Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle crash on Route 54, in Rush Township, just before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. The crash happened right near the Carbon/Schuylkill line. One injury was reported and the victim had to be extricated and disentangled by members from all three Nesquehoning fire companies. State police are investigating. Nesquehoning police, as well as Nesquehoning and Rush Township fire police provided traffic control. Lehighton Ambulance transported the victim to a local trauma center. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.

NESQUEHONING, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO