Petersburg, WV

WHSV

Bridgewater football opens season Saturday with familiar foe

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team is preparing for its season opener Saturday afternoon. The Eagles are scheduled to visit Gettysburg for a 1 p.m. kickoff. The two teams have played each other in the season opener every year since 2014, with the lone exception coming during the 2021 spring (COVID) season when Bridgewater only played ODAC opponents.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
WHSV

Dukes eager to showcase program at FBS level

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is preparing to play on a national stage in 2022. The Dukes will make their FBS debut Saturday night when they host Middle Tennessee at Bridgeforth Stadium. “I feel the buzz out there a little bit as the game is approaching,”...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Buffalo, WV
Evans, WV
Petersburg, WV
Moorefield, WV
Berkeley Springs, WV
Petersburg, WV
theriver953.com

Strasburg High School cancels game because of threat

Late Friday afternoon Shenandoah County Public Schools announced the cancellation of the Strasburg Ram’s first game of the season. Strasburg Rams were to open the football season against Skyline High School on Fri. Aug. 26. The cancellation stemmed from a social media comment threatening the safety of students and...
STRASBURG, VA
theriver953.com

VDOT begins road work tonight 8/30 at state line

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced in an email that work on Interstate 81 will begin tonight Aug. 30. The work will be right at the Virginia State line going into West Virginia starting at 6 p.m. and lasting into tomorrow morning Aug. 31. Work will then resume Wed....
VIRGINIA STATE
#American Football#Harrisonburg#Moorefield 10 7#East Hardy
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WHSV

Remains found in Bluemont, Virginia identified Friday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified skeletal remains Friday that were found Aug. 3. The remains were found over an embankment in an area on Feltner Road in Bluemont, Virginia. They were identified to be that of 30-year-old Shannon Lee Fox from Winchester. She...
BLUEMONT, VA
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster, McDowell, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WHSV

Harrisonburg likely to delay preschool program

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg will likely have to push back the start of its preschool program due to staffing issues. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is looking to hire two teachers for the program. “It typically starts in mid-September and it runs from 9:30...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Artist opens exhibit ‘The Lost Garden’ at Bridgewater College

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, local photographic artist Mary Zompetti spoke at the opening reception of her exhibit The Lost Garden. Her work explores the concept of chance in the context of nature and the environment. Zompetti created this exhibit by using cameraless photography that involves exposing large-format film to intense weather conditions such as wind and snow.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
DC News Now

99-bedroom orphanage up for auction in West Virginia

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The former lodge for the Elkins Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF), which is 99 bedrooms and 19 bathrooms, is up for auction. Built in the middle of the Elkins Railroad boom, the 1910 mansion was used as a charitable home for orphans, widows and the elderly who were suffering from […]
ELKINS, WV
theriver953.com

Remains of Frederick County woman are positively identified

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announced by email that the remains of Shannon Lee Fox have been recovered. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identity of the skeletal remains found near Feltner Road in Bluemont in Clarke County. Fox was reported missing on March 1, 2022 after...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
WHSV

ShenGo bus system a huge success in first year

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - It’s been almost a year since the ShenGo bus system launched in Shenandoah County, and thus far the county’s first-ever public transit system has been a huge success. The system launched in October and had over 400 riders in its first month, ridership has...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA

