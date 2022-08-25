Read full article on original website
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
Kimball International hosted "Ignite Your Senses"ServingLooksATLAtlanta, GA
New 1950s themed Adult day care facility opens in Sandy SpringsMalika BowlingSandy Springs, GA
Atlanta Daily World
Event to Strengthen Tenants’ Rights in Georgia Planned for Aug. 31
A decade of underbuilding residential real estate and increased demand on multiple fronts has driven supply to record lows and rental rates and home prices to record highs. Weak eviction protections, habitability concerns, and market activity have renters, housing advocates, community activists, and researchers calling for stronger tenant protections in Georgia.
Atlanta Magazine
Atlanta’s churches are now hot real estate property, creating opportunity and dilemmas
For 18 years, the Reverend Charles Harper has been pastor of Paradise Baptist Church, the largest congregation in Grove Park. Harper, 69 years old and a lifelong Atlantan, has seen the area swing from prosperity to blighted abandonment. But these days, the church’s location on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway feels like a front-row seat to explosive gentrification, with the BeltLine, Microsoft’s future campus, the sprawling Westside Park, and now $800,000-plus new townhomes nearby. Harper doesn’t necessarily perceive the sea change as negative—at least not for property owners who play their cards right. As a seasoned real estate agent, and one of the city’s foremost authorities on selling churches, the pastor knows his stately brick sanctuary and surrounding property could fetch up to $12 million.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Report: In tight real estate market, fixer uppers may be good choice
Faced with soaring home prices, high interest rates, and a shortage of available residential real estate, many seeking to become homeowners are considering purchasing what the industry refers to as “fixer-uppers,” according to StorageCafe, which recently released a nationwide study that ranked Atlanta 14th among cities compared based on desirability as places to find homes that are good candidates for renovation.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
St. Bourke: Despite slowdown, Gwinnett retains new-housing crown
Despite a decline from the same period last year, Gwinnett remained by far the most-active metro-Atlanta county for homebuilding in the second quarter. Gwinnett was once again head and shoulders above its neighbors in terms of housing starts, closings and lot deliveries, with Cherokee County coming in a distant second, according to a new report from asset manager and developer St. Bourke.
CBS 46
Avenue West Cobb to host Touch-A-Truck & Food Truck Frenzy Sept. 7
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Avenue West Cobb will host Touch-A-Truck and Food Truck Frenzy events Sept. 7. Several food trucks will be in attendance, including Love at Wurst Sight, The Switch Up Atl and World Food Truck. Guests will be able to sample food, meet the truck owners and learn about how trucks are run.
wabe.org
Atlanta native takes lead of one of the largest Black-owned CRE firms in country
An Atlanta native recently took over as one of the youngest Black men to lead a commercial real estate firm in the country. Leonte Benton started work as an intern at the Atlanta-based T. Dallas Smith and Company more than 15 years ago while he was student at Morehouse College.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Atlanta
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
GA Today: Kemp blasts subpoena; prehistoric fish spawn in Rome
You've arrived at the online edition of the Aug. 18 Georgia Today newsletter, a twice-weekly publication featuring original stories from GPB News reporters and the latest headlines from around the state. Prefer to receive the news fresh to your inbox so you don't miss any important headlines?. Sign up here...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
476-unit apartment complex going up on Memorial Drive
Miami-based apartment developer Resia, formerly AHS Residential, is well underway on a new 476-unit multifamily community east of Decatur. The development, located at 4151 Memorial Drive near the intersection with Covington Highway, will comprise five seven-story buildings, and 20% of the units will be income restricted. Work began in the first quarter and is expected to wrap up in the third quarter of next year.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Aug 2022- For Sale! New Townhomes – Fayetteville GA – 3 to 4 Bed & 2.5 to 3.5 Bath Under $400,000!
Aug 2022- For Sale! New Townhomes – Fayetteville GA – 3 to 4 Bed & 2.5 to 3.5 Bath Under $400,000!. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
saportareport.com
A redeveloped and revitalized Civic Center stirs our imagination
Selecting a team to redevelop the Civic Center property is just the beginning of what could be a turning point for intown Atlanta. The board of the Atlanta Housing Authority voted unanimously on Aug. 24 to begin formal negotiations with the redevelopment team of Washington, D.C.-based Republic Properties, Camden, N.J.-based Michaels Organization and Atlanta-based Sophy Capital for 14.7 acres of the 19-acre site.
