Avondale Estates, GA

Atlanta Daily World

Event to Strengthen Tenants’ Rights in Georgia Planned for Aug. 31

A decade of underbuilding residential real estate and increased demand on multiple fronts has driven supply to record lows and rental rates and home prices to record highs. Weak eviction protections, habitability concerns, and market activity have renters, housing advocates, community activists, and researchers calling for stronger tenant protections in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta Magazine

Atlanta’s churches are now hot real estate property, creating opportunity and dilemmas

For 18 years, the Reverend Charles Harper has been pastor of Paradise Baptist Church, the largest congregation in Grove Park. Harper, 69 years old and a lifelong Atlantan, has seen the area swing from prosperity to blighted abandonment. But these days, the church’s location on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway feels like a front-row seat to explosive gentrification, with the BeltLine, Microsoft’s future campus, the sprawling Westside Park, and now $800,000-plus new townhomes nearby. Harper doesn’t necessarily perceive the sea change as negative—at least not for property owners who play their cards right. As a seasoned real estate agent, and one of the city’s foremost authorities on selling churches, the pastor knows his stately brick sanctuary and surrounding property could fetch up to $12 million.
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Report: In tight real estate market, fixer uppers may be good choice

Faced with soaring home prices, high interest rates, and a shortage of available residential real estate, many seeking to become homeowners are considering purchasing what the industry refers to as “fixer-uppers,” according to StorageCafe, which recently released a nationwide study that ranked Atlanta 14th among cities compared based on desirability as places to find homes that are good candidates for renovation.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

St. Bourke: Despite slowdown, Gwinnett retains new-housing crown

Despite a decline from the same period last year, Gwinnett remained by far the most-active metro-Atlanta county for homebuilding in the second quarter. Gwinnett was once again head and shoulders above its neighbors in terms of housing starts, closings and lot deliveries, with Cherokee County coming in a distant second, according to a new report from asset manager and developer St. Bourke.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Avenue West Cobb to host Touch-A-Truck & Food Truck Frenzy Sept. 7

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Avenue West Cobb will host Touch-A-Truck and Food Truck Frenzy events Sept. 7. Several food trucks will be in attendance, including Love at Wurst Sight, The Switch Up Atl and World Food Truck. Guests will be able to sample food, meet the truck owners and learn about how trucks are run.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

476-unit apartment complex going up on Memorial Drive

Miami-based apartment developer Resia, formerly AHS Residential, is well underway on a new 476-unit multifamily community east of Decatur. The development, located at 4151 Memorial Drive near the intersection with Covington Highway, will comprise five seven-story buildings, and 20% of the units will be income restricted. Work began in the first quarter and is expected to wrap up in the third quarter of next year.
DECATUR, GA
saportareport.com

A redeveloped and revitalized Civic Center stirs our imagination

Selecting a team to redevelop the Civic Center property is just the beginning of what could be a turning point for intown Atlanta. The board of the Atlanta Housing Authority voted unanimously on Aug. 24 to begin formal negotiations with the redevelopment team of Washington, D.C.-based Republic Properties, Camden, N.J.-based Michaels Organization and Atlanta-based Sophy Capital for 14.7 acres of the 19-acre site.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

No, The Varsity is not closing down for redevelopment purposes

ATLANTA — The rumors on social media are swirling this week regarding one of Atlanta's most iconic and beloved establishments. A viral social media post on Facebook claims that The Varsity on North Avenue in Atlanta is shutting its doors due to the land being sold to a "foreign conglomerate" that will be building a multi-use facility.
thisis50.com

GA rising stars Clay James and Pimp Sweet Tooth have signed a deal with 300 Entertainment’s Sparta Distribution

Clay James and Pimp Sweet Tooth aka ‘Southern Playas’ have been making noise on the Atlanta indie scene for quite some time. You may have first heard about the duo performing and making a name for themselves at Department Store on Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta. A lot of other people’s first encounter with the group was when they toured the country opening for hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg or their memorable performances at the SXSW Music Festival in Austin, Texas. If you’re a new comer to the movement you should definitely catch up on their music and check out “Southern Playas Vol.1 and 2” which is available on all digital streaming platforms. Volume 3 of the Southern Playas series will be releasing this fall on 300 Entertainment’s independent distribution arm ‘Sparta’. This is a highly anticipated release amongst their fans in Atlanta. Clay who first caught a buzz from being discovered by fellow Savannah native and ‘Outkast’ legend ‘Big Boi’ has been having a heck of solo run with a number of appearances on MTV and BET for his music videos as well as cameos in other peoples videos like hip hop legend Missy Elliot. While Pimp Sweet Tooth on the other hand has become a Tik Tok phenomenon gaining over 5 million views on the app in the past year. His poems and freestyles have been gaining the attention of lots of other influencers and celebrities; ultimately catapulting the South Carolina native to instant stardom. Outside of music, Clay James is also making his acting debut in the film “Out On A Lim” starring Tray Chaney and Jamal Woolard which is set to release later this year. Both these young men are also entrepreneurs and thriving business owners; Clay has a studio in Decatur called ‘Sound Lynk’ and Sweet Tooth owns ‘Playas Only Clothing Co’ which is gaining a big buzz in Atlanta. The group also have a new single releasing soon with DJ Funky and The Coalition DJs entitled “She A Hustla” produced by Zaytoven. Stay in tune with their movement by following them on social media:
ATLANTA, GA
John Thompson

Year-round farmer’s market headed to Cumming City Center

Get ready for a year-round farmer's market at The Cumming City Center.(Photo/City of Cumming) (Cumming, GA) A tradition that started in 1978 will enter a new period this fall. At the end of September, the Cumming Farmers Market moves to the Cumming City Center and will stay open year.
celebsbar.com

Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Announces Pure Heat Headliners and New Events

Atlanta Black Pride Weekend has announced the honorees of this year’s 10th annual Pure Heat Community Festival, as well as other events happening throughout the Labor Day weekend. Sunday, September 4 starts with a morning worship service at 11am in Piedmont Park. The Vision Cathedral of Atlanta (Bishop O.C.
ATLANTA, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Atlanta: Top 10 Hidden & Unique Places In Atlanta, USA

Travel Attractions – Unique Places In Atlanta, US. If you are looking for a unique and fun way to spend your weekend, the city of Atlanta offers many places of interest. From dinosaur bones to aerial rope bridges, Atlanta has something for everyone. You’ll find plenty of places to...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Sandy Springs landmark pub shuts its doors

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs watering hole shut its doors after 40 years in business, they announced on Facebook. The Rusty Nail Pub said it was with "heavy hearts" that Aug. 20 was their last day in business. "You have given us 40 years of laughs, love,...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA

