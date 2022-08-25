ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

mybasin.com

KCFD #1 Responds to Fire on Main Street

Klamath County Fire District 1 responded to a fire yesterday afternoon around 3pm in Klamath Falls at the Travelodge Motel on Main Street, where there were reports of smoke coming out of the laundry room. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the laundry room and the fire was...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire past 10,000 burned acres, homes get fire crews' attention

MERLIN, Ore. -- Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command says today the wildfire is larger than 10,000 burned acres now. Its daily report shows the fatal fire's size at 10,709 acres burned in northern Josephine County. Today's fire update released as the funeral for wildland firefighter Logan Taylor was underway in Medford. The 25-year-old Talent man died August 18th when a tree hit him while fighting the Rum Creek Fire.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Person found deceased in Ashland near Granite Street stairs

ASHLAND — On August 27, law enforcement in Ashland were notified that a deceased person was discovered near the corner of Granite Street and High Street. The Ashland Police Department said the person was found in a grassy area near a set of stairs leading from Granite Street down to Calle Gaunajuato Park.
ASHLAND, OR
kptv.com

Pedestrian dies on Highway 42 in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was killed Monday night on Highway 42 near milepost 75 after she was hit by a car, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers were called to the scene after an eastbound Ford Escape hit a pedestrian, 59-year-old Laura Pennington, who was in the lane. Emergency personnel pronounced Pennington dead at the scene.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Rum Creek fire burning 12,916 acres with 1% containment

MERLIN — Update 8/31/22 1:12 a.m.: Rum Creek Fire is now 12,916 acres with 1% containment. Firefighters are working 24 hours a day to halt the spread of the Rum Creek Fire, taking advantage of cooler, more humid overnight conditions that allow more aggressive suppression tactics. Four additional structural...
MERLIN, OR
KTVL

Water line bursts in City of Yreka

YREKA, Calif. — Early this morning a water line broke causing the city to shut off water along Mill and Fairlane Roads. Crews are working to evaluate and repair the damaged line. The city asks drivers to slow down while traveling along Oberlin Road during the repairs. As of...
YREKA, CA
KDRV

Ashland police have a body and are looking for information

ASHLAND, Ore. -- The Ashland Police Department is looking for information today related to a weekend death discovery. It says that around 9:15am Saturday Ashland Police Department (APD) officers responding to a report of a dead person near the corner of Granite Street and High Street confirmed a corpse there.
ASHLAND, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

Death Investigation in Ashland

On August 27, 2022 at approximately 9:15 a.m. officers with the Ashland Police Department were called to a report of a deceased person near the corner of Granite Street and High Street. Officers from APD, as well as detectives and a deputy medical examiner responded to investigate. The decedent appeared...
ASHLAND, OR
krcrtv.com

60-year-old Oregon man killed in crash on I-5 in Mount Shasta

MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. — An Oregon man was killed in a single car crash on Interstate 5 in Siskiyou County Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say the 60-year-old from Klamath Falls crashed into the center divide around 3 p.m. on I-5, near Lake Street in Mount Shasta.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kezi.com

Days Creek man found seriously injured seven hours after truck rolls down embankment

DAYS CREEK, Ore. -- A Days Creek man is seriously injured after the truck he was driving rolled 150 feet down an embankment, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Steven Kremer, 57, of Days Creek was trapped in his pickup truck for more than seven hours from Friday night into Saturday morning before a neighbor heard him yelling for help.
DAYS CREEK, OR
KTVL

Escaped horse leads to single vehicle crash in Roseburg

Douglas County, Ore. — A horse escaped its pasture and ran into the path of an oncoming vehicle in Douglas County, causing a non-injury crash Saturday afternoon. On August 27 at 2:20 p.m., 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of a vehicle vs. horse accident in the 6800-block of Lookingglass Road.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 140W Fatal, Klamath Co., Aug. 29

On August 26, 2022 at approximately 8:11 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140W near milepost 58. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver Pontiac Grand Am, operated by Justin Vanscoyk (35) of Klamath Falls, crossed over the westbound lane of travel and exited the roadway, into Klamath Lake. The vehicle came to rest on its top and was submerged. Vanscoyk sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 140W was closed for approximately 1 hour while the scene was investigated. OSP was assisted by Klamath County Fire District 4 and ODOT.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR

