Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Deactivated at Triple-A
Triple-A Worcester placed Downs (ankle) on its 7-day injured list Thursday. Downs hadn't played for Worcester since Aug. 18 with a left ankle injury before being deactivated a week later. The 24-year-old debuted in the majors earlier this season and hit .154 over 14 games, but his ankle injury may take a promotion back to Boston off the table when the active roster expands to 28 men in September.
Diamondbacks' Stone Garrett: Goes deep again Monday
Garrett went 2-for-5 with a home run, an additional run and an additional RBI in Monday's 13-7 victory against the Phillies. Garrett brought in Arizona's second run with a single in the fourth inning, and he plated the team's 13th and final run with his solo shot to left field in the eighth. It was his second consecutive game with a long ball, and the multi-hit performance was his fourth in six contests since being called up Aug. 17. Garrett has plenty of power as demonstrated by the 28 homers he slugged in 103 games at the Triple-A level prior to being moved up to the big-league club.
Reds' Chase Anderson: Contract selected by Reds
Anderson's contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville ahead of Monday's start against the Cardinals. Anderson made 14 appearances (nine starts) for the Phillies earlier in the season and posted a 6.75 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 48 innings. He joined the Reds on a minor-league deal over the weekend and will make his team debut during Monday's series opener against St. Louis. Anderson will likely have the chance to make more than one turn through the rotation since T.J. Zeuch (back) is on the injured list.
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Steps out of lineup
Jimenez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus Arizona while he continues to deal with right leg soreness, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports. Jimenez exited Friday's contest with a right leg injury but was back in the lineup for Saturday's game, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout. Though manager Tony La Russa said Jimenez is still working through the injury, his absence for the series finale looks to be mostly a means of giving the slugger two full days to rest, as the White Sox are off Monday. Jimenez is expected to be ready to rejoin the starting nine for Tuesday's series opener with the Royals.
Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Sent down Monday
Luplow was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Monday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports. Luplow's playing time decreased over the last several weeks, and he'll lose his spot on the big-league roster after Corbin Carroll was called up Monday. Luplow has slashed .163/.261/.376 with 11 home runs, 27 RBI, 25 runs and five stolen bases over 73 games in the majors this year, and he should see more consistent playing time with the minor-league club.
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Sits amid slide at plate
Molina is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Since returning from a two-day stint on the restricted list one week ago, Molina has gone cold at the dish, falling into an 0-for-17 slump over his past five starts. Andrew Knizner, who sports an .842 OPS since the All-Star break, will replace Molina behind the plate Monday and is making a case for becoming part of a true timeshare at catcher with the 10-time All-Star.
Yankees' Zack Britton: Glute injury confirmed
Britton (elbow) suffered a glute injury in a rehab appearance with Single-A Tampa on Saturday, per MLB.com. This qualifies as good news, as the injury doesn't appear to be serious and isn't related to the UCL surgery Britton underwent last September. The veteran reliever reportedly told Yankees manager Aaron Boone that his arm feels great and that the glute issue isn't a concern. Britton is expected to throw a bullpen session in a few days and could resume his rehab stint shortly thereafter.
Angels' Matt Duffy: Activated by Angels
Duffy (back) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Monday. Duffy had been on the injured list since the end of June, but he spent the last few weeks on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Salt Lake and hit .179 with a run, an RBI, a walk and six strikeouts over eight minor-league games. Duffy isn't starting Monday against the Yankees and will likely have to compete with Luis Rengifo for playing time at third base over the final month of the season.
Mariners' Matthew Boyd: Strong in last two rehab outings
Boyd (elbow) generated a pair of one-inning, two-strikeout scoreless efforts for Triple-A Tacoma on Friday and Sunday. The pair of spotless showings are the latest indication Boyd could serve in a key bullpen role down the stretch for the Mariners. The veteran left-hander has generated scoreless efforts in five of his six rehab appearances, and he's now logged eight innings overall with the Rainiers ahead of what will likely be a Sept. 1 activation.
