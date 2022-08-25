ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Route 51’ to air encore broadcast on hoarding disorder

By Shereen Siewert
 5 days ago
WAUSAU – Hoarding, a persistent difficulty parting with possessions, is a complex psychological phenomenon where people collect and save mountains of items that appear to have little or no worth, often accumulating them to such a degree that their possessions overrun their living spaces. On top of emotional and health concerns, hoarding disorder can present a physical danger to the person struggling with the condition, as well as to the people with whom they live. Recent research and emerging science are beginning to clarify the causes of hoarding disorder, along with treatment options that can result in better decision-making and a happier, healthier life.

At 10 a.m. Aug. 26, “Route 51” presents an encore broadcast of host Shereen Siewert’s conversation with Dr. Scott Borkenhagen, a psychiatrist with Marshfield Clinic, and Marilyn Tomfohrde, chronic disorganization specialist with New Life Organizing. They discuss the signs and symptoms of hoarding disorder, risk factors to consider, when to bring in a health care provider and how to get help for yourself or a loved one struggling with this increasingly common condition.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River, 88.3/Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7/River Falls and live streamed at wrfw887.com/listen-live.html. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

