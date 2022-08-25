ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

The Independent

What time is Serena Williams vs Danka Kovinic today? How to watch US Open match online and on TV

Serena Williams will be looking to finish her career with a flourish at the US Open as the 23-time grand slam champion bows out at Flushing Meadows.Williams, who has also entered the doubles with sister Venus, is in action on the opening day of play in New York after confirming at the start of August her intention to “evolve” away from tennis.LIVE! Follow coverage of Andy Murray’s opening match at the US Open with our blogAn unlikely farewell triumph would move the 40-year-old level with Margaret Court on 24 grand slam singles titles, but she faces tough competition in...
Fox News

Serena Williams' stylish US Open outfit revealed ahead of her match

When Serena Williams takes the court to play Danka Kovinić, of Montenegro, on Monday night at the U.S. Open in New York, she will be doing so in style. Williams will be playing in a diamond-encrusted Nike tennis sneaker. Additionally, she will be in a figure-skating-inspired outfit. Her skirt will have six layers — a nod to the six singles U.S. Open titles she’s won at Flushing Meadows. A matching jacket and tote bag will also be around the superstar athlete.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Serena Williams' Monday U.S. Open Performance

Serena Williams isn't finished just yet. On Monday night, Williams advanced past her first-round U.S. Open matchup. The 40-year-old superstar defeated Danka Kovinić in straight sets at Arthur Ashe Stadium. A packed house in New York was firmly in the corner of the 23-time Grand Slam champion, who recently...
BBC

US Open: Emma Raducanu targets clean slate after New York exit

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. British teenager Emma Raducanu says she is looking forward to starting with a "clean...
Reuters

Tennis-U.S. Open day one

NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times GMT):. Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios triumphed over doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3 6-4 7-6(4) in an all-Australian affair at Arthur Ashe Stadium, powering to victory in two hours.
