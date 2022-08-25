Read full article on original website
Patients' trust in physicians may affect pain level, study finds
A new study suggests patients experience more pain and pain-related brain activity when they perceive their physicians as less trustworthy. Researchers from the University of Miami published their findings Aug. 24 in Cerebral Cortex. They conducted medical simulations where participants underwent a series of painful procedures with different virtual physicians who appeared more or less trustworthy. Researchers measured participants' brain activity during the medical simulations using functional MRI.
40% of teenagers struggle to identify real/fake healthcare messages online, study says
Adolescents are notably active online and have easy access to healthcare information. However, according to a recent study, nearly 41 percent of young adults cannot discern between real and fake healthcare messages online, according to an Aug. 29 analysis published in Frontiers Psychology. The survey included 300 participants who completed...
C. diff rates fell during COVID-19, study finds
The prevalence of Clostridioides difficile infections decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic, but inpatient mortality and treatment costs went up, a study published Aug. 25 in Open Forum Infectious Diseases found. Researchers used the Premier Healthcare Database to compare Clostridioides difficile prevalence and inpatient outcomes in the pre-COVID-19 period, April 2019...
Largest study to date finds no link between statins and muscle aches: 5 notes
A recent study of 123,940 patients found no link between statin therapy and muscle pain or weakness. International researchers conducted a multiyear, randomized, double-blind study of statin therapy to determine if it caused muscle pain or weakness. The research, published Aug. 29 in The Lancet, also found the following:. During...
AI can improve heart attack treatment for women: study
Researchers from Switzerland and the United Kingdom used artificial intelligence to analyze data from 420,781 patients across Europe to identify risk of heart attack in women to improve patient care. The study, published in The Lancet, used algorithms based on a large data set to predict the prognosis of individual...
Pediatric cardiologists find possible cause for racial disparity in infant heart disease
Pediatric cardiologists found that the mother's health during pregnancy can partially explain the racial differences in outcomes of congenital heart disease in infants, Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina said Aug. 26. The study, published in the Journal of Pediatrics, evaluated records of over 8,000 infants and their mothers from...
Social threats to older adults' healthcare: 7 things to know
Economic instability, loneliness and food insecurity are the top social barriers affecting older adults' access to care, according to a study from Alignment Healthcare, an insurtech carrier of Medicare Advantage plans. The study was conducted by research firm Toluna and sponsored by the insurtech company, according to an Aug. 29...
American Academy of Pediatrics issues patient abuse prevention guidelines
The American Academy of Pediatrics issued nine new recommendations on Aug. 29 for preventing patient abuse at the hands of clinicians. The recommendations, composed by the organization's council on child abuse and neglect, affirmed that it is the responsibility of pediatricians to protect their patients. Researchers cited recent cases of child sexual abuse, including that of Larry Nassar, while also debunking myths surrounding instances.
What does 'quiet quitting' look like at hospitals?
The trend of "quiet quitting" has recently gained traction on social media, referring to a phenomenon in which workers to reduce their enthusiasm at work and stick to the minimum expectations of their role. Some professionals, including Generation Z workers, have embraced the concept as an increased form of work-life balance, and others see it as a lesser-version of actually quitting. Regardless of how an individual interprets the idea, the concept is not new among the U.S. workforce or in healthcare, according to Jeremy Sadlier, executive director of the American Society for Healthcare Human Resources Administration.
