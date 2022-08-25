ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wausau man accused of repeatedly assaulting pre-teen

By Shereen Siewert
 5 days ago
Joshua Wells, 41. Aug. 25, 2022: Repeated sexual assault of the same child with at least three violations of first- or second-degree sexual assault

A 41-year-old Wausau man is facing criminal charges after accusations surfaced that he repeatedly assaulted a young girl over a five-year span, beginning when she was 10 years old.

Joshua C. Wells was charged Aug. 25 in Marathon County Circuit Court with repeated sexual assault of a child after the girl, now 18, came forward. The alleged assaults began in August 2013 and happened at a Kronenwetter home.

Online court records show Wells has five additional open felony cases in Marathon County. In 2018, Wells was charged with repeated sexual assault of a child, a case involving a different alleged victim. He faces three separate bail jumping cases, filed between August 2021 and March 2022. Then in July, Wells was charged with violating a harassment restraining order and ordered to have no contact with two alleged victims.

During an initial hearing Thursday on the latest assault charges, Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson ordered Wells held on a $20,000 cash bond. Wells, who was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim or any female children younger than 18, remains behind bars as of Thursday with a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 6. The charge, a class C felony, carries a maximum penalty of up to 40 years in prison.

1 injured after Wausau bus crash with semi

One person received minor injuries in a crash Tuesday involving a Wausau bus and a tractor-trailer. The crash was reported at about noon on Sherman Street at South 12th Avenue, on the city’s west side. Witnesses say the bus was headed east on Sherman Street and was struck by a southbound semi-tractor trailer at the intersection.
WAUSAU, WI
2 wanted in suspected regional theft scam

Police are searching for two people suspected of fraud in a scam being used throughout Wisconsin and other states, according to a Wisconsin Crime Alert notification. One suspect gave the name of Antoinette Williams, while the other gave a photo ID that showed the name of Timothy Litt, police said. The couple is accused of fraudulently buying more than $28,000 in furniture between Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 at Mall Furniture in Marshfield.
Portage County man reported missing

Police in Portage County are searching for a 23-year-old man reported missing Friday who was last seen at work in Wisconsin Rapids. Sheriff’s officials say David A. Goodpasture last had contact with his family at about 6 p.m. Thursday., Aug. 25. Goodpasture, of the town of Stockton, is described as a white man who is 5’11” tall weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last known driving a tan 2004 Cadillac Deville sedan with Wisconsin plate number ALT5561. The vehicle has a damaged driver side exterior mirror.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
Wausau Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of his Girlfriend

(Wausau, WI) — A Marathon County judge has sentenced a convicted killer to life in prison. Christopher Anderson had entered a guilty plea to a charge of first-degree intentional homicide a week and a half ago. Anderson admitted he shot his girlfriend, Hannah Miller, last June and left her body along a rural road near Rhinelander. The two had a child together but Miller’s family says the relationship had become abusive. Anderson was the target of a multi-state manhunt before he was finally arrested in Chicago.
WAUSAU, WI
Wausau-area man indicted on federal drug charges

A Wausau-area man is facing federal charges after he was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday in Madison, according to the U.S. Dept. of Justice. Ryan P. Murray, 45, of Weston, is charged with possessing 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The indictment alleges that Clayton possessed the methamphetamine on January 10, 2022.
WAUSAU, WI
Weston Man Faces Federal Drug Charges

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A Weston man is facing federal drug charges after appearing in a Madison court room on Wednesday. 45 year old Ryan P. Murray was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute. The indictment is for an arrest on January 10th of this year.
WESTON, WI
