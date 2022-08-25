Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
Louisville cancer patient becomes 1st in Kentucky to receive new type of brain cancer radiation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Treating an aggressive brain tumor that reoccurs is an enormous challenge, but a neurosurgery team at UofL Health recently used a new approach to treat a patient who is now making a promising recovery. Tom Shober, who lives in Louisville with his wife of 33 years,...
middlesboronews.com
Life expectancy for Kentuckians dropped in 2019-20
One of the most striking measures of the pandemic is the decline in life expectancy from 2019 to 2020, the year the novel coronavirus hit; it declined more in Kentucky than it did in most other states. Nationally, life expectancy declined from 77 years in 2019 to 77.8 in 2020,...
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife looking for new conservation officers
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is on the hunt for new conservation officers.
spectrumnews1.com
Voter Viewpoints: Economy, abortion key issues for one Kentucky farmer
BLOOMFIELD, Ky. — Leading up to election day, Spectrum News 1 is meeting with voters to hear about the issues they’ll be focused on when they cast a ballot. Spectrum News 1 is meeting with voters to get their perspectives on the issues ahead of the election. Nathan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
k105.com
Man who saved nine people in eastern Kentucky flooding honored by lawmakers
During a special called session of the Kentucky General Assembly, lawmakers honored an eastern Kentucky man for his heroic efforts saving nine people stranded by floodwaters during historical flooding. “A total of nine individuals did Nathan Day help save that night,” said Rep. John Blanton, who serves Knott, Magoffin and...
wevv.com
941 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths reported in western Kentucky counties
The Green River District Health Department released updated COVID-19 data on its seven western Kentucky counties Tuesday. In Tuesday's weekly report from GRDHD, there were 941 new positive cases of the virus and seven new COVID-19 deaths listed. Here's where GRDHD reported the new cases and deaths:. Daviess County: 397...
Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]
Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
Watch Adorable Kentucky Toddler Ask For Late Night Tacos
We all know how it is to get hungry around bedtime and crave Mexican food. Why do you think Taco Bell is open until 2 or 3 am? We all know why, but that's not always the case. Sometimes, we just want it, no matter what time of day. When...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hazard-herald.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Kentucky using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WTVQ
EXCLUSIVE: RedLeaf Biologics new commercial facility up and running
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In November 2021, ABC 36 brought you an exclusive story about red sorghum. While sorghum is native to Kentucky, scientists here have discovered a unique way to grow what they call a new and more beneficial variety known as red sorghum. They’ve since commercialized with...
935wain.com
Gov. Beshear Makes Appointments To Kentucky Boards And Commissions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 26, 2022) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:. Gov. Beshear has appointed Nicholas Rapier as County Judge/Executive of Nelson County. Gov. Beshear has appointed Arthur Leach as Property Value Administrator for Ohio County. Gov. Beshear has appointed Kevin...
msn.com
The Most Affordable Kentucky Road Trip Takes You To 5 Stunning Sites For Under $100
Here at OnlyInYourState, we’re all about having adventures – big and small. And while there are certainly many bucket-list-worthy trips that require a bit of planning and saving to accomplish, we firmly believe that travel shouldn’t break the bank. Luckily for us here in the Bluegrass, it doesn’t have to! We designed the following affordable Kentucky road trip to prove just that.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mother Of Missing Kentucky Woman Crystal Rogers Says ‘Justice Is Coming:'
Sherry Ballard says they're waiting on prosecutors to get "on board" a year after investigators found multiple items of interest in a development where prime suspect Brooks Houck built several homes. The mother of missing Kentucky woman Crystal Rogers believes the FBI is nearing the end of their investigation. It’s...
953wiki.com
Supporters celebrate passage of bill which bans transgender participation in girls’ sports
This bill was orginally vetoed by Ky Gov Andy Beshear. (Photo Courtesy of Kentucky Today Lawrence Smith) Story Courtesy of our friends at Kentucky Today -FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) --- Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear.
Franklin County judge rules state revenue department improperly collected medical debt for the University of Kentucky
Judge Thomas Wingate wrote that “the Department of Revenue improperly collected debts of UK HealthCare using impermissible means to collect unliquidated sums.” The post Franklin County judge rules state revenue department improperly collected medical debt for the University of Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
Attorney Paul Hill questions why KSP report on Gary Bressler’s death is given to troopers but not family
Not only do the wheels of justice grind slowly, but when a state law enforcement agency is itself in charge of investigating itself, do they grind at all?. This week is the 10th month anniversary of the death of Gary Bressler, 48, shot down in the driveway of his own home in rural Grant County on the early morning of Nov. 3, 2021. He was unemployed, suffering from depression, dealing with mental health issues — and apparently expendable.
See Inside the Astounding 510-Foot Long Ark Experience in Kentucky
Although the state of Kentucky may be known for its fried chicken, bourbon, Bluegrass music, and horse racing, it is also the home of the largest timber-frame wood structure in the world. Go ahead and add that one to your trivia night repertoire!. Did Someone Say, "Road Trip?" This 510-feet...
These Invasive Species in Kentucky Are Bad News and Here’s Why [VIDEOS]
The various versions of natural resources departments across the nation could, I guess, be considered conquerors. Well, they certainly go to great LENGTHS to conquer. And I call them that because of the many non-native or invasive species of animals or plant life that deal a blow to ecosystems across the country. I mean, that's what you do to invaders...you CONQUER them.
westkentuckystar.com
Carroll: General Assembly takes swift action to support fellow Kentuckians
Kentucky officials, residents and many from outside our state's borders turned their full attention to the desperate needs of our fellow Kentuckians when historic flooding ravaged eastern Kentucky in July. Millions of donations poured in to aid in rescue and recovery efforts. Volunteers from far and wide traveled to the...
WHAS 11
Kentucky State Police win 2022's 'Best Looking Cruiser'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police has achieved top honors. The agency thanked the Commonwealth for helping them win 2022’s Best Looking Cruiser contest. KSP said they received 65,169 votes during the contest hosted by the American Association of State Troopers. Overall, KSP said, there were 509,153 votes...
Comments / 0