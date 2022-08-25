ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Biggest takeaways from Titans' final training camp practice

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g5PhH_0hVWeqpv00

The Tennessee Titans’ 2022 training camp is now officially in the books after the team completed its 18th session on Thursday. After this week, the Titans will revert to the normal regular-season schedule for practices.

Tennessee will now look ahead to its preseason finale on Saturday night in Nashville against the Arizona Cardinals. From there, the Titans will cut the roster down to 53 on Tuesday, and then put together the practice squad the following day.

One of the biggest takeaways from Day 18 was rookie offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere seeing a lot of reps at right tackle once again, while fellow tackle Dillon Radunz spent his time at guard.

We’ve now seen this for three straight practices, which has to make you wonder if the rookie has beaten out the second-year pro. Head coach Mike Vrabel did recently say Radunz moving inside was because of injuries, but it’s not like he would reveal the situation even if NPF had already won.

Now, the rest of the takeaways from the 18th and final camp practice.

Non-participants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NqB4B_0hVWeqpv00
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Jim Wyatt, Titans Online: “Defensive lineman Denico Autry, guard Jamarco Jones, guard Nate Davis, defensive back Elijah Molden, receiver Treylon Burks, defensive lineman Naquan Jones, tight end Tommy Hudson and defensive back A.J. Moore did not practice on Thursday.”

Ugo Amadi makes his debut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X2PNq_0hVWeqpv00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Woods is good to go

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rTmB2_0hVWeqpv00
George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Wyatt: “Speaking of being ready, veteran receiver Robert Woods said after today’s practice the knee he had ACL surgery on last year is no longer a thought. Woods has looked good in practices, and he said he’s ready to go.”

A lot of work for NPF at RT, Radunz at guard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24h7yy_0hVWeqpv00
Syndication: The Tennessean

Wyatt: “Nicholas Petit-Frere continues to get a lot of work at right tackle, while Jordan Roos has been getting a lot of work on a line that’s banged-up at guard. Dillon Radunz has spent a good chunk of his time at guard as well.”

Derrick Henry looks good in team period

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iJdws_0hVWeqpv00
Syndication: The Tennessean

Special guests

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uzGPb_0hVWeqpv00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Randy Bullock's final camp totals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DLlLp_0hVWeqpv00
Syndication: The Tennessean

Wyatt: “Kicker Randy Bullock ended camp on a high note, making kicks from 26, 30, 33, 33, 35, 40 and 43 yards. The 7-for-7 day made Bullock 81-of-88 in camp.”

Logan Woodside gets more reps but...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WeHnG_0hVWeqpv00
Syndication: The Tennessean

Wyatt: “Woodside got more work on Thursday compared to recent sessions, and his best throw was a touchdown toss to running back Julius Chestnut.”

Inconsistent day from Malik Willis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sUbyu_0hVWeqpv00
George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Wyatt: “Malik Willis had an up-and-down day. He was wide on back-to-back throws in a team period, and he was nearly picked off twice. Willis made some nice throws in a lower-speed period. The rookie QB said after practice he thinks he’s made strides in camp.”

More notes on Titans WRs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLPbc_0hVWeqpv00
George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Pass break-ups for Kristian Fulton, Caleb Farley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NzyAE_0hVWeqpv00
Syndication: The Tennessean

Punt returners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IqTcu_0hVWeqpv00
George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Wyatt: “Kyle Philips and Mason Kinsey fielded punts in a punt return period.”

No contact for Zach Cunningham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MY5tX_0hVWeqpv00
Syndication: The Tennessean

Wyatt: “Linebacker Zach Cunningham practiced in a yellow non-contact jerseys.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YfuDh_0hVWeqpv00
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

The Titans won’t practice on Friday before facing off against the Cardinals on Saturday night in Nashville for the preseason finale, which starts at 6 p.m. CDT. Tennessee will then make its final cuts to trim the roster to 53 on Tuesday by 3 p.m. CDT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sony Michel released by the Miami Dolphins

With final roster cutdown day looming, a number of NFL teams are making moves, including releasing some well-known veterans. The Miami Dolphins are one such team, and have decided to release running back Sony Michel. Michel was drafted by the New England Patriots in the first round of the 2018...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tracking Tennessee Titans' 53-man roster cuts

With 2022 training camp and the preseason officially in the books, it’s time for the Tennessee Titans to make their final cuts in order to get the roster down to 53 players. Tennessee, along with the rest of the NFL, must trim its roster from 80 to 53 by Tuesday at 4 p.m. EDT, a process that had already begun as early as Saturday for the teams who played Thursday and Friday.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Nashville, TN
Football
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles to release WR Greg Ward

The Greg Ward era is over in Philadelphia as the team is releasing the veteran wide receiver with an injury settlement. A former quarterback at the University of Houston who transitioned to wide receiver in the NFL, Ward signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent before their Super Bowl season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Woodson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills' Matt Barkley becomes NFL's first quarterback/punter since 1987

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott made the decision on Friday for his team’s game against the Carolina Panthers to sit rookie punter Matt Araiza. The reasoning was sound enough, given the lawsuit filed by a woman in San Diego Super Court this week, accusing Araiza and two other current and former San Diego State players of rape, false imprisonment and gender-violence crimes. Why Araiza was still on the team was a mystery (though he isn’t anymore), and McDermott completely whiffed in his postgame press conference when he tried to both-sides the whole situation, extending “thoughts and prayers” to the alleged victim… and to Araiza himself.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No one wanted to pay Jimmy Garoppolo $25 million so he's gonna stay a 49er

Jimmy Garoppolo was extremely available for any quarterback-needy teams this offseason. The San Francisco 49ers sent a very loud message his time with the club was limited after trading three first round picks in order to draft Trey Lance in 2021. After naming Lance the team’s starter at the outset of 2022’s training camp, team executives gave Garoppolo and his agent the opportunity to work out a trade to any of the other 31 teams in the league.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#The Tennessee Titans#The Arizona Cardinals#Npf
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Penn State QB injured in season opener with new team

Well, so much for the potential redemption story for former Penn State quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson. At least for the season opener. Hours after getting the chance to be the starting quarterback for the UConn Huskies and guiding the underdogs to an early lead against Utah State, Roberson was knocked out of the game with a knee injury. Roberson scored the game’s first touchdown of the day, scoring on a QB sneak up the middle from the Utah State one-yard line. But Roberson’s time on the following UConn possession. On a keeper on second down, Roberson picked up five yards but left...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Keeping track of all Cowboys waivers, releases and claims in cutdown to 53-man roster

The work will not be done by Tuesday. Although many people call it the final 53-man roster, in reality it is the initial 53-man roster. Teams have to be down to 53 players by 3:00 p.m. central time on Tuesday afternoon, but that’s hardly the final version of the regular-season roster. It’s the first of many and fans should be prepared for their team to make a handful of adjustments as they scour the wires for transactions made by other teams.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 Cardinals injured in preseason finale

The Arizona Cardinals finished their preseason schedule with a 26-23 loss to the Tennessee Titans. They came out of the game fairly healthy, but three players got hurt. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.
GLENDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Nathaniel Hackett told roster bubble players before Broncos' preseason finale

Saturday night was the last chance for players on the Denver Broncos’ roster bubble to prove they deserve a spot on the team’s 53-man roster. Even the players who don’t make the Broncos’ roster could still land with other teams if they performed well in preseason. Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett emphasized that point to players on the roster bubble before the team’s preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

145K+
Followers
191K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy