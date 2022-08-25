Let The People Grow Their Own Weed! Study Finds Lung Injuries Tied To Contaminated Vapes Less Common Where Homegrown Marijuana Is Allowed

Read full article on original website
Related
Weed Behind The Wheel: CBD-Rich Cannabis Has 'No Significant Impact' On Driving, Says Forensic Study
A new study found “no significant impact” on driving ability after smoking CBD-rich marijuana and no effects on vital signs, even though all study participants had exceeded the legal limit for THC in their blood, first reported Marijuana Moment. In Switzerland, 33 participants were each given a joint...
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
Bayer's Kidney Disease Drug Disappoints On Cutting Cardiovascular Death
Bayer AG BAYRY reported disappointing results from its approved med Kerendia (finerenone) didn’t reach significance on all-cause mortality in a pooled analysis of two Phase 3 trials of the drug. Last July, the FDA approved the drug to slow chronic kidney disease progression in patients with CKD associated with...
Longeveron Shares Ascend As FDA Grants Fast Track Status To Congenital Heart Disease Candidate
Longeveron LGVN received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its lead drug Lomecel-B for the treatment of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS). Lomecel-B is being evaluated in ELPIS II, Phase 2a clinical trial intended to evaluate the safety and efficacy of intramyocardial (directly into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna Set To Get FDA Nod For Omicron Booster Shots As Early As Wednesday: Report
Booster shots for Omicron variants of the novel coronavirus could officially be made available in the U.S. just after Labor Day, Politico reported on Monday. What Happened: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will likely authorize the booster shots of Pfizer, Inc. PFE/BioNTech SE BNTX and Moderna, Inc. MRNA as early as Wednesday, the report said, citing people with the knowledge of the matter.
Cybin Announces First Dosing In Human Trial With Proprietary Psychedelic Drug For Depression
Cybin Inc. CYBN CYBN, a biopharmaceutical company focused on psychedelics for mental health, announced Tuesday that the first two participants have been dosed in its Phase 1/2a trial evaluating CYB003 for the treatment of the major depressive disorder (MDD). CYB003 is designed to potentially address the challenges and limitations of oral psilocybin.
Benzinga
Irwin Natural THC Products To Hit The Shelves Of Thousand Michigan's Cannabis Dispensaries
Irwin Naturals Inc. IWINF IWIN (FRA:97X) entered into a licensing agreement with 42 Degrees Processing LLC, through its subsidiary Irwin Naturals Cannabis, Inc., to produce and distribute Irwin Naturals THC products in Michigan. Klee Irwin, CEO of Irwin Naturals stated, “Michigan is a significant step in what is becoming a...
BioCryst Secures FDA Orphan Drug Status For Rare Connective Tissue Disease Candidate
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation for BioCryst’s (NASDAQ: BCRX) lead asset BCX9250 for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP). BCX9250 evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy subjects, the drug candidate was safe and well tolerated at all doses...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Aquestive Gets FDA Tentative Approval For Libervant In Seizure Clusters Management
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has granted tentative approval for Aquestive Therapeutics’ AQST lead asset Libervant (diazepam) Buccal Film for the acute treatment of intermittent, stereotypic episodes of frequent seizure activity that are distinct from a patient's usual seizure pattern in patients with epilepsy 12 years of age and older.
EXCLUSIVE: Longeveron's Lomecel-B Product Gets US FDA Fast Track Designation For Treatment Of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome in Infants
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN) Lomecel-B for the treatment of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS). HLHS is a rare and life-threatening congenital heart defect affecting approximately 1,000 infants per year. Lomecel-B is an investigational allogeneic, bone marrow-derived medicinal...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
74K+
Followers
162K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0