'Top Gun' secrets: Why Tom Cruise's love scene isn't steamy and Val Kilmer's voice didn't need A.I.
As "Top Gun: Maverick" gets a digital release, director Joseph Kosinski addresses Tom Cruise's mature love scene and the power of Val Kilmer's voice.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Stars Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise Both Face Rumors of Bad On-Set Behavior
'Top Gun: Maverick' features the return of not one, but two of its original stars. Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer surprisingly get along great, despite their reputations.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Shows Off His Personal P51 Mustang: WATCH
Tom Cruise’s massively successful film career has its roots in the 1986 classic Top Gun. Since making his debut as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, the 60-year-old actor’s reputation has, quite literally, soared. It’s seen a resurgence in popularity especially following the premiere of the Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Reveals His Father Made His Most Difficult Film Even Harder
Although his film “Far and Away” became one of his successful film projects, Ron Howard revealed his father, Rance, made one scene way more difficult than it really needed to be. While promoting his latest film “13 Lives” on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Ron Howard spoke...
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Nicole Kidman Looks Ripped as Hell on ‘Perfect’ Magazine Cover
For decades, Nicole Kidman has commanded our attention as a mesmerizing, Oscar- and multi-award-winning screen star. But on the latest cover of Perfect magazine, Kidman is photographed as we’ve never seen her before: her arms are flexed and ripped, revealing bulging biceps in a formidable pose. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine) Clad in a choppy red wig, micro-mini Diesel skirt, and sculptural pieces by the designer Glenn Martens, Kidman provocatively challenges our perception of her: generally,...
Vincent Gil death: Mad Max’s Nightrider dies aged 83
Mad Max star Vincent Gil has died aged 83.The Australian actor was best known for playing The Nightrider in the original 1979 film.Gil’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his co-star Paul Johnstone, who played Cundalini. No cause of death was given.Sharing a recent photo of the pair embracing, Johnstone wrote: “Sadly, it is true… Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”He continued: “My fondest memory of Vince will be during our wonderful tour of Japan for MMCon 2015....
thedigitalfix.com
Paul Newman once put a car in Robert Redford’s living room
Paul Newman truly was a one-of-a-kind movie star, a man whose talents and screen presence are so rare to find. The esteemed actor led a pretty wild life off-screen though, so wild in fact that he once left a car in the living room of his good friend Robert Redford as a practical joke.
Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role
Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
Kirk Douglas Once Explained to Michael Douglas Why ‘Romancing the Stone’ Is His Most ‘Important’ Movie
Actor Kirk Douglas once told his son, Michael Douglas, that the most important film of his career was 'Romancing the Stone.'
Sylvester Stallone Reveals Shocking Number of Surgeries He’s Undergone as an Action Star
In 1976, Sylvester Stallone became a Hollywood sensation with his breakout role as the titular character in Rocky, a film following the early career of the fictional boxing legend Rocky Balboa. Though Rocky is technically a drama, it includes plenty of high-stakes in-ring action. To say Sylvester Stallone did an...
Latifah’s Had It Up 2 Here! Queen Latifah Talks About Having a No-Death Clause In Her Contract
Queen Latifah is all about keeping her career alive as much as she is about her staying alive in films to make it to future sequels. According to BuzzFeed, the mega rap star turned Hollywood actress has a no-death clause in her film contracts. She was inspired to maintain a successfully booked and busy career after her epic death in the 1996 heist film Set It Off.
Mark Wahlberg Reveals His Kids Are ‘Terribly Embarrassed’ by These Choices From His Marky Mark Days
Mark Wahlberg probably wasn’t thinking about his future kids when he began performing as Marky Mark with his Funky Bunch friends. This was all back in the early 1990s. His wild and carefree lifestyle even inspired Entourage, the huge HBO comedy from the mid-aughts. Vincent Chase = Mark Wahlberg. Plus, Wahlberg also appeared in an underwear ad for Calvin Klein. Since it was 1992, there was no such thing as going viral. But trust us. If the ad premiered in 2022, it would trend for days.
Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child
Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Son Scott Shows Off Wildly Impressive Catch on Fishing Trip
Son of legendary actor Clint Eastwood, and actor in his own right, Scott Eastwood took to Instagram to show off an impressive catch from a recent fishing trip. The Tuesday morning post coincided with the popular dinner tradition of Taco Tuesday. Looks like Eastwood put fish tacos on the menu using his fresh catch.
'Joker' sequel stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly getting massive paydays of $10 million and $20 million
The "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," is coming to theaters in 2024, and the stars and director are reportedly getting big paydays for the movie. Star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are each making $20 million for the movie, according to Variety. Lady Gaga, who is a new addition to the cast for the sequel, is set to make $10 million, Variety reported.
Landlord does double take as Keanu Reeves walks into his pub
A Northamptonshire landlord was shocked to find Keanu Reeves amongst his punters. If you didn't already love Keanu, Danny Ricks, manager of the Fox and Hounds pub at Charwelton, explained that the actor is just as 'lovely' in person. The iconic actor has even been spotted elsewhere in the area,...
Here’s How Ben Affleck’s Net Worth Compares to Jennifer Lopez’s After Their Wedding & What He Makes
With every leading role and directorial credit he takes on, Ben Affleck’s net worth just keeps getting bigger—and it looks like that’s not stopping any time soon. Born Benjamin Géza Affleck-Boldt in 1972, Ben Affleck has had his toes dipped in the entertainment industry from a very early age. His mother was a schoolteacher, while his father was an aspiring playwright who worked a variety of odd jobs as an electrician, carpenter, janitor and bookie. With the support of his family, Affleck’s acting career began when he was just 7 years old after he appeared in a 1979 independent film called...
