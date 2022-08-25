ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.1 The Eagle

Question- Is Dumpster Diving Illegal In New York State?

Do you ever get sucked into dumpster diving videos on YouTube? Would you ever do it? Actually, is it legal for you to dumpster dive in New York State?. According to Wikipedia, the definition of "Dumpster Diving" is the act of salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, and construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners but deemed useful to the picker. So in simple terms, picking through the trash in a dumpster or big for treasure.
POLITICS
96.1 The Eagle

How Is New York State Not Higher Ranked For This Classic Dish?

It's no secret, we love to eat in Central and Upstate New York. However, New York isn't eating as many of these summer classics as you think. We love our hamburgers here in New York......or do we? American's eat around 20 billion burgers a year. However, New York State isn't really adding to that number a ton believe it or not.
RESTAURANTS
96.1 The Eagle

Like It Slimy? Huge Reptile Show Slithering Into Upstate New York

If prefer animals with scales and gills over fur and feathers, this upcoming Rochester reptile show should be snake-tacular!. REXPO is the Nation's Largest single day reptile and amphibian convention. Completely dedicated to the Reptile and Amphibian hobby, REXPO is filled with everything you need for your beloved pet. You will find supplies, enclosures of both glass and PVC, husbandry products, substrate of all types, rack systems and much more.
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Beautiful Upstate NY Inn Is One of 5 Best Waterfront Hotels In US

One of our great Adirondack inns is getting national recognition as a prime waterfront destination. For outsiders who have never been here, "waterfront" may be the last thing folks think of when they think of Upstate New York. But for those who know the area and those of us who live here, we know the stunning truth: our beautiful lakes are home to some of the finest waterfront destinations on the planet.
LAKE PLACID, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Who Has The Best Beer Pouring Skills In Upstate New York?

Do you consider yourself a champion when it comes to beer pouring? Put that to the test at the inaugural "Best Guinness Pour in Central New York" Contest. Let's be honest for a moment. For those who pour pints, being able to pour a perfect pint of Guinness is a point of pride. You can't earn such an amazing title without all of the skill in the world.
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

You May Be Right- Billy Joel Tribute Show Returning To Upstate New York

If you love the sound of Billy Joel, you won't have to travel to far from Central New York to enjoy it. A Billy Joel tribute show is returning to Upstate New York. The sounds of Billy Joel come to life at the Stanley Theatre in Utica on Friday November 4th at 7PM. Rick Zuccaro, aka Ricki Zee, will bring the hits of Billy Joel to life with his all-star band complete with piano, drums, guitar, bass, harmonica, trumpet and saxophone.
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

One of the Weirdest Ice Cream Flavors in America is Made In New York

Maybe you're one of those people who truly enjoys weird food combos. Have you heard that one of the weirdest ice cream flavors in America is made right here in New York State?. With all the hot temperatures that took place in the summer of 2022 here in New York, we understand you may have been looking for ways to cool down. Maybe one of those ways was enjoying a delicious cold treat. If your ice cream consumption went way up this summer, we absolutely understand why. When you’re looking for a tasty way to cool down, what’s your flavor of choice?
RESTAURANTS
96.1 The Eagle

How High Up Can You Camp in New York State?

So you want to go camping. Great! Have you put thought into where you are going to go? Where your campsite will be?. Did you know that there are restrictions as to where and how high (the elevation) you can camp in New York State? Yep, you are limited to where on the mountain(s) that you can be.
HOBBIES
96.1 The Eagle

6 Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Are Located In New York State

I'll be the first to admit that I am a grocery store snob. I am very particular about the brands and locations where I do my grocery shopping. In all fairness, I am pretty health conscious, so there are a limited number of stores that carry the brands and types of food I eat. I must not be alone in my snobbery though, because a few of my favs are on USA Today's list of the Top 10 Best Supermarket Brands for 2022. As a matter of fact, 6 of the grocery stores on the list actually have locations in New York State.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York.