No, The Varsity is not closing down for redevelopment purposes
ATLANTA — The rumors on social media are swirling this week regarding one of Atlanta's most iconic and beloved establishments. A viral social media post on Facebook claims that The Varsity on North Avenue in Atlanta is shutting its doors due to the land being sold to a "foreign conglomerate" that will be building a multi-use facility.
CBS 46
Heavy afternoon downpours submerge cars in Downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Heavy rain across metro Atlanta Tuesday left several roads flooded and at least one vehicle partially submerged along Peachtree Street SW in the downtown area.
thisis50.com
GA rising stars Clay James and Pimp Sweet Tooth have signed a deal with 300 Entertainment’s Sparta Distribution
Clay James and Pimp Sweet Tooth aka ‘Southern Playas’ have been making noise on the Atlanta indie scene for quite some time. You may have first heard about the duo performing and making a name for themselves at Department Store on Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta. A lot of other people’s first encounter with the group was when they toured the country opening for hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg or their memorable performances at the SXSW Music Festival in Austin, Texas. If you’re a new comer to the movement you should definitely catch up on their music and check out “Southern Playas Vol.1 and 2” which is available on all digital streaming platforms. Volume 3 of the Southern Playas series will be releasing this fall on 300 Entertainment’s independent distribution arm ‘Sparta’. This is a highly anticipated release amongst their fans in Atlanta. Clay who first caught a buzz from being discovered by fellow Savannah native and ‘Outkast’ legend ‘Big Boi’ has been having a heck of solo run with a number of appearances on MTV and BET for his music videos as well as cameos in other peoples videos like hip hop legend Missy Elliot. While Pimp Sweet Tooth on the other hand has become a Tik Tok phenomenon gaining over 5 million views on the app in the past year. His poems and freestyles have been gaining the attention of lots of other influencers and celebrities; ultimately catapulting the South Carolina native to instant stardom. Outside of music, Clay James is also making his acting debut in the film “Out On A Lim” starring Tray Chaney and Jamal Woolard which is set to release later this year. Both these young men are also entrepreneurs and thriving business owners; Clay has a studio in Decatur called ‘Sound Lynk’ and Sweet Tooth owns ‘Playas Only Clothing Co’ which is gaining a big buzz in Atlanta. The group also have a new single releasing soon with DJ Funky and The Coalition DJs entitled “She A Hustla” produced by Zaytoven. Stay in tune with their movement by following them on social media:
Year-round farmer’s market headed to Cumming City Center
Get ready for a year-round farmer's market at The Cumming City Center.(Photo/City of Cumming) (Cumming, GA) A tradition that started in 1978 will enter a new period this fall. At the end of September, the Cumming Farmers Market moves to the Cumming City Center and will stay open year.
celebsbar.com
Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Announces Pure Heat Headliners and New Events
Atlanta Black Pride Weekend has announced the honorees of this year’s 10th annual Pure Heat Community Festival, as well as other events happening throughout the Labor Day weekend. Sunday, September 4 starts with a morning worship service at 11am in Piedmont Park. The Vision Cathedral of Atlanta (Bishop O.C.
nomadlawyer.org
Atlanta: Top 10 Hidden & Unique Places In Atlanta, USA
Travel Attractions – Unique Places In Atlanta, US. If you are looking for a unique and fun way to spend your weekend, the city of Atlanta offers many places of interest. From dinosaur bones to aerial rope bridges, Atlanta has something for everyone. You’ll find plenty of places to...
Sandy Springs landmark pub shuts its doors
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs watering hole shut its doors after 40 years in business, they announced on Facebook. The Rusty Nail Pub said it was with "heavy hearts" that Aug. 20 was their last day in business. "You have given us 40 years of laughs, love,...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Fulton County DA speaks about recent violence against children in metro Atlanta
Fulton County DA speaks about recent violence against children in metro Atlanta. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The District Attorney with Fulton County, Fani Willis,...
We Got a BOGO Price on a Fabulous Anniversary Celebration at ATL's Canoe Restaurant on the 'Hooch
When we read that Atlanta's Canoe Restaurant is celebrating 27 years this August, we decided it would be a great spot to celebrate our own August wedding anniversary. But since Covid, we've been avoiding crowds in tight spaces.
