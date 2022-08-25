Read full article on original website
Related
What time is Serena Williams vs Danka Kovinic today? How to watch US Open match online and on TV
Serena Williams will be looking to finish her career with a flourish at the US Open as the 23-time grand slam champion bows out at Flushing Meadows.Williams, who has also entered the doubles with sister Venus, is in action on the opening day of play in New York after confirming at the start of August her intention to “evolve” away from tennis.LIVE! Follow coverage of Andy Murray’s opening match at the US Open with our blogAn unlikely farewell triumph would move the 40-year-old level with Margaret Court on 24 grand slam singles titles, but she faces tough competition in...
Fox News
Serena Williams' stylish US Open outfit revealed ahead of her match
When Serena Williams takes the court to play Danka Kovinić, of Montenegro, on Monday night at the U.S. Open in New York, she will be doing so in style. Williams will be playing in a diamond-encrusted Nike tennis sneaker. Additionally, she will be in a figure-skating-inspired outfit. Her skirt will have six layers — a nod to the six singles U.S. Open titles she’s won at Flushing Meadows. A matching jacket and tote bag will also be around the superstar athlete.
CBS Sports
Serena Williams US Open live updates: The 23-time Grand Slam winner takes on Danka Kovinic in the first round
Serena Williams' likely final trip to the US Open begins with a first-round matchup against Danka Kovinic. With Williams presumably set to retire following the tournament, all eyes are on the legendary tennis pro each time she steps onto the court. Williams and Kovinic are set to begin play at...
Serena Williams' dog Chip at U.S. Open as tennis great mourns loss of another
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Tennis star Serena Williams' Yorkshire terrier, named Christopher "Chip" Rafael Nadal, is accompanying her to the U.S. Open in the wake of the death of another of her dogs, Lauerlei. Chip, named for Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal, has his own Instagram account with more than...
PETS・
RELATED PEOPLE
Two of blind ‘mystic’ Baba Vanga’s ‘prophecies’ for 2022 ‘have come true’ – here’s what else she predicted
TWO of blind "mystic" Baba Vanga's "prophecies" for 2022 have come true - here's what else she's predicted. The late clairvoyant from Bulgaria, whose vague predictions have gripped the world since her death in 1996, has left a spate of forecasts right through to 5079. But it's her visions for...
Woman, 21, who plummeted to 5st after being obsessed with online fitness videos and was 'told to just eat a few more pies' by GP beats anorexia to become Miss England contestant
A former anorexic whose weight plummeted to five stone after being obsessed with online fitness videos is now in the running to be crowned Miss England after beating the disease. Jess Hynes, 21, from Chester, suffered from anorexia for two years after becoming obsessed with the perfect body image she...
Man, 61, who has grown a tropical jungle in his back garden claims to have stored THOUSANDS of litres of rainwater to protect from drought - while millions of Brits face having to limit water use (and his neighbours haven't been so lucky!)
A green-fingered father who has spent more than a decade turning his garden into a tropical jungle has stored thousands of litres of rainwater to protect his exotic plants from England's looming drought - as millions of Britons face a hosepipe ban. Mike Clifford's 65ft-long garden behind his suburban bungalow...
'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust
A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lewis Hamilton mocked for turning up to Belgian Grand Prix wearing a ‘tea cosy’
Lewis Hamilton is known for having a keen eye for fashion, but his latest choice saw him come in for some criticism. The seven-time champion was set to compete at the Belgian Grand Prix yesterday (28 August) when he turned up in a, let's say, interesting outfit. He arrived at...
Look: Meet The Wife Of Golf Star Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy is putting on a show on Sunday afternoon. The PGA Tour star - who's made it very clear that he's committed to the PGA Tour while LIV Golf continues to pluck players - has taken the lead on Sunday. McIlroy is on fire with his putter. We could...
BBC
Rory McIlroy says facing LIV players at BMW PGA Championship will be 'hard to stomach'
Rory McIlroy says competing against LIV Golf players at the upcoming BMW PGA Championship will be "hard for me to stomach". On Sunday, McIlroy became the first player to win the FedEx Cup three times with victory in the Tour Championship. The Northern Irishman - one of the Saudi-backed LIV...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods ex coach HITS OUT at Rory McIlroy drop on 18 at Tour Championship
Tiger Woods' former golf coach Hank Haney has hit out at Rory McIlroy's drop by the grandstands on the 18th hole en route to becoming the first player to win the FedEx Cup three times. Haney has seemingly been firing shots at the PGA Tour on his Twitter feed for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
"Tennis Bad Boy" Nick Kyrgios Has a Pretty Ace Net Worth
The 2022 U.S. Open Tournament is upon us and Australian tennis champ Nick Kyrgios was spotted playing tourist with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi ahead of his first match in Queens, N.Y. In a photo of them standing on top of the Empire State Building in Manhattan, Costeen wrote “The big,” followed by an apple emoji.
Sports World Reacts To Serena Williams' Monday U.S. Open Performance
Serena Williams isn't finished just yet. On Monday night, Williams advanced past her first-round U.S. Open matchup. The 40-year-old superstar defeated Danka Kovinić in straight sets at Arthur Ashe Stadium. A packed house in New York was firmly in the corner of the 23-time Grand Slam champion, who recently...
BBC
US Open: Emma Raducanu targets clean slate after New York exit
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. British teenager Emma Raducanu says she is looking forward to starting with a "clean...
US Open: Serena Williams' last hurrah at home grand slam headlines fascinating two weeks of tennis
The curtain will soon come down on one of the greatest careers the world of sport has ever seen and Flushing Meadows, the home of the US Open, will provide a fitting stage for Serena Williams' final act.
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: WWE Discussing Roman Reigns Dropping the Unified World Titles
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will celebrate two years as champion on this week’s episode of SmackDown, but it’s possible that his reign as champion is drawing to a close soon. According to WrestleVotes, there have reportedly been discussions about Reigns losing either one or both of...
WWE・
Tennis-U.S. Open day one
NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times GMT):. Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios triumphed over doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3 6-4 7-6(4) in an all-Australian affair at Arthur Ashe Stadium, powering to victory in two hours.
Comments / 0