Columbus, OH

How a Columbus resident’s pleas to Better Call 4 helped repair a railroad

By Jennifer Bullock
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — When Better Call 4 met Carol Gallo in 2020, she was frustrated and fed up with the railroad tracks on Godown Road near Linworth Road in North Columbus.

“Tremendously, terrible, dangerous railroad tracks, that were in desperate need of repair,” said Gallo.

Riddled with loose tracks and uneven pavement that forced drivers to put on the brakes before crossing, Gallo said she called several agencies informing them of the railroad’s condition.

“I didn’t know where to begin, and I called city, state, went as far as the governor’s office … nothing,” Gallo said. “I think probably another year or so went by. I mean, who are you going to call? And Better Call 4 came up and I thought, ‘I’m going to call them.'”

Better Call 4 spoke with Gallo on Oct. 28, 2020, and our first installment of what came to be an ongoing saga aired on Nov. 27 of that year.

“I placed all my eggs in one basket with you. That was it. If you couldn’t do anything, and I was sure you could, I wasn’t going to go any further,” said Gallo.

In the weeks and months that followed, NBC4 has reached out periodically to CSX, the company in charge of maintaining the tracks, to see if and when complete repairs would be made. Fast-forward to the fall of 2021, CSX said some work took place, but Gallo said it wasn’t enough to make a difference for drivers.

On July 25 of this year, signs and barriers went up on Godown Road, alerting drivers of a week-long closure to complete construction work on the tracks.

Finally, 22 months after my first conversation with Gallo and several phone calls and emails to CSX later, the tracks and the roadways around them have been repaired. Drivers appear to be relieved, and so is Gallo.

“I can’t tell you how happy the residents out here are to have this railroad track finally addressed,” she said.

A CSX spokesperson said in an email that the repairs were part of the company’s routine infrastructure maintenance program.

“Maintenance crews replaced crossties and asphalt to provide a safe, smooth surface for drivers,” the CSX spokesperson said. “Railroad infrastructure maintenance is critical to minimizing service disruptions and preventing accidents and injuries. CSX invests heavily in infrastructure maintenance, upgrades and improvements to ensure the safe, reliable shipment of customer goods, and the safety of our employees and the communities where we operate.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

