Jackson, MS

Mississippi Kidney Foundation to host 5K Walk on Saturday

By Kayla Thompson
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YMHfD_0hVWb8Pv00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Kidney Foundation will host the Kidney-Kick Off Michael Rubenstein 5K Walk on Saturday, August 27 at Tougaloo College.

Organizers of the event said they believe people have a lot of misconceptions about kidney failure, and they want to educate as many people as possible about the causes that lead to kidney failure, including diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and lack of drinking water.

Safe Water Rally to be held in Jackson

The foundation is looking for many people to come out and walk, get informed and help honor people that has battled kidney failure. There will also be a picnic and health and wellness fair.

The event will be from 7:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

WJTV 12

RSV cases rising in Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children’s of Mississippi saw a record number of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases this August. Now, health officials are encouraging parents and adults to take precautions to avoid catching the illness. Hospital leaders said three-month-old Wyatt, of Pearl, was admitted to the hospital on August 11 with a case of RSV. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Local Colleges Deal with Water Issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Local colleges are having to deal with water issues ahead of the first weekend of college football. For Millsaps the Majors had to practice at Mississippi College on Tuesday. This allowed players to shower and drink local water, which are not readily available in Jackson currently.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

All JPS schools move to virtual learning on Aug. 31

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Amid the ongoing water crisis in Jackson, the Jackson Public School District (JPS) will continue virtual learning on Wednesday, August 31. “We will continue to evaluate the water conditions every day to determine when it is safe to return to in-person learning,” said Sherwin Johnson, Executive Director of Public Engagement at JPS. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson State football team affected by water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The ongoing water crisis in Jackson is affecting the operations of the Jackson State football team. Head football coach Deion “Prime Time” Sanders said the water outage has affected Jackson State University. He said the team does not have water or ice at this time. “We are hit with a little […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

New state record set for female alligator taken by Madison hunters

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On August 28, a new state record for the longest female alligator was taken by two Mississippi alligator hunters, Jim Denson and Richie Denson, of Madison. According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP), the alligator was killed on the Pearl River about five miles north of Ross […]
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

JSU’s annual Crop Drop to be held Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Jackson State University (JSU) announced the university will host its annual Crop Drop service project on Saturday, August 27. This year’s event aims to increase volunteer turnout and successfully donate 10,000 sweet potatoes, 350 watermelons, and 1,000 cases of bottled water. The Crop Drop will be held at Blackburn […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Mighty Pearl River

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Usually around this time of the year, late summer, the Pearl River is just a meandering stream. If you wanted to go pole fishing, you’d have to slide down its banks to get to the water, but not right now. The Mighty Pearl has levitated itself nearly 36 feet above its […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

