Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
How healthcare marketers can take a 'privacy-first' approach
Healthcare marketing leaders can create lifelong customers by understanding, trusting and making business decisions based on data. But, those leaders must also evaluate how to ensure data is protected while trying to implement platforms, new campaigns and capabilities that enable more personalization and increased engagement for patients. Most recently, Novant...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 recent hospital and health system partnerships with Big Tech
Big Tech companies including Amazon, Google and Microsoft been making headway in the healthcare industry through partnerships with hospitals and health systems. Here are five recent collaborations reported by Becker's:. 1. Healthcare organizations are choosing Microsoft for the cloud because of its stability, its advancement in recent years and their...
beckershospitalreview.com
The lesser discussed phenomenon of 'quiet firing'
While the trend of "quiet quitting" has recently gained traction on social media, there is also the lesser talked about "quiet firing," a workplace trend in which managers are tacitly pushing employees to leave their jobs, Fortune reported Aug. 30. The trend of quiet quitting encourages workers to reduce their...
Comments / 0