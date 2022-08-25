ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

Nicole Kidman Looks Ripped as Hell on ‘Perfect’ Magazine Cover

For decades, Nicole Kidman has commanded our attention as a mesmerizing, Oscar- and multi-award-winning screen star. But on the latest cover of Perfect magazine, Kidman is photographed as we’ve never seen her before: her arms are flexed and ripped, revealing bulging biceps in a formidable pose. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine) Clad in a choppy red wig, micro-mini Diesel skirt, and sculptural pieces by the designer Glenn Martens, Kidman provocatively challenges our perception of her: generally,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Vincent Gil death: Mad Max’s Nightrider dies aged 83

Mad Max star Vincent Gil has died aged 83.The Australian actor was best known for playing The Nightrider in the original 1979 film.Gil’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his co-star Paul Johnstone, who played Cundalini. No cause of death was given.Sharing a recent photo of the pair embracing, Johnstone wrote: “Sadly, it is true… Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”He continued: “My fondest memory of Vince will be during our wonderful tour of Japan for MMCon 2015....
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Paul Newman once put a car in Robert Redford’s living room

Paul Newman truly was a one-of-a-kind movie star, a man whose talents and screen presence are so rare to find. The esteemed actor led a pretty wild life off-screen though, so wild in fact that he once left a car in the living room of his good friend Robert Redford as a practical joke.
CELEBRITIES
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
Black Enterprise

Latifah’s Had It Up 2 Here! Queen Latifah Talks About Having a No-Death Clause In Her Contract

Queen Latifah is all about keeping her career alive as much as she is about her staying alive in films to make it to future sequels. According to BuzzFeed, the mega rap star turned Hollywood actress has a no-death clause in her film contracts. She was inspired to maintain a successfully booked and busy career after her epic death in the 1996 heist film Set It Off.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg Reveals His Kids Are ‘Terribly Embarrassed’ by These Choices From His Marky Mark Days

Mark Wahlberg probably wasn’t thinking about his future kids when he began performing as Marky Mark with his Funky Bunch friends. This was all back in the early 1990s. His wild and carefree lifestyle even inspired Entourage, the huge HBO comedy from the mid-aughts. Vincent Chase = Mark Wahlberg. Plus, Wahlberg also appeared in an underwear ad for Calvin Klein. Since it was 1992, there was no such thing as going viral. But trust us. If the ad premiered in 2022, it would trend for days.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child

Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

'Joker' sequel stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly getting massive paydays of $10 million and $20 million

The "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," is coming to theaters in 2024, and the stars and director are reportedly getting big paydays for the movie. Star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are each making $20 million for the movie, according to Variety. Lady Gaga, who is a new addition to the cast for the sequel, is set to make $10 million, Variety reported.
MOVIES
LADbible

Landlord does double take as Keanu Reeves walks into his pub

A Northamptonshire landlord was shocked to find Keanu Reeves amongst his punters. If you didn't already love Keanu, Danny Ricks, manager of the Fox and Hounds pub at Charwelton, explained that the actor is just as 'lovely' in person. The iconic actor has even been spotted elsewhere in the area,...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s How Ben Affleck’s Net Worth Compares to Jennifer Lopez’s After Their Wedding & What He Makes

With every leading role and directorial credit he takes on, Ben Affleck’s net worth just keeps getting bigger—and it looks like that’s not stopping any time soon. Born Benjamin Géza Affleck-Boldt in 1972, Ben Affleck has had his toes dipped in the entertainment industry from a very early age. His mother was a schoolteacher, while his father was an aspiring playwright who worked a variety of odd jobs as an electrician, carpenter, janitor and bookie. With the support of his family, Affleck’s acting career began when he was just 7 years old after he appeared in a 1979 independent film called...
CELEBRITIES
