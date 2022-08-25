ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

nbc24.com

Adopt Callie today at the Toledo Humane Society!

Alex Patterson from the Toledo Humane Society appeared on WGO with a lovable dog name Callie to be adopted! This pet with so many others can be adopted from Toledo Humane Society. For more adoption information on Callie shown today on the show along with many other pets CLICK HERE!
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Be a horse hero and support The Healing Barn

Saturday September 10th, The Healing Barn will be hosting very first upscale event at the beautiful Carranor Hunt & Polo Club in Perrysburg Ohio. Popular Toledo area band DC Taylor will be providing entertainment as guests enjoy wine tasting and specially selected grazing stations. Non-alcoholic beverages as well as a cash bar will also be available.
PERRYSBURG, OH
nbc24.com

KC And The Sunshine Band boogies in downtown Toledo

Toi Creel was on location this past Friday at the KC and The Sunshine Band concert which was a part of the Promedica Summer Concert Series. She had a chance to talk with several band goers who love the 'old skool' music of KC and The Sunshine Band!. On September...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Downtown summit addresses how Toledo women can help each other grow, achieve success

TOLEDO, Ohio — All women are different. And for women in Toledo, that difference was a source of empowerment during Tuesday's Women's Summit at the Glass City Center. "Everyone has their own story," motivational speaker Mckenna Reitz said. "We all have our own battles, our own journeys and when we can hear from one another and be our authentic selves, that is when our true selves come out."
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Toledo woman killed after large tree falls on her

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue crews responded to a home in the 4100 block of Beverly Drive in South Toledo around 6:25 Monday evening for a large tree that had fallen on a woman. When crews arrived, they found the unidentified woman pinned underneath the tree, where...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Shooting injures 3 at Recovery Room in South Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating an early Monday morning shooting outside the Recovery Room on Airport Highway. According to a police report, at 2:47 a.m. officers were dispatched to the parking lot there where two victims were suffering from gunshot wounds. A third victim had left and was later found in a vehicle at a nearby Circle K.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Monroe teen dies after touching live power line

MONROE, Mich. — A 14-year-old girl died after being electrocuted by a live power line that she thought was a stick. It happened at 7:41 Monday evening in the backyard of her home in the 1400 block of Peters Street. According to Monroe police, the teenager was walking with...
MONROE, MI
nbc24.com

Man charged with shooting woman in West Toledo during altercation

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police recently apprehended a man accused of being involved in a Monday evening shooting. According to a police report, officers were dispatched at 6:33 p.m. to the 4100 block of Douglas Road on a reported person shot. On scene they found 37-year-old Sarah Beroske suffering...
TOLEDO, OH

