Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Couple charged in fatal shooting in Tioga County
LIBERTY — Two people are charged in a fatal shooting Friday that police say occurred after an estranged couple met in southern Tioga County to exchange custody of their child Friday. Leonardo Pagan-Acevedo, 33, of Bethlehem, and Denissa Alvarez-Matias, 32, of York, are both charged with homicide and related...
Man charged for allegedly stalking, sending threatening text messages
Hughesville, Pa. — A Muncy man was charged for allegedly following a man in his vehicle and sending threatening text messages. On Aug. 23, Matthew C. George, 38, allegedly followed the accuser in his vehicle on Route 405. The man told police George was driving dangerously close to his vehicle and was honking the horn, according to Trooper Lee Holt of state police at Montoursville. A short time later, George...
Details emerge in fatal shooting of teen girl
Drums, Pa. — After fatally shooting his girlfriend in her bedroom early Saturday morning, 17-year-old Alan Meyers fled the scene, changed his clothes, and cut his hair, police say. Meyers reportedly also disposed of the gun and removed the license plate on his vehicle before parking it in a garage on Long Run Road, where police say he was known to stay. It was all part of a plan to...
Luz. Co. prison employee charged with delivering drugs to inmates
The Luzerne County District Attorney's office announced the arrest of an employee at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility. On Friday, Christopher Maloney of Scranton was charged in connection with distribution of controlled substances to an inmate. According to DA Sam Sanguedolce, Maloney, who was a kitchen cook at the facility had been delivering controlled substances inside the facility in exchange for cash. The DA's Office, along with the Luzerne County Drug Task Force, PA State Police and the FBI were also involved in the investigation. Maloney has a preliminary hearing on the charges next month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Union County man accused of raping child
Mifflinburg, Pa. — A 24-year-old Mifflinburg man was charged with allegedly raping a 4-year-old child last year. Steven F. Delgado-Javier was committed to Union County Prison last week after District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch arraigned him felony charges of rape of a child and aggravated indecent assault of a child. Police recently received a Child Line referral regarding a sexual assault and rape of a child, Trooper James Nestico of...
WOLF
LCCF cook charged with delivering drugs to inmate
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A cook working at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility was arrested late last week after an undercover sting allegedly revealed that he was bringing controlled substances into the prison for cash payouts and distributing the drugs to an inmate. According to our newsgathering partners at...
WYTV.com
Liberty shootout suspect moved to new jail
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- A suspect from a Liberty shootout with police in June has been moved to the Trumbull County Jail. Kevin Mallard, 55, is facing several charges, including attempted murder for being accused of shooting a Warren man in the face before getting into a shootout with police. Mallard...
Suspect fires air rifle into victim's bedroom window
Watsontown, Pa. — State police at Milton say an unknown suspect fired what they believe was an air rifle into the bedroom window of a residence in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. The victim told police she heard glass break in her bedroom at the residence along Albatross Drive at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 27. The victim found a hole in the south side window and glass all over the bed and floor. Troopers at the scene concluded a pellet from an air rifle had caused the damage. The victim had cleaned up the glass before police arrived, so no projectile was recovered. Trooper Mowen noted that a small lead shaving was observed in between the glass panels of the damaged window. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chemung County man arrested for burglary
LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Pine City man has been arrested after an investigation into a burglary in Lindley, N.Y, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Rusty Lane, Jr., 34, of Pine City N.Y., was arrested on August 29 after the Sheriff’s Office investigated a reported burglary in progress on Swarthout Road in Lindley. […]
therecord-online.com
Howard man arrested in weekend Mill Hall burglary
MILL HALL, PA –Mill Hall borough police say they caught a Howard man in the midst of a burglary Saturday evening. Police said Dainel Elroy Powell, 47, was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, receiving stolen property and theft after he was allegedly caught in the act after he broke into a closed business at 3170 Eagle Valley Road Mill Hall on Saturday at 7:23p.m,
Pa. father whose infant daughter drank heroin-laced Gatorade avoids more jail time
WILLIAMSPORT – A Lycoming County man will receive no further punishment in a case in which his infant daughter went into cardiac arrest after being given Gatorade containing heroin. Harry B. Walker, 35, of Williamsport, pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of endangering the welfare of a child. The...
Man arrested for Athens Twp. high-speed police chase
ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A Broome County man has been arrested after a high-speed police chase that involved him driving over 100 MPH in the wrong lane on I-86, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Scott Smith, 39, of Maine N.Y., was arrested on August 24, 2022. after an Athens Township Police Department officer responded […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teen charged in shooting death of 17-year-old girl
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police arrested a teenager they believe shot and killed a 17-year-old girl. Officials said Pennsylvania State Police were called to a crime scene at 5:06 am on Sand Hollow Drive in Luzerne County where a 17-year-old female was found with a gunshot wound to her head. First responders […]
Towanda woman charged with buying six guns for another person
TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda woman has been charged with multiple felonies for illegally buying six guns for another person last year, one of which was later involved in a crime in Elmira, N.Y. Shana Mcalmont, 37, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police after the Pa. Attorney General’s office investigated the “suspected straw purchases” […]
Alleged drunk driver wrecks with kids in car
Catawissa, Pa. — A woman who crashed her car with two children in the vehicle last month was drunk, police say. Autumn Marie Ryckman, 34, of Ashland, was hysterical when officers arrived at the scene of the accident along Numidia Drive on July 3 around 8 p.m., charges say. But Montour Township Officer Brandon Batiuk also noticed Ryckman was reportedly chewing a large piece of gum and smelled strongly of...
Two arrested in connection to fatal Liberty, Pa. shooting
Two people were arrested earlier today in connection to the fatal shooting in Liberty Pa. over the weekend, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Towanda man arrested after stealing over $3000 from residence
TOWANDA TWP, Pa. (WETM) — A Towanda man has been arrested following a residential theft of a sum of money exceeding $3000, Pennsylvania State Police Say. State police were called to a report of a theft from a residence in Towanda Township around midnight on Aug. 26. According to police, it was determined that Damian […]
Williamsport man allegedly delivers 10 bags of fentanyl to informant
Williamsport, Pa. — Detectives said they used a confidential informant to buy 10 bags of fentanyl last month in Williamsport. After contacting Bilal Rogers on his cell phone, detectives said an informant met Rogers near Cemetery Street and Memorial Avenue on July 12. Once at the meeting spot, the 35-year-old Rogers exchanged 10 bags of the substance for $100 provided by investigators, according to an affidavit filed in Aug. Rogers was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $50,000 following a preliminary hearing with Judge Christian Frey. He will appear again on Sept. 12 for a formal arraignment with Judge Ryan Tira. Docket sheet
Man allegedly beaten with broomstick over work
Williamsport, Pa. — A man allegedly yelled at another person and hit him several times with a broomstick on the roof of JoAnn Fabric and Crafts. James Daniel Vanderveer, 46, of Williamsport was upset over what he believed were lost job opportunities, Trooper Taylor Arnold said. After leaving the roof, Vanderveer allegedly sliced an extension cord that belonged to the accuser. Arnold said he spoke with Vanderveer about the Aug....
Man leads police on chase, resists arrest in Snyder County
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A man who was allegedly high on drugs led police on a brief car chase and then resisted arrest in Shamokin Dam. Lucas E. Schlief, 22, of Sunbury, also had a suspended license at the time, according to Officer Jacob Shipman of Shamokin Dam Police Department. Shipman was patrolling on Old Trail when he saw Schlief traveling 20 mph over the speed limit. Schlief turned into...
Comments / 0