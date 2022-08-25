ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
local21news.com

Two new drug treatment centers open in Central PA

Springettsbury Township, York County — Two new drug treatment centers are throwing open the doors in Central Pennsylvania. “The closer we are to the patients, the better off the treatment outcomes will be,” said Brian Nash from Crossroads. Crossroads, a national drug treatment provider, is opening up facilities...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Police incident puts school in precautionary lockdown, now cleared

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A police incident on Interstate 81 caused a precautionary lock down at Central Dauphin School District on August 30, but Pennsylvania State Police have cleared the school to open back up. PSP says there was no direct threat to the school during the incident. The...
DAUPHIN, PA
local21news.com

Waynesboro man sentenced on methamphetamine and firearms charges, officials say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Johnathan Fisher, age 40, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on August 29, 2022, to a term of 151 months imprisonment by United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner for methamphetamine trafficking and weapons offenses.
WAYNESBORO, PA
local21news.com

Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks on Mastriano photo

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An 8-year-old picture is sparking controversy on the campaign trails. The photo is part of a faculty portrait for the Department of Military Strategy, where Senator Doug Mastriano worked. Mastriano, the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, was the only person dressed in Confederate clothing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Harrisburg, PA
Education
Harrisburg, PA
Business
local21news.com

$3M winning scratch off lottery ticket sold in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Cumberland County sold a $3 million-winning $3 Million Diamonds and Gold Scratch-Off. Giant at 950 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle, will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. $3 Million Diamonds and Gold is a $30 game that...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Lebanon County DA rules state trooper shooting was justified

Lebanon, Lebanon County — After a nearly 10-month investigation, a fatal State Police involved shooting in Lebanon County has been ruled to be justified. But, the trooper and the Lebanon County District Attorney are under intense scrutiny following the incident. "Our biggest concern is that there is equal justice...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Man slapped outside of Sheetz in Franklin County, police say

FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — A man was assaulted outside of a Sheetz in Franklin County around 9:30PM on August 25. The Chambersburg Police Department say that the victim told police that he was standing outside of the Sheetz on 1 Monticello Court when a man came up to him and slapped him in the face.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#College#Inflation#Cbs#K12#Harrisburg University#Cbs 21
local21news.com

One injured in early Sunday morning shooting in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — Police in Harrisburg are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting. Authorities say it happened about 1:30 AM when a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital for emergency care. Police say the victim told them he was in the downtown area by North Court and Cranberry Streets when the shooting occurred.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Three arrested for armed robbery in York County

NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened August 27 in York County. According to Northern York County Regional Police, officers were performing stationary patrol in the 1400 block of Seven Valleys Rd. in North Codorus Township. Police saw two men walk into a local Rutter's at 1:20 a.m. then soon after run out. York County 911 dispatched units to the Rutter’s Farm Store, reporting that the clerks were robbed at gunpoint.
YORK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
local21news.com

Harrisburg restaurateur sentenced to 111 months for drug trafficking

On August 29, 2022, Nyree Letterlough, who also goes by "Gram" or "Grammie," was sentenced to 111 months in prison by a District Court Judge for trafficking cocaine, and weapons offenses. According to a United States Attorney, in November 2021, Letterlough was convicted by a jury for drug trafficking, possessing...
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy