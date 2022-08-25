Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the CountryTravel Maven
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
nbc24.com
Adopt Callie today at the Toledo Humane Society!
Alex Patterson from the Toledo Humane Society appeared on WGO with a lovable dog name Callie to be adopted! This pet with so many others can be adopted from Toledo Humane Society. For more adoption information on Callie shown today on the show along with many other pets CLICK HERE!
Be a horse hero and support The Healing Barn
Saturday September 10th, The Healing Barn will be hosting very first upscale event at the beautiful Carranor Hunt & Polo Club in Perrysburg Ohio. Popular Toledo area band DC Taylor will be providing entertainment as guests enjoy wine tasting and specially selected grazing stations. Non-alcoholic beverages as well as a cash bar will also be available.
St. Charles Hospital associates deliver collected school supplies to Coy Elementary
OREGON, Ohio — Monday afternoon, Mercy Health leaders made a special delivery to Coy Elementary School. St. Charles Hospital staff brought school supplies to assure that the classrooms were fully equipped and ready for the new school year. School supply purchases have been financially cumbersome this year with a...
Toledo area elected officials express support for Kaptur's Great Lakes Authority proposal
TOLEDO, Ohio — City Council members from Toledo, Maumee and Bowling Green joined Rep. Marcy Kaptur at a press conference Tuesday to talk about how the Great Lakes Authority proposal could help northwest Ohio. "Bowling Green is not right on Lake Erie, but it is in the Lake Erie...
KC And The Sunshine Band boogies in downtown Toledo
Toi Creel was on location this past Friday at the KC and The Sunshine Band concert which was a part of the Promedica Summer Concert Series. She had a chance to talk with several band goers who love the 'old skool' music of KC and The Sunshine Band!. On September...
Downtown summit addresses how Toledo women can help each other grow, achieve success
TOLEDO, Ohio — All women are different. And for women in Toledo, that difference was a source of empowerment during Tuesday's Women's Summit at the Glass City Center. "Everyone has their own story," motivational speaker Mckenna Reitz said. "We all have our own battles, our own journeys and when we can hear from one another and be our authentic selves, that is when our true selves come out."
Toledo woman killed after large tree falls on her
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue crews responded to a home in the 4100 block of Beverly Drive in South Toledo around 6:25 Monday evening for a large tree that had fallen on a woman. When crews arrived, they found the unidentified woman pinned underneath the tree, where...
Shooting injures 3 at Recovery Room in South Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating an early Monday morning shooting outside the Recovery Room on Airport Highway. According to a police report, at 2:47 a.m. officers were dispatched to the parking lot there where two victims were suffering from gunshot wounds. A third victim had left and was later found in a vehicle at a nearby Circle K.
Monroe teen dies after touching live power line
MONROE, Mich. — A 14-year-old girl died after being electrocuted by a live power line that she thought was a stick. It happened at 7:41 Monday evening in the backyard of her home in the 1400 block of Peters Street. According to Monroe police, the teenager was walking with...
Man charged with shooting woman in West Toledo during altercation
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police recently apprehended a man accused of being involved in a Monday evening shooting. According to a police report, officers were dispatched at 6:33 p.m. to the 4100 block of Douglas Road on a reported person shot. On scene they found 37-year-old Sarah Beroske suffering...
Oshae Jones case gets reset after prosecution requests more time to review evidence
TOLEDO, Ohio — Tuesday morning, Olympic boxer and bronze medalist Oshae Jones appeared in Toledo Municipal Court for a pretrial hearing regarding her alleged behavior in a July 31 incident. During the hearing, prosecution requested that the case be continued so more evidence could be reviewed, including video footage...
