Lehigh Valley high school football: Previews and predictions for all 9 EPC opening-night games; QB battles are over, for now

Whitehall football players and cheerleaders stand with Fellowship Community residents Evan Burian and Elizabeth Hess (seated at right). Fellowship Community held a pep rally for the Zephyrs on the eve of their 2022 season opener against Bethlehem Catholic on Friday night. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

Throughout the summer, the heat acclimatization period, and preseason camp, a number of Eastern Pennsylvania Conference football teams had ongoing battles at quarterback.

With the season openers finally here with eight EPC games on Friday night and one on Saturday night, most of those QB competitions are over and starters have been named.

Bethlehem Catholic will go with Luke Thomas against Whitehall. Allentown Central Catholic will begin with Matt Keyes calling the signals against Liberty and the Hurricanes will have Tommy Mason taking snaps.

Northampton will have A.J. Slivka start the first two series, but coach John Toman said Antonino Russo will also play against Pocono Mountain West.

“They’ve both worked hard and earned the opportunity,” Toman said. “They both did a good job in our scrimmage against [Allentown] Central Catholic last Saturday and we’re confident either could get the job done, But A.J. will be out there to start and we’ll take it from there.”

Emmaus coach Harold Fairclough said he’ll keep his starter a mystery until game time of the Green Hornets’ much-anticipated opener at Freedom in a rematch of last year’s District Class 6A title game won by the Patriots. 2020 starter Jake Fotta and Josiah Williams, who started last year after Fotta tore his ACL, have both worked hard to be ready.

“Both guys have a great job getting to this point,” Fairclough said. “Fotta did a great job recovering from his injury and Williams has done well competing and getting prepared for the start of the season. They’re both gonna play because they’re both great athletes.”

Fairclough said that whoever plays, the other one will be supportive.

“They’ve handled this situation well,” he said. “They’re close and supportive. There’s not a whole lot of selfishness going on here. They’re competing, but they’re also rooting for each other and ultimately they’re rooting for us as a team to win games.”

Fairclough and Freedom coach Jason Roeder have both said that having a district final rematch has helped both teams keep the motivation level high through the preseason.

“I’m excited, the kids are excited,” Fairclough said. “These kids work eight months out of the year for these 10 games. They’re excited to be playing a meaningful game to show off all the work they’ve done throughout the offseason. Playing a team like Freedom makes you work so much harder. It makes you make sure the I’s are dotted and T’s are crossed. The intensity has been up from the first day of heat acclimatization.”

Roeder said his team always has a “day by day” philosophy and now gameday is here.

“We’ve made strides,” he said. “I liked the improvement we made before our scrimmage and our practice tempo has picked up and we’ve become more polished. Now it’s a matter of handling our business until that kickoff and making sure we’re ready to go.”

The Emmaus-Freedom and Easton-Parkland contests highlight the schedule. But Roeder said that as exciting as the first games will be, they are just one of 10 on the schedule.

“There’s not going to be a trophy given out Friday night or medals going around necks,” Roeder said. “Regardless of what happens, you move forward. When the sun comes up Saturday morning, it’s going to be all about Easton, our next opponent. But until then, we’re making sure we put everything into playing our best against Emmaus on Friday night.”

Here’s a look at the matchups with all games starting at 7 p.m. Friday with the exception of Liberty-Allentown Central Catholic, which will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday:

Allen at ES South

The storylines: While it doesn’t have to face an EPC South team as in years past in Week 1, the Canaries face a tough opener. Allen is looking for progress after a 1-9 season a year ago while the Cavaliers have built a program that never strays too far from the top of the EPC North.

Players to watch: Clarence Watkins, who will likely have the ball a lot for the Canaries, rushed for 953 yards last season and scored 12 touchdowns. Senior skill-position players Jakob Patrick, Ahane Bulay, and Blaise Jones will all help to take the pressure off new quarterback Colby Mitchell.

What to expect: South coach Matt Walters says his Cavs came together in the aftermath of the tragic loss of Matthew Haines. They will play with him in their hearts.

Keith Groller’s pick: ES South 42-12.

Becahi at Whitehall

The storylines: Both are looking for better results this year after the Golden Hawks went 2-7 and the Zephyrs were 4-7 in 2021. There was a lot of enthusiasm at both places in the preseason and both would get a big boost with an opening-night win.

Players to watch: Becahi’s Eric Wert is one of the best athletes in the area and is coming off a 39-catch season for 390 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The return of Rahmel Terry, who missed all last season with an injury, will boost the Golden Hawks’ running game. Nigel Linton, who rushed for 409 yards and 9 TDs in an injury-plagued season, figures to be a focal point for the Zephyrs.

What to expect: The Golden Hawks will likely have some revenge in mind after getting blown out 49-14 by Whitehall last year. Both are eager to prove the disappointment of last season is behind them.

Keith Groller’s pick: Becahi 34-20.

Easton at Parkland

The storylines: A battle of traditional EPC powers who both feel this is the perfect way to start the season. Parkland’s come-from-behind 24-21 win at Easton last year set the tone for a successful season. Easton lost a lot of key players from last year’s team, but return plenty of quality personnel.

Players to watch: Luke Spang, who was pressed into service after an injury to Ty Tremba against Easton last year, has made vast strides at quarterback and has plenty of skill-position talent around him. Easton will miss Cole Transue and Marcus Williams, but look for JuJu Fears to make plays in the passing game and Aidan Hutchison to make plays all over the field.

