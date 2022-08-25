ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Truth Social's ugly truth

Truth Social, the app launched by Donald Trump as a free speech platform for conservatives, is facing serious financial and legal stress as it tries to survive. Why it matters: The app is the former president's biggest business venture since leaving office — and his best effort to create an alternative populist megaphone to amplify his political brand after being banned from Twitter.
POTUS
Axios

DOJ says only a "limited" number of Trump documents may be privileged

Only a "limited set" of the documents seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home may be protected by attorney-client privilege, the Department of Justice said in a court filing Monday. Driving the news: The filing comes in response to a lawsuit filed by Trump last week...
POTUS
Axios

Warren: Trump could be putting American lives at risk

Revelations about the documents former President Donald Trump kept at his Mar-a-Lago home have left Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) "deeply alarmed," she told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday. Driving the news: The Department of Justice on Friday released a redacted version of the affidavit that led to the FBI's...
POTUS
Axios

National Archives hit with threats after Trump search

The National Archives and Records Administration has faced a spike in threats and vitriol in the weeks since the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Why it matters: The National Archives isn't the only federal agency facing a deluge of threats. The FBI and the Department of...
POTUS
Axios

White House: Intelligence officials' review of Trump documents is "appropriate"

The White House said Monday it's not involved in the U.S. intelligence community's assessment of potential risks stemming from the classified and top secret documents removed from former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence earlier this month, but called the review "appropriate." Why it matters: Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told...
POTUS
Axios

Ron DeSantis' voter fraud hunt backfires

Elections officials across Florida are poking holes in the DeSantis administration's claims that they're to blame after 20 people were arrested for voting illegally. Driving the news: Supervisors of elections in Hillsborough, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties say it's the state's responsibility to notify local election offices about people ineligible to vote because of certain prior felony convictions, Politico reports.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

The big scrub

Republican candidates around the country are trying to disappear the hardline anti-abortion stances they took during their primaries. Why it matters: It's longstanding practice for candidates in both parties to modify their rhetoric for general-election audiences, but this year's messaging gymnastics are next-level. Some GOP nominees also are curbing their...
ELECTIONS
Axios

Gov. Sununu says Biden "should apologize" for "semi-facism" comments

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday President Biden owes Republicans an apology for remarks he made in Maryland earlier this week lambasting Trump-allied Republicans. Driving the news: "MAGA Republicans don't just threaten our personal rights and economic security," Biden told the crowd at...
MARYLAND STATE
