KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire "highest priority in the area" for fire response
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- An appreciative crowd heard firefighters and law enforcement tonight explain their efforts to handle the demands of the Rum Creek Fire. They were part of a community meeting regarding the Rum Creek Fire. The chiefs in charge of firefighting assigned sections of the fire explained their...
mybasin.com
KCFD #1 Responds to Fire on Main Street
Klamath County Fire District 1 responded to a fire yesterday afternoon around 3pm in Klamath Falls at the Travelodge Motel on Main Street, where there were reports of smoke coming out of the laundry room. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the laundry room and the fire was...
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire past 10,000 burned acres, homes get fire crews' attention
MERLIN, Ore. -- Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command says today the wildfire is larger than 10,000 burned acres now. Its daily report shows the fatal fire's size at 10,709 acres burned in northern Josephine County. Today's fire update released as the funeral for wildland firefighter Logan Taylor was underway in Medford. The 25-year-old Talent man died August 18th when a tree hit him while fighting the Rum Creek Fire.
KTVL
Person found deceased in Ashland near Granite Street stairs
ASHLAND — On August 27, law enforcement in Ashland were notified that a deceased person was discovered near the corner of Granite Street and High Street. The Ashland Police Department said the person was found in a grassy area near a set of stairs leading from Granite Street down to Calle Gaunajuato Park.
clayconews.com
FATAL VEHICLE VERSUS PEDESTRIAN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 42 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, August 29, 2022 at approximately 9:37 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 42 near milepost 75. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound Ford Escape, operated by Maranatha Singleton...
kptv.com
Pedestrian dies on Highway 42 in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was killed Monday night on Highway 42 near milepost 75 after she was hit by a car, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers were called to the scene after an eastbound Ford Escape hit a pedestrian, 59-year-old Laura Pennington, who was in the lane. Emergency personnel pronounced Pennington dead at the scene.
KTVZ
Rum Creek Fire threatens over 7,000 structures in SW Oregon; task force from 6 C. Oregon fire depts. joins fight
GALICE, Ore. (AP) — The Rum Creek Fire in remote southwest Oregon has burned nearly 12,000 acres, or nearly 19 square miles, is threatening thousands of homes and is only about 1% contained. More than 1,300 firefighters are on scene, including a Central Oregon task force of 15 from six agencies.
KTVL
Rum Creek fire burning 12,916 acres with 1% containment
MERLIN — Update 8/31/22 1:12 a.m.: Rum Creek Fire is now 12,916 acres with 1% containment. Firefighters are working 24 hours a day to halt the spread of the Rum Creek Fire, taking advantage of cooler, more humid overnight conditions that allow more aggressive suppression tactics. Four additional structural...
KTVL
Water line bursts in City of Yreka
YREKA, Calif. — Early this morning a water line broke causing the city to shut off water along Mill and Fairlane Roads. Crews are working to evaluate and repair the damaged line. The city asks drivers to slow down while traveling along Oberlin Road during the repairs. As of...
KDRV
Ashland police have a body and are looking for information
ASHLAND, Ore. -- The Ashland Police Department is looking for information today related to a weekend death discovery. It says that around 9:15am Saturday Ashland Police Department (APD) officers responding to a report of a dead person near the corner of Granite Street and High Street confirmed a corpse there.
Rum Creek fire on Rogue River grows to 11,700 acres
The Rum Creek fire, burning on the Rogue River northwest of Grants Pass, grew to 11,700 acres Monday and Tuesday morning and the fire could gain strength with higher temperatures expected in the next two days. The fire is firmly established on both sides of the river north of Galice,...
ijpr.org
Wed 9 AM | A check-in on rebuilding after the Almeda Drive fire, as the anniversary approaches
Maybe we'd prefer not talking about the destructive fires of September 2020. But it's not like we have a choice; not only do our communities still bear the scars of Almeda Drive and the other fires, but we're still rebuilding from them. AND the anniversary is approaching, on September 8th.
theashlandchronicle.com
Death Investigation in Ashland
On August 27, 2022 at approximately 9:15 a.m. officers with the Ashland Police Department were called to a report of a deceased person near the corner of Granite Street and High Street. Officers from APD, as well as detectives and a deputy medical examiner responded to investigate. The decedent appeared...
krcrtv.com
60-year-old Oregon man killed in crash on I-5 in Mount Shasta
MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. — An Oregon man was killed in a single car crash on Interstate 5 in Siskiyou County Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say the 60-year-old from Klamath Falls crashed into the center divide around 3 p.m. on I-5, near Lake Street in Mount Shasta.
opb.org
Rum Creek Fire threatens more than 7,000 structures in Josephine County
The Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County has grown to nearly 12,000 acres and is only about 1% contained. Officials say the fire has destroyed one home and two structures. As of Tuesday morning, it was threatening 5,035 homes and more than 2,600 other structures, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.
kezi.com
Days Creek man found seriously injured seven hours after truck rolls down embankment
DAYS CREEK, Ore. -- A Days Creek man is seriously injured after the truck he was driving rolled 150 feet down an embankment, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Steven Kremer, 57, of Days Creek was trapped in his pickup truck for more than seven hours from Friday night into Saturday morning before a neighbor heard him yelling for help.
KTVL
Escaped horse leads to single vehicle crash in Roseburg
Douglas County, Ore. — A horse escaped its pasture and ran into the path of an oncoming vehicle in Douglas County, causing a non-injury crash Saturday afternoon. On August 27 at 2:20 p.m., 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of a vehicle vs. horse accident in the 6800-block of Lookingglass Road.
KTVL
100 unlicensed cannabis plants seized and destroyed in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — On Aug. 29, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) with the assistance of Josephine County Code Enforcement, executed a search warrant in the 17,000 block of Redwood Highway in Josephine County regarding an illegal cannabis grow site. During the execution of the warrant approximately 100 growing...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 140W Fatal, Klamath Co., Aug. 29
On August 26, 2022 at approximately 8:11 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140W near milepost 58. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver Pontiac Grand Am, operated by Justin Vanscoyk (35) of Klamath Falls, crossed over the westbound lane of travel and exited the roadway, into Klamath Lake. The vehicle came to rest on its top and was submerged. Vanscoyk sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 140W was closed for approximately 1 hour while the scene was investigated. OSP was assisted by Klamath County Fire District 4 and ODOT.
KDRV
FireWatch: expanded, updated Rum Creek Fire evacuation orders reach I-5
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is expanding its list of evacuation orders for the Rum Creek Fire in the Rand and Galice area. A Level 1 "Be Ready" evacuation notice reaches Interstate 5, shown on this map as of 11pm pacific time Sunday, August 28, 2022, including Hugo and the Grants Pass airport area.
