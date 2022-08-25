ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etowah County, AL

Two Gadsden residents arrested on drug charges in Etowah County

By Monica Nakashima
 5 days ago

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Two individuals from Gadsden have been arrested on drug charges in Etowah County Thursday.

According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop in Attalla on Tuesday. The vehicle was occupied by Jason Mayes, 42, and Amber Machen, 29, both from Gadsden.

During the stop, the agents recovered over a quarter of a pound of methamphetamine, approximately seven grams of heroin, suboxone and a handgun that was reported stolen out of Florida.

Mayes is charged with drug trafficking of methamphetamine and heroin, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (suboxone), and receiving stolen property second (firearm). Machen is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (heroin).

Mayes was arrested and is being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on a $407,000 property bond. Machen was also arrested and is being held in the same institution on a $1,500 property bond.

The Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit, Gadsden Police Department, Etowah County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI North Alabama Criminal Enterprise Task Force participated in the case.

IN THIS ARTICLE
