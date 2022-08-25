ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

WXYZ

Mel Tucker preparing for Western Michigan: 'We have to play our fannies off'

Mel Tucker met with the media ahead of the Spartans' season opener against Western Michigan and talks about expectations, goals, and confidence in starting quarterback Payton Thorne. The opener will be played under the lights at Spartan Stadium, an environment that Michigan State plans to protect. The Spartans haven’t lost...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WXYZ

Detroit Weather: Comfortable weather returns

(WXYZ) — Tonight: Mostly clear and cool with a low of 59°. Wind: NW 10 mph. Wednesday: Comfortable but breezy again. Mostly with a high of 83°. Wind: NW 10-25 mph. Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 78°. Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on...
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ

Detroit Weather: Bright and breezy

(WXYZ) — Today: Comfortable but breezy again in the afternoon. Mostly sunny with a high of 83°. Wind: W 10-20 mph with gusts 25-30 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 58°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 82°. Wind: SW...
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ

Meet Moxi! A robot helping Trinity Health nurses with everyday tasks

(WXYZ) — In the midst of staffing shortages, hospitals are finding creative ways to become more efficient with the staff they have. In Pontiac, Trinity Health has been testing out two new robots named "Moxi" in hopes of lighten the workload for nurses. "Moxi" was made by Diligent Robotics...
PONTIAC, MI

