Vehicle-train collision briefly closes Route 191 in Stockertown (UPDATE)

Authorities responded to a collision between a passenger vehicle and a train Tuesday afternoon in Stockertown, a Northampton County 911 dispatch supervisor confirmed. The incident about 2 p.m. in the area of Industrial Boulevard (Route 191) and Commerce Way closed Route 191, the dispatcher said. Emergency radio broadcasts about 3:15 p.m. indicated the train was clear of the road, and fire police could begin lifting the closures.
STOCKERTOWN, PA
Fire damages rear, roof of Lehigh County home

A home was heavily damaged by fire Tuesday morning in Lower Macungie Township. Firefighters were dispatched at 10:45 a.m. to the home with attached garage in the 1300 block of Walnut Lane, a Lehigh County dispatch supervisor told lehighvalleylive.com. It wasn’t clear if anyone was hurt. The rear of...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
State police seek mail thieves in Lehigh County

N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - State police are looking for mail thieves in part of Lehigh County. Troopers are in part of North Whitehall, Heidelberg and Washington townships Tuesday morning looking for a red or maroon newer-model car whose occupants are stealing mail, police said shortly before 11 a.m. Two...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
One injured in Nesquehoning crash

Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle crash on Route 54, in Rush Township, just before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. The crash happened right near the Carbon/Schuylkill line. One injury was reported and the victim had to be extricated and disentangled by members from all three Nesquehoning fire companies. State police are investigating. Nesquehoning police, as well as Nesquehoning and Rush Township fire police provided traffic control. Lehighton Ambulance transported the victim to a local trauma center. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
NESQUEHONING, PA
Lehigh County coroner looking for man's next of kin

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Dayvi A. Garcia, 46, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at 9:25 a.m. at the home where he was staying in Allentown, according to a news release from the coroner's office. An...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Man allegedly hits girlfriend, drives off cliff

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — A man faces attempted homicide charges in Monroe County after allegedly hitting his girlfriend, then driving his vehicle off a cliff. State police say Errol Broomes intentionally drove his car off a cliff in Paradise Township, near Mount Pocono on Sunday morning, with his girlfriend inside.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Stop sign installed at busy Palmerton intersection

A stop sign was installed at a busy intersection in Palmerton in time for the start of the 2022-2023 school year. It was announced at Thursday’s borough council meeting that the borough’s Public Works Department put up the new stop sign at Third Street and Lafayette Avenue. Vehicles...
PALMERTON, PA
Man stabs his father in Bethlehem, police say (UPDATE)

A 22-year-old man is charged with attempted homicide after stabbing his father on Monday night in Bethlehem, police report. Sean Leaser, of the 300 block of East Locust Street in the city, was arrested at the scene and arraigned Tuesday morning before District Judge Vivian Zumas on two counts of attempted homicide, one count of aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault, court records say. He was housed in Northampton County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail, records show.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Allentown woman dies after bicycle accident

An Allentown woman died Sunday morning at Cedar Crest after sustaining a cervical spine injury in a bicycle accident early this month. Dr. Lorraine Dickey was the former medical director of the Lehigh Valley Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Her death was ruled an accident, according to a report by Lehigh Valley coroner Daniel Buglio.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Railroad and Township Police are Seeking Individual who Tampered with Equipment near Hamburg

Police from the Reading Northern Railroad and Tilden Township are attempting to identify an individual that tampered with railroad equipment near Hamburg on Friday. According to police, on Friday, August 26th, 2022, just before 7:00pm, a white male wearing ball cap, dark colored shirt with possible heart symbol towards top of shirt with lettering underneath of it on back of shirt, and possibly jeans entered onto the Mainline railroad tracks off Industrial drive railroad crossing in Hamburg (Tilden Twp).
HAMBURG, PA
2 seriously injured in crash involving scooter in Reading

READING, Pa. — Two people were hurt in a crash in Reading. A car and a motorcycle, described as a scooter, were involved in the wreck early Sunday morning at North Fifth and Greenwich streets, officials said. The driver and the scooter rider suffered severe injuries. The car's driver...
READING, PA
Overturned tractor trailer shuts down highway in Lackawanna County

CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A tractor trailer overturned Monday morning in Lackawanna County, injuring the driver. The wreck happened just before 3:30am at the intersection of Route 435 and Keystone Road in Clifton Township. Some utility poles were taken out when the big rig overturned. All lanes of Route 435 in that area […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Details emerge in fatal shooting of teen girl

Drums, Pa. — After fatally shooting his girlfriend in her bedroom early Saturday morning, 17-year-old Alan Meyers fled the scene, changed his clothes, and cut his hair, police say. Meyers reportedly also disposed of the gun and removed the license plate on his vehicle before parking it in a garage on Long Run Road, where police say he was known to stay. It was all part of a plan to...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
