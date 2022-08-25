Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Frisco ranked as third richest city in the U.SAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Prosper ISD School Board Hears from Angry Parents After Bus Driver Accused of Sexually Assaulting Two Female StudentsLarry LeaseProsper, TX
Carroll ISD Rejects New In God We Trust Signs Written in ArabicLarry LeaseSouthlake, TX
Frisco Water Park is throwing a swim party for dogs that want to have funT. WareFrisco, TX
Grapevine Students Hold Walkout Protesting Alleged Transphobic PoliciesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Related
Officers seize a shipment of baby wipes that turned out to be $11.8 million worth of cocaine
A shipment of baby wipes at the US-Mexico border turned out to be something quite different: $11.8 million worth of cocaine.
Nebraska death row inmate who killed talkative cellmate dies
TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska death row inmate who strangled his cellmate after complaining he talked too much died Monday at the state prison in Tecumseh. Officials said they have not determined how Patrick Schroeder, 45, died. Schroeder died about four years after he was sentenced to death for the strangulation death of his prison cellmate, Terry Berry. Schroeder admitted to killing Berry in 2017, saying his cellmate was too talkative. After Berry’s death, the state paid his family $479,000 to settle a lawsuit that alleged the state was responsible for Berry’s death because they put in him a cell with Schroeder, who had been convicted of murder in the 2006 killing of a 75-year-old farmer from Pawnee City.
Death row inmate has shocking last words for state governor
A death row inmate in Oklahoma surprised onlookers Thursday when he used his last moments on Earth to forgive the state's governor for not granting him clemency.
beckershospitalreview.com
Physician's viral tweet highlights post-Roe battle over arthritis drug
CVS' policy on prescriptions that can induce an abortion is facing backlash after a Texas physican's tweet went viral Aug. 27, accusing the retail pharmacy of refusing to fill a woman's prescription two days before her surgery. "My 55 yo friend who is having postmenopausal bleeding just called me from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beckershospitalreview.com
Violating EMTALA, state abortion bans: What's at stake for physicians, hospitals
HHS aimed to add some clarity to the nation's shifting abortion landscape in July when it issued guidance to hospitals underscoring that abortion is covered under a 36-year-old federal law requiring Medicare hospitals to provide all patients appropriate emergency care. The law has since become the center of legal disputes over abortion in Idaho and Texas.
beckershospitalreview.com
Texas health officials investigate US' 1st possible monkeypox death: 4 updates
Health officials in Harris County, Texas, said a resident with various severe illnesses who was also presumed to be positive for monkeypox died Aug. 28 at a local hospital. The official cause of death is unknown, and an autopsy report is expected in a few weeks, according to health officials. The Harris County health department said it is working with the CDC and state health department to determine whether monkeypox may have played a role in the person's death. It's unclear what other "various severe illnesses" the person had.
beckershospitalreview.com
Ascension to pay $19.7M to settle wage suit
St. Louis-based Ascension Health and one of its hospitals in Florida have agreed to pay $19.7 million to thousands of workers to end wage disputes tied to a ransomware attack against Ultimate Kronos Group, a human resources and management company, that hindered the ability of several health systems to process payrolls, according to Law360.
beckershospitalreview.com
Individuals affected by vendor ransomware attack reaches 2.7M
The number of people affected by a ransomware attack on printing and mailing vendor OneTouchPoint has reached 2.7 million, according to an updated breach report. The report, filed to the Maine attorney general's office Aug. 26, indicates individuals were affected by an "external system breach hacking" incident detected July 15.
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
15 hospitals with highest coding rates for social-determinants-of-health diagnoses
In 2021, 14 percent of Omaha, Neb.-based Methodist Hospital's inpatient claims contained a social determinant of health diagnosis code, the highest percentage in the U.S, according to a study conducted by data analytics company Hospital Pricing Specialists. Hospital Pricing Specialists reviewed 8.4 million inpatient claims made in 2021 at 5,757...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hackers exfiltrate patient files at Baton Rouge General
Baton Rouge, La.-based General Health System, which operates Baton Rouge General Medical Center, has confirmed that unauthorized individuals gained access to its network and exfiltrated files containing patient data. On June 28, General Health System noticed unusual activity on its systems, according to a breach of notice posted on Baton...
Comments / 0