Biggest takeaways from Titans' final training camp practice

The Tennessee Titans’ 2022 training camp is now officially in the books after the team completed its 18th session on Thursday. After this week, the Titans will revert to the normal regular-season schedule for practices.

Tennessee will now look ahead to its preseason finale on Saturday night in Nashville against the Arizona Cardinals. From there, the Titans will cut the roster down to 53 on Tuesday, and then put together the practice squad the following day.

One of the biggest takeaways from Day 18 was rookie offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere seeing a lot of reps at right tackle once again, while fellow tackle Dillon Radunz spent his time at guard.

We’ve now seen this for three straight practices, which has to make you wonder if the rookie has beaten out the second-year pro. Head coach Mike Vrabel did recently say Radunz moving inside was because of injuries, but it’s not like he would reveal the situation even if NPF had already won.

Now, the rest of the takeaways from the 18th and final camp practice.

Non-participants

Jim Wyatt, Titans Online: “Defensive lineman Denico Autry, guard Jamarco Jones, guard Nate Davis, defensive back Elijah Molden, receiver Treylon Burks, defensive lineman Naquan Jones, tight end Tommy Hudson and defensive back A.J. Moore did not practice on Thursday.”

Ugo Amadi makes his debut

Robert Woods is good to go

Wyatt: “Speaking of being ready, veteran receiver Robert Woods said after today’s practice the knee he had ACL surgery on last year is no longer a thought. Woods has looked good in practices, and he said he’s ready to go.”

A lot of work for NPF at RT, Radunz at guard

Wyatt: “Nicholas Petit-Frere continues to get a lot of work at right tackle, while Jordan Roos has been getting a lot of work on a line that’s banged-up at guard. Dillon Radunz has spent a good chunk of his time at guard as well.”

Derrick Henry looks good in team period

Special guests

Randy Bullock's final camp totals

Wyatt: “Kicker Randy Bullock ended camp on a high note, making kicks from 26, 30, 33, 33, 35, 40 and 43 yards. The 7-for-7 day made Bullock 81-of-88 in camp.”

Logan Woodside gets more reps but...

Wyatt: “Woodside got more work on Thursday compared to recent sessions, and his best throw was a touchdown toss to running back Julius Chestnut.”

Inconsistent day from Malik Willis

Wyatt: “Malik Willis had an up-and-down day. He was wide on back-to-back throws in a team period, and he was nearly picked off twice. Willis made some nice throws in a lower-speed period. The rookie QB said after practice he thinks he’s made strides in camp.”

More notes on Titans WRs

Pass break-ups for Kristian Fulton, Caleb Farley

Punt returners

Wyatt: “Kyle Philips and Mason Kinsey fielded punts in a punt return period.”

No contact for Zach Cunningham

Wyatt: “Linebacker Zach Cunningham practiced in a yellow non-contact jerseys.”

The Titans won’t practice on Friday before facing off against the Cardinals on Saturday night in Nashville for the preseason finale, which starts at 6 p.m. CDT. Tennessee will then make its final cuts to trim the roster to 53 on Tuesday by 3 p.m. CDT.