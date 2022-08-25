ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody, WY

cowboystatedaily.com

No Change In Park County Election Recount: Newsome Still Beats Webber

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The results of the State House District 24 race election recount Monday turned out exactly the same between State Rep. Sandy Newsome, R-Cody, and Challenger Nina Webber. Newsome still won by 83 votes. “I expect the results to be exactly 83...
mybighornbasin.com

Car Crashes into Elite Nails and Spa Destroying Door

A vehicle drove into the doors of Elite Nails and Spa this afternoon, a nail salon business in Cody located on Yellowstone Ave. “We were all sitting here and a lady had an appointment to get her nails done at noon, and uh, she accidentally hit the gas instead of the breaks,” manager Tiffany Vu says.
KULR8

Restoration work on America’s first national forest

SHOSHONE NAT’L FOREST - The Shoshone National Forest encompasses 2.4 million acres of rugged mountain beauty - more than 1.4 million acres of which is congressionally designated wilderness. Since 1936, the Crandall ranger station, located an hour northwest of Cody, has been home to forest rangers and their families...
mybighornbasin.com

House District 24 Recount Confirms Newsome’s Victory Over Webber

A recount of the House District 24 race was held this morning in the Park County Elections Office in what was an extremely close contest between incumbent Sandy Newsome and Nina Webber. During Park County’s recent primary elections this August, no ballots were rejected or unreadable, according to First Deputy Park County Clerk Hans Odde and Elections Deputy Katie Johnson.
Popculture

Luke Bell, Country Singer, Has Died After Being Reported Missing

Country music singer Luke Bell was found dead on Monday. He was 32. Bell was reported missing on Aug. 20 in Tucson, Arizona, and was found not far from where he disappeared, his close friend Matt Kinman told Saving Country Music. His cause of death is pending an autopsy. Bell...
mybighornbasin.com

Traffic Delays on Powell Highway, Details Emerging about Car Accident

UPDATE: Traffic has cleared and is moving again, the incident has been cleaned up—more information to follow about accident. KODI Radio has received video footage regarding an incident on the Powell Highway, possible car accident—more details to follow. Current information suggests there was a wreck outside of Cody (8/26). This story will be updated as more information is released about the event.
WyoPreps

Powell Posts Big Win in Zero-Week Over Riverton

Powell and Riverton hooked up for a Zero week game on Friday and Powell was the big winner in that contest 50-13. The Panthers went 6-4 last year and made the 3A playoffs. they lost to Douglas 14-10 in the first round. This season, the program will have to replace 7 all-state selections from a year ago. But they do have Jhett Schwahn as their quarterback and he threw for over 1100 yards last season as a sophomore. But overall, there are going to be a lot of new faces and those new faces will have to deal with a very competitive 3A classification.
