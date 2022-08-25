Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Mayor Youth Council Returning To Hopkinsville
The Sixth Mayor’s “Youth Council” — typically dubbed “MYCity” — is making its return in Hopkinsville. All interested Christian County juniors and seniors, whether they’re schooled at home or in public/private institutions, are encouraged to apply. Current Mayor Wendell Lynch noted the...
wkms.org
bell hooks mural dedicated in downtown Hopkinsville
In the days following feminist author bell hooks’ death on Dec. 15, 2021, at her home in Berea, news outlets across the United States and overseas carried reports of her passing. Every one of those stories noted that bell hooks was born Gloria Jean Watkins in Hopkinsville, Ky. The...
WBKO
Refuge Bowling Green starts refugee employment agency
Hilltopper football fans kick off the new season tailgating.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Sheriff’s Office Suggests Fourth SRO For District
Trigg County Schools could be receiving a fourth school resource officer — one that would serve in a unique, part-time role. During Thursday’s Board of Education meeting, Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree detailed a plan to board members and Superintendent Bill Thorpe, in which his office would provide a trained individual for county activities and, more importantly, away trips for athletes.
whopam.com
Christian County Water District issues BWA for area NW of Hopkinsville
The Christian County Water District has issued a boil water advisory for an area northwest of Hopkinsville. It includes customers from 4020 to 2864 Clark Store Sinking Fork Road, from 5173 to 7550 Harmony Grove Road, and for customers on Dudley Boyd Road and O’Daniel Road. This advisory will...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Police Department hires 3 new officers
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Today, Mayor Joe Pitts and Chief David Crockarell welcomed three new officers to the Clarksville Police Department family. They will start the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy on Oct. 2. Until then, they will undergo in-house training with the CPD training unit.
whopam.com
Christian, Todd Trigg counties red on COVID map
The latest Kentucky COVID Community Spread map shows the numbers continuing to improve across the state, but the southern Pennyrile region is still red. Christian, Todd and Trigg counties are red, in addition to Muhlenberg and Hopkins counties. Caldwell, Lyon and Logan counties are yellow. Governor Andy Beshear says he’s...
whopam.com
Bentzel talks about high school block scheduling
Public high schools in Christian County transitioned to block scheduling this year and while there have been some challenges, Superintendent Chris Bentzel says he’s pleased with the overall results thus far. He believes the block schedule of four longer periods especially suits students taking the technical school approach. Betnzel...
whopam.com
Grand jury to hear rape case against former lawmaker
A rape case involving a former state representative from Hopkinsville and Governor Bevin cabinet member is off to the grand jury. Former KY Justice Cabinet Sec. John Tilley is charged in connection with an incident at a downtown Lexington Hotel in April. Police say the 53-year-old raped a woman while...
WWMT
Housing crisis leaves college student 'homeless' and living in car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some Tennessee State University students are staying in hotel rooms instead of dorm rooms due to overflow housing. The University told WZTV the freshman class is the largest in the school’s history. One senior, who would like to remain anonymous, said she's sleeping in...
whopam.com
Christian County has first two cases of monkey pox
Christian County has its first two cases of monkey pox. Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement during his Team Kentucky update Thursday, saying there are 26 cases statewide—25 males and one female. Monkeypox can spread from person to person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or body...
whopam.com
Cadiz man arrested following vehicle pursuit in Calloway Co.
A Cadiz man is facing numerous charges following a vehicle pursuit in Calloway County Monday morning. According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle on Highway 641 North that was driven by 61-year-old Charles Sikes of Cadiz, as he was reportedly wanted for questioning in Trigg County. Sikes failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit began that continued several miles into Marshall County before heading back into Calloway.
whopam.com
New trial date scheduled in Oak Grove murder case
A new trial date was scheduled Monday morning in Christian Circuit Court for 24-year old Dequavion James, one of the two men charged with murder for their alleged roles in the 2016 shooting death of De’Andre Palmer in Oak Grove. Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling and Louisville lawyer Ted Shouse,...
lite987whop.com
Woman flown to Nashville hospital after dog attack
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital after being attacked by a dog Monday morning in Christian County. It happened a few minutes after 7 a.m. at a location in the 500 block of Stone Lane and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the victim was flown to Skyline Medical Center with severe injuries to the arms and legs.
whvoradio.com
VIDEO – Summer Salute 2022
It was a fabulous weekend in downtown Hopkinsville at Summer Salute 2022, capped off by K.C. and the Sunshine band. Take a look back at the weekend in this clip.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Hankook Tire to add 1,200 jobs in $1.6 billion investment, to total about 2,200 jobs at plant in Clarksville
Update, 12:05 p.m.: Based on what a Hankook spokesman told Clarksville Now, the expansion is much more extensive than what has been reported by the state. The Phase 2 and Phase 3 expansions together will bring a total of 1,200 new jobs. The Phase 3 expansion alone will generate 400 jobs.
wkdzradio.com
Deputies Search For Escapee In Todd County
Authorities are looking for an Elkton man after he ran away from them while being transported to a drug rehab center Friday. Todd County Sheriff’s deputies say William Wilder ran away from the Todd County Detention Center parking lot while he was being transferred to a drug rehabilitation center.
wkdzradio.com
Huge Crowds Rocks Downtown Hopkinsville With K. C. And The Sunshine Band
A large crowd grooved to the sounds of the K. C. and the Sunshine Band Saturday night in downtown Hopkinsville to bring to a close the Hopkinsville Summer Salute festival. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Director Tab Brockman says the show was one that everyone on hand could enjoy. Brockman says...
whopam.com
One hurt in three-vehicle collision on U.S. 62 in Princeton
One person was injured in a three-vehicle collision on U.S. 62 West in Princeton Friday afternoon. According to the Princeton Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of U.S. 62 West and Parkway Drive around 2:15 p.m. Friday for reports of a three-vehicle collision. Investigation reportedly revealed that a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Lauren King of Indiana was headed west on U.S. 62 and failed to stop at the traffic light.
WBKO
UPDATE: BGPD arrest juvenile after false school shooting report
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An update from a false report of a school shooting this morning in Warren County (4:47 p.m.) Bowling Green Police tells WBKO news they responded to a 911 call check at Moss Middle School on 2565 Russellville Road Monday Morning. The caller, an unknown male...