What to expect: These two always play memorable games and this one figures to be no different. With Parkland traveling to Nazareth and Easton hosting Freedom in Week 2, building some confidence and momentum in the opener is more important than usual.

Keith Groller’s pick: Parkland 30-21.

Emmaus at Freedom

The storylines: It’s a rematch of the District 11 6A championship game and could be a preview of what’s to come in the 2022 postseason. Freedom has a lot of returning talent but graduated key players such as quarterback Brian Taylor, star running back Deante Crawford and D-I commit Braelin Moore from last year’s team. Emmaus also graduated plenty of standouts, including two-way talent Jared Groller.

Players to watch: Ethan Neidig, who played quarterback at Freedom in 2020 and threw for 543 yards and three TDs and ran for 131 yards and five scores, will take the reins after playing receiver last year. Emmaus hasn’t revealed who will start at QB, but either way will rely heavily on running back Tylik Jarvis, who ran for 508 yards and six TDs last season.

What to expect: An outstanding season opener between title contenders that Roeder said “put a jolt” into the team’s workouts throughout the offseason.

Keith Groller’s pick: Freedom 31-28.

Nazareth at Dieruff

The storylines: Husky coach Dave Lutte, who is a teacher at Nazareth Middle School, gets to coach against many kids he knows. The Blue Eagles were disappointed in how last season ended with a playoff loss to Emmaus and had a great offseason to help ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Players to watch: Nazareth QB Sonny Sasso threw for 1,877 yards and 15 touchdowns last season and he has great pass-catchers as targets in Mason Kuehner (46 receptions, 699 yards, 6 TDs) and Nolan Lobb (23 catches, 416 yards, 5 TDs). Xion Chapman, an all-EPC North selection last year at guard, will anchor the Husky O-line.

What to expect: The Huskies expect to do better than their 3-6 mark last year, but this is a huge hill to climb in an opener. Nazareth will likely get this one decided early enough to rest key players for next week’s showdown with Parkland.

Keith Groller’s pick: Nazareth 49-12.

Pleasant Valley at ES North

The storylines: Pleasant Valley is coming off a 5-5 season and has moved from Class 6A to 5A in terms of District 11 classification and the Bears have a better opportunity to advance at that level. The Timberwolves have more kids than they’ve had in recent years, but it’s still a young roster.

Players to watch: Fela Olaniyan and Jarod Moore combined for 684 yards rushing and seven TDs last season and figure to flourish in the Bears’ triple-option offense. Romeo Carmen-King is a potential playmaker for the Timberwolves.

What to expect: The Bears won last year’s game 54-0 and should have control of this one from the opening kickoff, especially up front.

Keith Groller’s pick: Pleasant Valley 50-6.

PM East at Stroudsburg

The storylines: The Mounties had an uncharacteristically tough 4-6 season a year ago, but look to be back in the District 11 6A playoff mix. The Cardinals scuffled through a 2-7 season in which they were held to eight points or less six times. Of the 127 points East scored last season, 121 were tallied by players who have graduated.

Players to watch: Stroudsburg’s Andre Reames ran for 1,022 yards and 15 TDs last season and figures to be a big boost to new quarterback Aiden Herman. The Cardinals will feature Rasu Waring-Poindexter, who caught 18 passes for 170 yards last season.

What to expect: Stroudsburg won last year’s meeting 44-0 and figures to have much more experience than the Cardinals, which will help minimize the typical Game 1 mistakes.

Keith Groller’s pick: Stroudsburg 42-7.

PM West at Northampton

The storylines: Konkrete Kids are looking to continue all the momentum they built last season with an 11-0 start and their first District 11 playoff win. The Panthers are enthused by being a 5A team in districts rather than a 6A, but they need to qualify first and a win here would be a huge stepping stone toward that.

Players to watch: Northampton’s Caden Henritzy ran for 940 yards last season and 13 TDs and Jaelen Richardson caught 25 passes for 359 yards. West’s Luke DeRiggi had 11 receptions for 157 yards last year.

What to expect: From all accounts, the K-Kids looked good in their scrimmage Allentown Central Catholic and are big favorites to follow up last year’s 33-6 rout with another victory. However, West coach Jim McCarroll always has his kids ready to play.

Keith Groller’s pick: Northampton 35-13.

Liberty at Allentown Central Catholic

Top storylines: This is a 7 p.m. Saturday kickoff and cap off the first week of EPC football games. Last year, the Hurricanes’ lone win came in Week 1. Can they get off a good start again? The Vikings are poised for another solid season and have lots of offensive weapons, but how much of a void did the graduation of all-stater Lavon Johnson create on the defensive line?

Players to watch: Liberty’s Karim Brice is one of the most explosive receivers in the EPC. He had 38 catches for 610 yards last season. Perhaps no area team returns more weapons than the Vikings who have Caiden Schaffer (803 yards rushing) and Travis Foster (534) in the backfield and Griffin Patridge (45 catches, 539 yards) leading the receiving corps.

What to expect: This is a great opener for both teams who are trying to make Week 1 statements. The Hurricanes expect to be much improved and the Vikings want to show they’re still one of the area’s elite. Expect a close like last year’s 14-7 ACCHS win.

Keith Groller’s pick: ACCHS 21-17.

View our complete high school football coverage .

We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism. If you’re not already signed up, we hope you will consider subscribing . Already a print subscriber? If you haven’t already, please activate your digital access .