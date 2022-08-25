Read full article on original website
Alan Dershowitz says lawyers are telling him they won't defend Trump because they don't want to be ostracized or 'canceled'
Dershowitz said he had "concerns" about the caliber of Trump's legal team. He said, however, that six other lawyers had contacted him to say they wouldn't defend Trump. Dershowitz cited being "canceled" for defending Trump as a top concern for these lawyers. Alan Dershowitz, the lawyer who represented former President...
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
Sen. Lindsey Graham said if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information, 'there will be riots in the streets'
Sen. Lindsey Graham said there'll be riots if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified government records while Hillary Clinton was not.
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
MSNBC
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Truth Social's ugly truth
Truth Social, the app launched by Donald Trump as a free speech platform for conservatives, is facing serious financial and legal stress as it tries to survive. Why it matters: The app is the former president's biggest business venture since leaving office — and his best effort to create an alternative populist megaphone to amplify his political brand after being banned from Twitter.
Judge signals support for "special master" review of Trump documents
A federal judge in Florida on Saturday signaled that she would be willing to grant former President Trump's request for the appointment of a "special master" to review the evidence seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago. Driving the news: Trump filed a lawsuit on Monday seeking the appointment of a...
DOJ says only a "limited" number of Trump documents may be privileged
Only a "limited set" of the documents seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home may be protected by attorney-client privilege, the Department of Justice said in a court filing Monday. Driving the news: The filing comes in response to a lawsuit filed by Trump last week...
DOJ: Classified papers at Mar-a-Lago "likely concealed and removed"
The Justice Department asked a federal judge late Tuesday to refuse former President Trump's request for a "special master" to review the evidence the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago home, citing national security concerns. Of note: The Department of Justice said in its filing that it has "evidence that government...
Warren: Trump could be putting American lives at risk
Revelations about the documents former President Donald Trump kept at his Mar-a-Lago home have left Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) "deeply alarmed," she told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday. Driving the news: The Department of Justice on Friday released a redacted version of the affidavit that led to the FBI's...
National Archives hit with threats after Trump search
The National Archives and Records Administration has faced a spike in threats and vitriol in the weeks since the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Why it matters: The National Archives isn't the only federal agency facing a deluge of threats. The FBI and the Department of...
White House: Intelligence officials' review of Trump documents is "appropriate"
The White House said Monday it's not involved in the U.S. intelligence community's assessment of potential risks stemming from the classified and top secret documents removed from former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence earlier this month, but called the review "appropriate." Why it matters: Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told...
Colorado secretary of state says "extreme" GOP might strip voting rights
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who is seeking re-election, warned in an interview with the Guardian published Sunday that Americans need to pay close attention to secretary of state races across the country to safeguard voting rights. Why it matters: Democrats have been sharpening their focus on secretary of...
Ron DeSantis' voter fraud hunt backfires
Elections officials across Florida are poking holes in the DeSantis administration's claims that they're to blame after 20 people were arrested for voting illegally. Driving the news: Supervisors of elections in Hillsborough, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties say it's the state's responsibility to notify local election offices about people ineligible to vote because of certain prior felony convictions, Politico reports.
The big scrub
Republican candidates around the country are trying to disappear the hardline anti-abortion stances they took during their primaries. Why it matters: It's longstanding practice for candidates in both parties to modify their rhetoric for general-election audiences, but this year's messaging gymnastics are next-level. Some GOP nominees also are curbing their...
Gov. Sununu says Biden "should apologize" for "semi-facism" comments
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday President Biden owes Republicans an apology for remarks he made in Maryland earlier this week lambasting Trump-allied Republicans. Driving the news: "MAGA Republicans don't just threaten our personal rights and economic security," Biden told the crowd at...
GOP calls out Pelosi's comments on Biden lacking power to cancel debt
Ninety-four Republican lawmakers are calling on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to take action against President Biden's "unconstitutional and illegal" student loan forgiveness plan. Why it matters: Pelosi said last year that Biden lacks the "power" to cancel large amounts of student loan debt and that only an "act of...
