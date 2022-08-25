Wausau man accused of repeatedly assaulting pre-teen

Joshua Wells, 41. Aug. 25, 2022: Repeated sexual assault of the same child with at least three violations of first- or second-degree sexual assault

Wausau Pilot & Review

A 41-year-old Wausau man is facing criminal charges after accusations surfaced that he repeatedly assaulted a young girl over a five-year span, beginning when she was 10 years old.

Joshua C. Wells was charged Aug. 25 in Marathon County Circuit Court with repeated sexual assault of a child after the girl, now 18, came forward. The alleged assaults began in August 2013 and happened at a Kronenwetter home.

Online court records show Wells has five additional open felony cases in Marathon County. In 2018, Wells was charged with repeated sexual assault of a child, a case involving a different alleged victim. He faces three separate bail jumping cases, filed between August 2021 and March 2022. Then in July, Wells was charged with violating a harassment restraining order and ordered to have no contact with two alleged victims.

During an initial hearing Thursday on the latest assault charges, Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson ordered Wells held on a $20,000 cash bond. Wells, who was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim or any female children younger than 18, remains behind bars as of Thursday with a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 6. The charge, a class C felony, carries a maximum penalty of up to 40 years in prison.