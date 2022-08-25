ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

middlesboronews.com

Life expectancy for Kentuckians dropped in 2019-20

One of the most striking measures of the pandemic is the decline in life expectancy from 2019 to 2020, the year the novel coronavirus hit; it declined more in Kentucky than it did in most other states. Nationally, life expectancy declined from 77 years in 2019 to 77.8 in 2020,...
k105.com

Man who saved nine people in eastern Kentucky flooding honored by lawmakers

During a special called session of the Kentucky General Assembly, lawmakers honored an eastern Kentucky man for his heroic efforts saving nine people stranded by floodwaters during historical flooding. “A total of nine individuals did Nathan Day help save that night,” said Rep. John Blanton, who serves Knott, Magoffin and...
wevv.com

941 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths reported in western Kentucky counties

The Green River District Health Department released updated COVID-19 data on its seven western Kentucky counties Tuesday. In Tuesday's weekly report from GRDHD, there were 941 new positive cases of the virus and seven new COVID-19 deaths listed. Here's where GRDHD reported the new cases and deaths:. Daviess County: 397...
WOMI Owensboro

Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]

Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
hazard-herald.com

Counties with the oldest homes in Kentucky

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Kentucky using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WTVQ

EXCLUSIVE: RedLeaf Biologics new commercial facility up and running

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In November 2021, ABC 36 brought you an exclusive story about red sorghum. While sorghum is native to Kentucky, scientists here have discovered a unique way to grow what they call a new and more beneficial variety known as red sorghum. They’ve since commercialized with...
935wain.com

Gov. Beshear Makes Appointments To Kentucky Boards And Commissions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 26, 2022) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:. Gov. Beshear has appointed Nicholas Rapier as County Judge/Executive of Nelson County. Gov. Beshear has appointed Arthur Leach as Property Value Administrator for Ohio County. Gov. Beshear has appointed Kevin...
msn.com

The Most Affordable Kentucky Road Trip Takes You To 5 Stunning Sites For Under $100

Here at OnlyInYourState, we’re all about having adventures – big and small. And while there are certainly many bucket-list-worthy trips that require a bit of planning and saving to accomplish, we firmly believe that travel shouldn’t break the bank. Luckily for us here in the Bluegrass, it doesn’t have to! We designed the following affordable Kentucky road trip to prove just that.
953wiki.com

Supporters celebrate passage of bill which bans transgender participation in girls’ sports

This bill was orginally vetoed by Ky Gov Andy Beshear. (Photo Courtesy of Kentucky Today Lawrence Smith) Story Courtesy of our friends at Kentucky Today -FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) --- Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear.
Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting

Franklin County judge rules state revenue department improperly collected medical debt for the University of Kentucky

Judge Thomas Wingate wrote that “the Department of Revenue improperly collected debts of UK HealthCare using impermissible means to collect unliquidated sums.” The post Franklin County judge rules state revenue department improperly collected medical debt for the University of Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Attorney Paul Hill questions why KSP report on Gary Bressler’s death is given to troopers but not family

Not only do the wheels of justice grind slowly, but when a state law enforcement agency is itself in charge of investigating itself, do they grind at all?. This week is the 10th month anniversary of the death of Gary Bressler, 48, shot down in the driveway of his own home in rural Grant County on the early morning of Nov. 3, 2021. He was unemployed, suffering from depression, dealing with mental health issues — and apparently expendable.
GRANT COUNTY, KY
KISS 106

These Invasive Species in Kentucky Are Bad News and Here’s Why [VIDEOS]

The various versions of natural resources departments across the nation could, I guess, be considered conquerors. Well, they certainly go to great LENGTHS to conquer. And I call them that because of the many non-native or invasive species of animals or plant life that deal a blow to ecosystems across the country. I mean, that's what you do to invaders...you CONQUER them.
westkentuckystar.com

Carroll: General Assembly takes swift action to support fellow Kentuckians

Kentucky officials, residents and many from outside our state's borders turned their full attention to the desperate needs of our fellow Kentuckians when historic flooding ravaged eastern Kentucky in July. Millions of donations poured in to aid in rescue and recovery efforts. Volunteers from far and wide traveled to the...
WHAS 11

Kentucky State Police win 2022's 'Best Looking Cruiser'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police has achieved top honors. The agency thanked the Commonwealth for helping them win 2022’s Best Looking Cruiser contest. KSP said they received 65,169 votes during the contest hosted by the American Association of State Troopers. Overall, KSP said, there were 509,153 votes...
