Bridgewater football opens season Saturday with familiar foe
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team is preparing for its season opener Saturday afternoon. The Eagles are scheduled to visit Gettysburg for a 1 p.m. kickoff. The two teams have played each other in the season opener every year since 2014, with the lone exception coming during the 2021 spring (COVID) season when Bridgewater only played ODAC opponents.
H.S. Volleyball Scoreboard: Tuesday, August 30
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school volleyball highlights and scores from Tuesday, August 30.
Dukes eager to showcase program at FBS level
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is preparing to play on a national stage in 2022. The Dukes will make their FBS debut Saturday night when they host Middle Tennessee at Bridgeforth Stadium. “I feel the buzz out there a little bit as the game is approaching,”...
WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Announcement: Week 2 - Strasburg at Broadway
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The WHSV EndZone Game of the Week for week two will feature a non-district matchup between a pair of teams from the Shenandoah Valley. Broadway will host Strasburg Friday night for a 7 p.m. kickoff to headline week two of the high school football season. The...
JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, August 28
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Sunday, August 28.
Strasburg High School cancels game because of threat
Late Friday afternoon Shenandoah County Public Schools announced the cancellation of the Strasburg Ram’s first game of the season. Strasburg Rams were to open the football season against Skyline High School on Fri. Aug. 26. The cancellation stemmed from a social media comment threatening the safety of students and...
VDOT begins road work tonight 8/30 at state line
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced in an email that work on Interstate 81 will begin tonight Aug. 30. The work will be right at the Virginia State line going into West Virginia starting at 6 p.m. and lasting into tomorrow morning Aug. 31. Work will then resume Wed....
Event to focus on construction of Corridor H section between Parsons and Davis
Members of the public may weigh in on a key section of construction on Corridor H at an upcoming event. The West Virginia Division of Highways will have a public information workshop on Sept. 12 to focus on 10 miles of construction between Parsons and Davis. While much of Corridor...
What you need to make the perfect West Virginia charcuterie board
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As the “Dog Days” of summer have ended, people are already thinking about appetizer ideas for football tailgates, barbecues and holiday parties. If you really want to get into the Mountain State spirit this season, surprise your friends and family with a charcuterie board loaded with West Virginia foods! Below are […]
Tractor-trailer flipped on side in crash on Route 33
A tractor-trailer flipped on its side in a crash in Randolph County Monday afternoon, but the driver was not hurt.
SEE IT: Severe storm in Virginia sends 25 power poles crashing into street near school
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. — A severe storm with powerful winds tore through a portion of Frederick County, Virginia, on Tuesday afternoon, sending a string of power poles crashing into the street. Power crews from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) were on site and reported damage similar to what occurs during...
Pennsylvania truck driver summoned after crash closes I-81 in Augusta Co.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Both lanes of northbound Interstate 81 in Augusta County have reopened following the cleanup from a tractor trailer crash and hazardous-materials spill. On Tuesday afternoon, police issued a summons against the truck driver. The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Tuesday and required I-81 North...
Remains found in Bluemont, Virginia identified Friday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified skeletal remains Friday that were found Aug. 3. The remains were found over an embankment in an area on Feltner Road in Bluemont, Virginia. They were identified to be that of 30-year-old Shannon Lee Fox from Winchester. She...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster, McDowell, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Harrisonburg likely to delay preschool program
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg will likely have to push back the start of its preschool program due to staffing issues. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is looking to hire two teachers for the program. “It typically starts in mid-September and it runs from 9:30...
Artist opens exhibit ‘The Lost Garden’ at Bridgewater College
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, local photographic artist Mary Zompetti spoke at the opening reception of her exhibit The Lost Garden. Her work explores the concept of chance in the context of nature and the environment. Zompetti created this exhibit by using cameraless photography that involves exposing large-format film to intense weather conditions such as wind and snow.
99-bedroom orphanage up for auction in West Virginia
ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The former lodge for the Elkins Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF), which is 99 bedrooms and 19 bathrooms, is up for auction. Built in the middle of the Elkins Railroad boom, the 1910 mansion was used as a charitable home for orphans, widows and the elderly who were suffering from […]
Remains of Frederick County woman are positively identified
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announced by email that the remains of Shannon Lee Fox have been recovered. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identity of the skeletal remains found near Feltner Road in Bluemont in Clarke County. Fox was reported missing on March 1, 2022 after...
ShenGo bus system a huge success in first year
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - It’s been almost a year since the ShenGo bus system launched in Shenandoah County, and thus far the county’s first-ever public transit system has been a huge success. The system launched in October and had over 400 riders in its first month, ridership has...
