deseret.com
What Nick Saban said about the Utah State Aggies
This coming Saturday, Utah State will be at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to play the Alabama Crimson Tide, the top-ranked team in the country entering the 2022 college football season. It isn’t often the Aggies play on such a national stage, and they will be facing off against arguably...
Six Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Blake Sims
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide kicks off in just six days, so let's back look at former Bama quarterback Blake Sims. Blake...
Alabama football: Appreciating one more year of Will Reichard
There was a time when Alabama football fans’ greatest anxiety was leaving a game in the hands of a kicker. The list of bad memories with which the field goal unit has been associated is lengthy. Alabama Football: Kicking Woes. There was Alabama’s 9-6 overtime loss to LSU in...
Former Crimson Tide Running Back Shot in Attempted Robbery
Former Crimson Tide running back and current rookie for the Washington Commanders, Brian Robinson, Jr., was shot multiple times during an attempted robbery, as reported by J. P. Finlay of NBC. Finlay also reports Robinson is in stable condition and his injuries are considered non-life threatening. Robinson, who was a...
God doesn’t play favorites, but this Alabama church sign says ‘Roll Tide’
A church in Tuscaloosa brought back an oldie but a goodie for its sign to make fans smile just a week away from college football season. Trinity United Methodist Church in Tuscaloosa, located a couple of blocks down Paul W. Bryant Drive from Bryant-Denny Stadium, often posts lighthearted messages on their marquee out front.
Alabama vs. Utah State tickets: $20 seats available for Week 1 matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium
The No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide hosts Utah State in a Week 1 matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Sept. 3. There are a number of seats at reasonable prices. Utah State is coming off a 31-20 win over UConn in a Week 0 matchup. Logan Bonner threw...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Alabama kicker commit Conor Talty kicks 51-yard field goal
Alabama football’s kicker commit, Conor Talty nailed a 51-yard field goal in St. Rita High School’s 35-3 loss Friday. Talty committed to Alabama in July over interest from Tennessee and others. His previous long was from 42 yards out. You can watch Talty hit his new career long below.
Watch: Clemson's 5-star QB commit throws walk-off touchdown pass
Briarwood Christian School opened up its season with a 48-0 loss to the reigning 6A state champs, Clay-Chalkville, on Friday, Aug. 19. The Lions were in danger of dropping their second game in as many weeks in (...)
Alabama student cut, stabbed during fight on campus
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A fight between two students resulted in one of them being cut and stabbed at the University of Alabama, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports. According to Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers were called to campus at 3 a.m. Monday regarding two students who had been injured after […]
“Learning to Loaf”: Founder of Tuscaloosa’s Rama Jama’s Restaurant Hangs Up Apron
After more than a quarter-century cooking hamburgers in the shadow of Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gary Lewis is hanging up his apron and trying to retire -- again. Lewis founded Rama Jama's, now a Tuscaloosa institution, in September 1996 and has been involved with the day-to-day operations there in some capacity ever since.
Family of slain Indiana student sues murder suspect, Alabama bar
The family of an Indiana University student who was shot to death nearly two years ago on the Strip in Tuscaloosa has filed a civil lawsuit against the suspect, and the bar they claim overserved that suspect. Schuyler Bradley, 19, was shot in the early-morning hours of Oct. 16, 2020,...
Tuscaloosa Cancer Survivor’s Food Truck Offers Fresh Southern Staples
A new local food truck, "The Spoon of Tuscaloosa," is now serving 'sustainable staples with soul' to the local community and the student populations of the area's University and colleges. The business has already made its mark on Tuscaloosa, catering athletic events and other and special occasions and hosting pop-up...
Theme for 2022 West Alabama Chirstmas Parade Announced
The Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority released the theme and other details for the 46th Annual West Alabama Christmas Parade. This year's theme is "A Retro Christmas" and the parade will be held on December 5, beginning with the tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. followed by the parade at 6:30 p.m.
This Alabama city is one of America’s fastest-growing for startup funding
Birmingham is the fourth fastest-growing startup city in the U.S. for the second quarter of 2022, according to a new market analysis. Early-stage investment firm York IE, based in New Hampshire, is out with its compilation of some of the biggest funding rounds for the period, and Birmingham made its first first-ever appearance in the report.
City of Tuscaloosa Officially OKs Alcohol Sales Inside Bryant-Denny Stadium
The Tuscaloosa City Council approved a concessionaire's application to sell alcohol inside Bryant-Denny Stadium Tuesday, paving the way for sales to begin at the Tide's home games this fall. The company, Chicago-based Levy Premium Foodservice, oversees concessions operations at all of the University of Alabama's athletic venues and kicked off...
Alabama landfill proposes massive expansion; residents say it could ruin the county
A small landfill in northwest Alabama is seeking to expand its disposal area by more than 1000%, accept new kinds of waste and quadruple the volume of trash it can take in a single day,. Some nearby residents fear the expansion could turn their quiet rural community south of Muscle...
Tuscaloosa City Schools Braces for Milk Shortage Ahead of Plant Closures
The Tuscaloosa City Schools system is bracing for a milk shortage as two major dairy plants prepare to permanently close at the end of September. In a Thursday morning email, a TCS spokesperson said Borden Dairy will close its plants in Dothan, Alabama and Hattiesburg, Mississippi on September 30th. Borden...
