Two Gadsden residents arrested on drug charges in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Two individuals from Gadsden have been arrested on drug charges in Etowah County Thursday.

According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop in Attalla on Tuesday. The vehicle was occupied by Jason Mayes, 42, and Amber Machen, 29, both from Gadsden.

During the stop, the agents recovered over a quarter of a pound of methamphetamine, approximately seven grams of heroin, suboxone and a handgun that was reported stolen out of Florida.

Mayes is charged with drug trafficking of methamphetamine and heroin, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (suboxone), and receiving stolen property second (firearm). Machen is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (heroin).

Mayes was arrested and is being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on a $407,000 property bond. Machen was also arrested and is being held in the same institution on a $1,500 property bond.

The Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit, Gadsden Police Department, Etowah County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI North Alabama Criminal Enterprise Task Force participated in the case.