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Remains out of lineup
Castellanos (toe) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks. Castellanos sat out Monday with a toe injury, and he will be held out Tuesday for the same reason. Like he did Monday, Matt Vierling will start in right field in Castellanos' place.
Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Raking since return to Triple-A
Mitchell has hit safely in 14 of 15 games since being demoted to Triple-A Indianapolis, posting a .352/.429/.648 line with three homers, a steal, 12 RBI and 11 runs in that time. He's hit his first two triples of the season during this hot streak as well. All in all,...
Giants' Tyrod Taylor: Suffers injury Sunday
Taylor (undisclosed) was carted off the field during Sunday's preseason game against the Jets, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. As the first quarter was drawing to a close, Taylor unleashed a pass as he rolled to the right and immediately was driven to the ground by a Jets defender. He remained on the turf for a spell before going to the sideline tent and requiring a cart to get to the locker room. The nature of the injury is unclear, but Taylor ceded QB duties to Davis Webb with Daniel Jones sitting out this exhibition.
Giants' Kenny Golladay: No catches in preseason finale
Golladay started but couldn't haul in his only target in Sunday's 31-27 preseason loss to the Jets. Golladay's lone look from quarterback Tyrod Taylor was intercepted on a deep attempt downfield. Following that underwhelming final regular-season tune-up, Golladay now will turn his attention to Week 1's matchup versus the Titans, when he projects as one of New York's top wideouts.
NFL・
Giants' Brandon Belt: Surgery recommended
Belt received a second opinion on his right knee Tuesday and was recommended surgery, and he'll take the next 24 hours to weigh his options before deciding whether to undergo the procedure, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. The 34-year-old is battling chronic inflammation in his right...
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Sitting with toe injury
Castellanos isn't starting Monday's game against Arizona due to turf toe, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. It initially looked as though Castellanos was simply in store for a night off, but the team disclosed later in the day that the slugger has been dealing with a case of turf toe for the last 10 days. According to Gelb, Castellanos could miss the next few games while on the mend, but he might be available to pinch hit. Matt Vierling figures to see additional time in right field until Castellanos feels healthy enough to return to the starting nine.
Reds' Austin Romine: Looks like No. 2 backstop
Romine is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Romine is on the bench for the third time in four games and appears to have fallen behind the recently promoted Chuckie Robinson on the depth chart. The development doesn't come as a major surprise, as Romine has turned in a .486 OPS in 12 games since joining the Reds as a trade-deadline pickup from St. Louis.
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Ambushed but takes no-decision
Bumgarner allowed seven runs on 11 hits and no walks while striking out two batters over 3.2 innings against Philadelphia on Monday, but he didn't factor into the decision. Bumgarner's recent struggles continued in a big way against the Phillies, as he allowed seven runs before being booed as he walked off the mound with two outs in the fourth inning. The veteran southpaw served up only one home run, but he gave up three doubles and also hit a batter. The only positive for him was that Arizona stormed back to score the game's final 13 runs and take home the win. Over five starts in August, Bumgarner posted a 9.23 ERA and 1.94 WHIP while going 0-3.
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Steps out of lineup
Crawford is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. Crawford started the past 14 games and will receive a day off after posting a .273/.370/.318 slash line during that span. Dylan Moore will take over at shortstop in Sunday's series finale.
Dodgers' Jake Reed: Gets call-up from Triple-A
The Dodgers recalled Reed from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. Reed will join the bullpen as a replacement for Phil Bickford, who was optioned to Triple-A after working in relief in three of the past four days. Between stints in the majors this season with the Dodgers and Mets, Reed has allowed nine earned runs on nine hits and seven walks over nine frames.
Yankees' Luke Bard: Optioned to Triple-A
Bard was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Sunday's loss to the Athletics. Bard will return to Triple-A after he pitched one scoreless inning Sunday versus Oakland. The relief pitcher has produced a 1.80 ERA and 0.93 WHIP with eight strikeouts over 15 innings in nine appearances with the Rays and Yankees this season. Bard will remain a top candidate to be promoted down the stretch.
