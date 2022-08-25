Let The People Grow Their Own Weed! Study Finds Lung Injuries Tied To Contaminated Vapes Less Common Where Homegrown Marijuana Is Allowed

Booster shots for Omicron variants of the novel coronavirus could officially be made available in the U.S. just after Labor Day, Politico reported on Monday. What Happened: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will likely authorize the booster shots of Pfizer, Inc. PFE/BioNTech SE BNTX and Moderna, Inc. MRNA as early as Wednesday, the report said, citing people with the knowledge of the matter.

