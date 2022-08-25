Read full article on original website
Weekend Events: A Cookie Fest, Sunflower Festival, and Live Music [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lady Gaga to Perform Live at Hersheypark Stadium This WeekendMelissa FrostHershey, PA
3 Family Fun Attractions in and Around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Pair of historic islands recently listed for sale in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Two new drug treatment centers open in Central PA
Springettsbury Township, York County — Two new drug treatment centers are throwing open the doors in Central Pennsylvania. “The closer we are to the patients, the better off the treatment outcomes will be,” said Brian Nash from Crossroads. Crossroads, a national drug treatment provider, is opening up facilities...
Police incident puts school in precautionary lockdown, now cleared
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A police incident on Interstate 81 caused a precautionary lock down at Central Dauphin School District on August 30, but Pennsylvania State Police have cleared the school to open back up. PSP says there was no direct threat to the school during the incident. The...
Waynesboro man sentenced on methamphetamine and firearms charges, officials say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Johnathan Fisher, age 40, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on August 29, 2022, to a term of 151 months imprisonment by United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner for methamphetamine trafficking and weapons offenses.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks on Mastriano photo
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An 8-year-old picture is sparking controversy on the campaign trails. The photo is part of a faculty portrait for the Department of Military Strategy, where Senator Doug Mastriano worked. Mastriano, the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, was the only person dressed in Confederate clothing...
$3M winning scratch off lottery ticket sold in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Cumberland County sold a $3 million-winning $3 Million Diamonds and Gold Scratch-Off. Giant at 950 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle, will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. $3 Million Diamonds and Gold is a $30 game that...
19-year-old York County man will spend 12-25 years behind bars for role in robbery/murder
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A York County man pled guilty to murder of the third degree and criminal conspiracy to robbery on Monday afternoon in connection with the death of 41-year-old Whispering Wind Bear Spirit in May of 2021. Officials say 19-year-old Nicholas Strada was sentenced to 12-25...
Lebanon County DA rules state trooper shooting was justified
Lebanon, Lebanon County — After a nearly 10-month investigation, a fatal State Police involved shooting in Lebanon County has been ruled to be justified. But, the trooper and the Lebanon County District Attorney are under intense scrutiny following the incident. "Our biggest concern is that there is equal justice...
Man slapped outside of Sheetz in Franklin County, police say
FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — A man was assaulted outside of a Sheetz in Franklin County around 9:30PM on August 25. The Chambersburg Police Department say that the victim told police that he was standing outside of the Sheetz on 1 Monticello Court when a man came up to him and slapped him in the face.
$600 worth of counterfeit bills used at Best Buy, police seek identity of suspects
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — Lower Paxton Township police are investigating a counterfeiting incident that took place at Best Buy in the 5000 block of Jonestown Road. Authorities say on July 23 around 5:00 PM a black female in a red shirt passed $600.00 worth of counterfeit bills to complete a purchase and then left the store.
Portable toilet damaged on video by fireworks in Cumberland Co., suspects sought
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Silver Spring Township Police are seeking the identity of three individuals who caused $1,000 in damages to a portable toilet at Paul Walters Park. Officials reported that the incident occurred on August 5 between 9:30PM and 11:45PM. Police say that the three suspects in...
One injured in early Sunday morning shooting in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — Police in Harrisburg are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting. Authorities say it happened about 1:30 AM when a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital for emergency care. Police say the victim told them he was in the downtown area by North Court and Cranberry Streets when the shooting occurred.
Three arrested for armed robbery in York County
NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened August 27 in York County. According to Northern York County Regional Police, officers were performing stationary patrol in the 1400 block of Seven Valleys Rd. in North Codorus Township. Police saw two men walk into a local Rutter's at 1:20 a.m. then soon after run out. York County 911 dispatched units to the Rutter’s Farm Store, reporting that the clerks were robbed at gunpoint.
Harrisburg restaurateur sentenced to 111 months for drug trafficking
On August 29, 2022, Nyree Letterlough, who also goes by "Gram" or "Grammie," was sentenced to 111 months in prison by a District Court Judge for trafficking cocaine, and weapons offenses. According to a United States Attorney, in November 2021, Letterlough was convicted by a jury for drug trafficking, possessing...
One unaccounted for after building collapse at Martin's Potato Rolls in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE | One person remains unaccounted for following the collapse at a construction site at the Martin's Potato Roll facility. According to authorities it happened around 2:15 PM at 1000 Garber Road. The incident involved contractors from Wohlsen Construction, according to officials. The contractors...
$4,000 worth of products stolen from Rural King, police seek suspects
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Chambersburg Police Department were dispatched to a Rural King in Franklin County on Wayne Avenue for reports of a large retail theft. Police say that a male and female stole over $4,000 worth of products from the farm supply store. The two then left...
Two day $3,000 Kohl's theft has police searching for details, police say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Springettsbury Township Police Department (STPD) are attempting to identity the suspects in a merchandise theft from the Kohl's in York County on the 2600 block of Pleasant Valley Road. Police stated that on two separate occasions, August 23 and August 24, two individuals were...
Man arrested for trespassing after snorting Ketamine, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police were called to the scene at the 800 block of St. Johns Road after a caller reported that an unknown man had attempted to open the back door of their residence. The caller stated that the man had also been walking around his...
